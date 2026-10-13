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Week 6 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Ryan Fitzgerald - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 6 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 6 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 6
Who Should I Pickup Tool
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Heading into Week 6 of the season means four teams are on their bye week, which enhances the demand for our beloved kicker streamers. You will have to weigh up whether you want to carry a second kicker when this happens. Of course, as ardent fans of simply streaming them, we'd rather use that slot on another RB/WR flier and simply keep the K slot fluid when possible!

Thanks to our early projections, we have several streamer candidates for your consideration to win the week ahead. Outside of a few elite Ks, nothing should feel set in stone there, and you should always consider swapping into favorable conditions. We will do our best to mitigate the effects of small samples, but kicking in the NFL can be fickle like that.

We'll walk you through some widely available kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 6, and possibly a week or two beyond. Analyzing kickers can feel like a luck-driven exercise, but factors remain where we can increase our probability for enjoying those spike weeks. Now, let's get into which kickers are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 6.

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Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp.
1 1 Spencer Shrader IND TEN
1 2 Brandon Aubrey DAL @GB
2 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU @JAX
2 4 Tyler Loop BAL @CLE
2 5 Cam Little JAX HOU
2 6 Jason Myers SEA @DEN
3 7 Eddy Pineiro SF WSH
3 8 Harrison Butker KC LAC
3 9 Trey Smack GB DAL
3 10 Tyler Bass BUF @LV
3 11 Matt Gay LV BUF
3 12 Harrison Mevis LAR ARI
3 13 Cairo Santos CHI @ATL
3 14 Chris Boswell PIT @TB
4 15 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR @PHI
4 16 Daniel Carlson NO @NYG
4 17 Drew Stevens WAS @SF
4 18 Dominic Zvada NYG NO
4 19 Nick Folk ATL CHI
5 20 Andy Borregales NE NYJ
5 21 Jake Elliott PHI CAR
5 22 Chad Ryland ARI @LAR
6 23 Wil Lutz DEN SEA
6 24 Chase McLaughlin TB PIT
6 25 Andre Szmyt CLE BAL
6 26 Joey Slye TEN @IND
7 27 Cameron Dicker LAC @KC
7 28 Jason Sanders NYJ @NE

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 6

Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers, and I try to aim lower than that. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

Harrison Butker (KC) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
 17% Rostered

Butker’s rostered rate is severely depressed thanks to the bye, but also his attempting just one field goal in three of Kansas City’s four games thus far. He’s draining extra points for the 4-0 Chiefs, but over half of his seven made FGs (7-for-9) came in Week 2.

However, hope springs eternal over the next few weeks against the Chargers, Seahawks, and Broncos. For Week 6, the Chiefs carry a top-10 implied total of 25.3 over the 0-5 Chargers, and then Seattle/Denver should offer enough defensive resistance against a good offense to stall things out.

You can decide whether you want to hold him or move along to another Week 7 streamer! Don't forget that he's shown the team that they can give him a chance from 70:

Chris Boswell (PIT) vs. Indianapolis Colts
 18% Rostered 

Boswell nailed a pair of field goals (48, 54) and all four extra points during Pittsburgh’s 34-22 victory over Indy in Week 5. It’s the second strong week out of Boswell in their last three games, who now gets a plus matchup with Tampa Bay’s generous defense.

Though we don’t like seeing three misses out of him this early (9-for-12), at least they’re coming from deep. He’s already missed from 50+ twice, and he’s never missed three times from that range over his previous 11 years.

The Wizard of Boz could simply be getting up there in age at 35, but we’ll take this resurgent Steelers offense that is averaging nearly 30 points per game over its last three (23 total in the first two) in a promising spot. And then he’ll get to kick in the Caesars Superdome at New Orleans in Week 7, so you could stick around.

Matt Gay (LV) vs. Buffalo Bills
 14% Rostered

Well, Gay’s first miss of the season (48 off the left upright) turned a would-be solid day into a “blah” six-pointer in the embarrassing loss to New England. We acknowledged last week that it was an experiment, and this was Las Vegas’ first real foray into the elements after its opening month indoors. Do we get the #DoubleDoink indoors? I think not.

But now we’ll get a pair of home dome games in the coming weeks against premier offenses that should push the pace in the Bills and Rams. Those games could resemble the 35-27 and 27-30 tilts against the Saints and Chiefs in Weeks 3 and 4, where Gay scored 12 and 16 respective standard points.

If it turns out that Gay is simply an indoors streamer, and the Raiders as a whole are an indoors offense to target, then we can work with that. For as long as their dome averages stay healthy and Gay is still perfect under those conditions, he’s a fine target.

Trey Smack (GB) vs. Dallas Cowboys
 14% Rostered

I won’t blame anyone for skipping ahead after Smack missed from both 43 and 47 this past week, with a shanked extra point thrown in for good measure. How the rookie can rebound from such a day is a question mark that will be answered in a prime spot on Sunday night at home against the Cowboys.

As you all know by now, the Dallas defense is horrible, which has Green Bay projected for about 27 points by the initial betting lines. Only the Rams, Bills, and 49ers carry higher totals at this juncture. The clear risk is that Jordan Love passes for 500 yards and five scores while you get left holding 5-6 XP without a FG. I’m okay chasing the hefty total and hoping for a mistake or two along the way.

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) at Philadelphia Eagles
 1% Rostered

The Panthers are coming off their early bye, and so Fitzgerald should be readily available in nearly every league. The simple approach is that Carolina has scored 32 or more in three of four games, and he jammed four FGs in for the one they failed to reach that mark.

Carolina will travel to Philly, possibly with Jalen Coker (quad) back in the lineup, and look to consistently apply pressure to a reeling Eagles offense. However, their defense is still serviceable and should be able to stall a handful of drives. Carolina is growing into a fun offense, but is not yet in the “strong lean to score a TD once they reach the 30” range.

Oh, and they’ll face the Bucs in Week 7.

Dominic Zvada (NYG) vs. New Orleans Saints
 4% Rostered

We saw Zvada finally struggle at the NFL level, missing from 50 and 57 during regulation, and then 46 in the overtime period. Of course, he still made a pair from 51 and 56 while making all three XP. The resulting 13 points give him his third consecutive double-digit fantasy effort for us.

And while that immediate spree of misses, including a pivotal game-winner, will tilt feelings into the negative. But the fact remains that his elevated usage and team environment have led to the third-most FG attempts in the NFL so far (14). Only Will Reichard and Spencer Shrader have more, with no one else above 12. And the 11 makes are tied for third as well.

There will be plenty of days where the elements seen in New Jersey make for a volatile outlook at MetLife Stadium, but Jameis Winston’s offense is proving capable of moving the ball enough for action. They’ll host the Saints next, who just treated the aforementioned Reichard to a 16-point day.

Feel free to check the pregame vibes from reporters before locking him in, as they seem willing to pick up and mention these things:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?
Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances
Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


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