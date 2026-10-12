Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
Many of you have been impacted by the recent avalanche of injuries at multiple positions, including the growing collection of health issues that have reshaped the running back landscape. That includes fantasy managers who had David Montgomery or Will Shipley in their Week 5 lineups, as both backs were forced to the sideline during their matchups.
Other factors have also contributed to roster dilemmas as you prepare for Week 6, including the emergence of a four-team bye week. Players from the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings will not be available this week, which means that Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Ollie Gordon II, and Aaron Jones Sr. should not be in your lineups.
This article is designed to help you navigate all upcoming bye weeks along with other unwelcome obstacles that have developed by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. Nearly all backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 6 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 6: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota
- Week 7: Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 8: New York Giants, New Orleans, Houston, San Francisco
- Week 9: Pittsburgh, Tennessee
Top Priorities - Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|53%
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|62%
|MarShawn Lloyd
|Green Bay Packers
|60%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3%
|Dameon Pierce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2%
|Kendre Miller
|New Orleans Saints
|7%
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
53% Rostered
Marks’ usage and output had not been sufficient for you to utilize him confidently in your lineups entering Week 5.
However, David Montgomery had averaged 9.0 attempts/22.3 rushing yards per game and just 2.5 yards per attempt from Weeks 2-4.
Montgomery’s sustained inefficiency had preserved Marks’s potential pathway toward emerging with a larger workload during Houston’s upcoming matchups.
Now, Marks has vaulted among this week’s top-tier options entering Week 6, after Montgomery sustained a groin injury during the Texans’ Week 5 visit to Tennessee.
Marks easily surpassed his previous season highs in multiple rushing and receiving categories, while accumulating a season-best 84.1% snap share. He also carried 15 times, generated 62 rushing yards, ran 30 routes, and captured all four of his targets from C.J. Stroud.
Marks has now attained a 52.7% snap share since Week 1. He has also assembled 149 rushing yards with his 43 attempts, including six carries inside the red zone since Week 2. He has also run 93 routes, collected 11 of his 13 targets, and generated 54 yards as a pass catcher.
Montgomery’s status should be monitored as the week progresses. However, Marks appears primed to operate with a significant workload when Houston travels to Jacksonville on Sunday.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
62% Rostered
Charbonnet remains available in nearly 40% of all leagues, even though he could return after Seattle visits Denver in Week 6.
Zach Charbonnet Not Expected to Return in Week 6 https://t.co/fxQXMf47M0
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 12, 2026
He began practicing on a limited basis on October 1, following his recovery from February surgery to repair a torn ACL.
Charbonnet should initially secure the majority of carries in a rotation with Emanuel Wilson after he resurfaces, while George Holani could also pilfer a percentage of touches.
However, Charbonnet’s role should quickly expand into lead back duties, as he secures an integral role in Brian Fleury’s offense. That should include carries near the goal line, where he was deployed extensively last season.
Charbonnet powers his way into the endzone to extend @Seahawks lead 💪
SEAvsAZ on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8kMeEQnUi7
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025
Charbonnet rose to fifth among all backs in rushing touchdowns (12), while finishing 10th in red zone attempts (51), and fourth with 31 carries inside the 10-yard line.
He also secured 66.7% of all attempts that were distributed to Seattle’s backs inside the 5-yard line during 2025, which placed him eighth among all backs according to Fantasy Points Data.
Charbonnet should eventually evolve into a valuable asset once he has integrated into Seattle’s offense.
That should compel you to seize him while you still can.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
60% Rostered
There has been ongoing rationale for avoiding all members of Green Bay’s congested backfield entering Week 5, due to the Packers’ distribution of touches between Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson.
However, Brooks was placed on injured reserve on October 10 due to an ankle issue. That altered the landscape of Green Bay’s backfield when the Packers hosted Chicago in Week 5.
Lloyd led the backfield with a 44.1% snap share during the matchup, and has now secured a 38.5% share since Week 1. He also accumulated 10 attempts, 31 rushing yards, and a career-best two touchdowns.
Marshawn Lloyd's second TD!
@CHIvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fSHYQtHCBI
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Lloyd also ran 10 routes and was targeted twice times by Jordan Love.
Johnson had registered a 30.8% snap share from Weeks 2-4, but his share decreased to 15.3% in Week 5. He also carried seven times, generated 26 rushing yards, and did not run a route during the contest.
Pierre Strong Jr. also registered his first snaps since Week 17 of the 2024 regular season (40.7% share). He also accumulated seven rushing yards, ran 16 routes, and secured three of his four targets.
However, Lloyd is the only member of Green Bay’s backfield who should be rostered entering Week 6, as his versatility preserves his prospects of retaining a similar workload during upcoming matchups.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
3% Rostered
Perine’s workload had been largely restricted during Cincinnati’s first four matchups, due to his role as the direct backup to Chase Brown.
Perine had attained a 33.9% snap share, while averaging 3.3 attempts/10.5 rushing yards per game entering Week 5, as his constrained numbers prevented him from securing standalone value.
However, Perine secured a season-best 50.8% snap share when the Bengals traveled to Miami. He also established season highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (68), while pacing Cincinnati in both categories
Perine also ran 13 routes and generated a six-yard touchdown as a receiving weapon.
Samaje's first TD of the season.
#CINatMIA at 1:00 PM on Fox https://t.co/bQtKCLMPzb
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2026
Brown had registered a 73.2% snap share and averaged 14.5 attempts/51.8 rushing yards per game from Weeks 1-4. However, Brown operated with a season-low 60.3% snap share. He also carried 13 times and assembled 39 rushing yards. Brown also ran 23 routes and collected three of his four targets.
Perine has now attained a 37.2% snap share entering Week 6. He has also carried 27 times, assembled 110 rushing yards, run 61 routes, and generated 61 yards as a receiving weapon.
Perine will emerge in RB3 territory if his Week 5 involvement is sustained after the Bengals return from their bye week.
Perine also remains an unquestioned handcuff whose placement on the Bengals’ depth chart preserves his prospects of vaulting into a sizable workload if Brown is forced to the sideline.
Perine would also deliver RB2/RB3 production if that situation emerges.
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles
2% Rostered
The collective absence of Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) forced the Eagles to reshape their backfield rotation in Week 5.
Will Shipley’s rostership percentage had increased by 49% in the aftermath of the injuries that sidelined Barkley and Bigsby. However, Pierce shared touches with Shipley at the onset of the Philadelphia's matchup with Jacksonville.
The temporary reconfiguration of the Eagles’ backfield was altered once again when Shipley sustained a foot injury during the contest. That vaulted Pierce into lead back duties, and he paced the backfield with a 78% snap share.
Pierce also carried 11 times, although he was limited to 14 rushing yards. He also led Philadelphia backs in routes run (24), targets (five), and receptions (two).
Shipley registered a 20.3% snap share before his departure. He was limited to six rushing yards with his five attempts, although he also generated a rushing touchdown. Shipley also ran six routes and collected one of his two targets from Jalen Hurts.
The status of Barkley and Shipley should be monitored as Philadelphia’s Week 6 matchup with Carolina approaches.
Pierce's production was minimal in Week 5, but he should seize another expanded role if Barkley and Shipley remain sidelined. That has launched Pierce among the top priorities from this week’s waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
7% Rostered
Miller continues to share touches with Alvin Kamara and C.J. Donaldson following Travis Etienne Jr.‘s placement on injured reserve (October 1).
However, Miller secured the majority of opportunities when New Orleans hosted Minnesota in Week 5. Miller registered a season-high 30% snap share. He also led the Saints in attempts (10) and rushing yards (30), and generated a two-yard touchdown.
Kendre Miller gets 6️⃣ on the board for the Saints!
@MINvsNO on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/OKgYHGtkYf
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Kamara registered a 28% snap share and was limited to three carries, 12 rushing yards, two routes, and two targets.
Donaldson paced the New Orleans backfield in snap share (42%). He also carried four times, assembled 13 rushing yards, and ran six routes.
Miller has attained a 25.9% snap share, while averaging 7.3 attempts/20.8 rushing yards per game since Week 1. He has also generated two touchdowns during that sequence.
Kamara has also been contending with a back issue, and Miller should secure favorable workloads if the 31-year-old Kamara is unable to achieve sustained health during Etienne’s absence.
That should encourage you to target Miller this week.
Donaldson is not a recommended roster option, but his outlook will improve if he maintains an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense.
Secondary Options - Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Keaton Mitchell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|42%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|33%
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|22%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|6%
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|30%
|Trevor Etienne
|Carolina Panthers
|1%
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
42% Rostered
The Chargers backfield has evolved into a three-man rotation, which has placed ongoing constraints on the production that any Los Angeles back can provide.
This has also fueled escalating frustration for anyone who invested in Omarion Hampton near his Round 2 ADP during draft season.
However, Mike McDaniel’s recent distribution of touches has elevated Mitchell’s viability as a roster addition due to his recently expanded role.
Mitchell had averaged a 27.6% snap share during the Chargers’ first two matchups (30.9/ /25.0%), but that average has improved to 35.4% since Week 3 (37.7%/36.6%/33%).
Mitchell is also averaging 8.0 attempts and 34 rushing yards per game during his last three contests. He has also run 24 routes, while accumulating 10 targets and 42 yards as a pass-catcher since Week 4.
Hampton operated with a 61% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2, but that percentage has steadily declined since Week 3 (42.0%/35.2%/32%).
Kimani Vidal had been limited to an 8.9% snap share entering Week 3, but his involvement has increased during the Chargers’ last three matchups (24.6%/35.2%/42%).
Mitchell’s involvement in the Chargers’ reshaped backfield rotation, and his encouraging role as a receiving weapon have positioned him among the most enticing options available on this week’s waiver wire.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
33% Rostered
Black remains entrenched among the high-upside handcuff options, due to his sustained role as the RB2 in San Francisco’s offense.
This preserves his placement directly below Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ depth chart, which maintains his adjacency to an extensive workload of McCaffrey misses time.
Black has secured a 27.7% snap share since Week 1, which includes the season-high 43.1% share that he secured during San Francisco’s season opener.
Black has also carried 37 times, generated 136 rushing yards, although his season-best totals in each category were assembled in Week 1 (14 attempts/65 rushing yards).
He averaged 5.8 attempts/17.8 rushing yards per game since Week 2, but he has also accumulated seven carries inside the red zone during that sequence. Black’s usage as a receiver has been modest, as he has run 31 routes, while collecting one of his two targets.
McCaffrey registered a 53.9% snap share during Weeks 1 and 2, but his share has risen to 78.9% since Week 3.
Any absence by McCaffrey would launch Black into a temporary role as San Francisco’s lead back, and Black is capable of approaching RB1 production if that situation develops.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
22% Rostered
Spears’ involvement in Tennessee’s offense expanded in Week 5. This has resuscitated his viability as a roster addition for anyone who is assembling rosters in PPR leagues.
Spears had attained a 41.3% snap share from Weeks 1-4, including a season-high 46.7% share in Week 3. He had also averaged 1.8 targets and 1.3 receptions during that span.
Spears’ involvement as a rusher has remained modest, as he is averaging 3.4 attempts and 13 rushing yards per game since Week 1.
However, Spears secured a 51.7% snap share when Tennessee hosted Houston in Week 5. Spears also led all backs with nine targets and nine receptions, and rose to eighth in receiving yards (28).
Tony Pollard leads Tennessee’s backfield in snap share (53%), carries (68), and rushing yards (273) since Week 1. Pollard has also run 57 routes, secured 12 targets, and has accrued 24 yards as a receiver.
Spears’ role as a receiving weapon should remain secure. He can deliver standalone value if Brian Daboll also entrusts him with a higher percentage of opportunities as a rusher.
Spears would also provide RB2/RB3 production if Pollard is forced to the sideline or is traded before the November 10 deadline.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
6% Rostered
Sampson was placed on injured reserve on September 15, after he sustained a knee injury during Cleveland’s season opener. However, he will be eligible to return in Week 6, although it is unclear when he will re-emerge.
This is not a declaration that Sampson will resurface for the Browns’ matchup with Baltimore on Sunday.
However, the timing of a prospective return by Sampson now delivers additional importance if Quinshon Judkins (foot) and Raheim Sanders (hip) remain impacted by the injuries that they sustained in Week 5.
Sampson will also be positioned to operate as the Browns’ primary receiving weapon from the backfield even if he does not return until after Week 6.
Sampson operated effectively in that role during his 2025 rookie season. He led all backs with 40+ targets in targets per route run (28.2%), and 1.91 yards per route run (1.91).
Shedeur's first career TD pass! Sampson runs 66 yards for the score.
CLEvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/fzAH0Ml9ep
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025
Sampson also finished 19th overall in yards after catch (327) and was 23rd in both receptions (33/2.2 per game) and receiving yards (271/18.1 per game).
Updates regarding the health of Judkins and Sanders should be monitored as the week advances.
However, Sampson should minimally recapture his previous role as the Browns’ primary receiving back whenever he is integrated into Cleveland’s rotation.
Sampson should also secure an extensive workload during any absence by Judkins.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
30% Rostered
Coleman suffered a high ankle sprain during Denver’s Week 2 matchup with Jacksonville. That led to his placement on injured reserve on September 26. The timeline for Coleman’s return is uncertain.
However, he could conceivably resurface as early as Week 6. Coleman will be integrated into the crowded backfield that also contains J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey whenever Coleman does re-emerge.
However, Coleman is proficient as both a rusher and receiving weapon. That enhances his prospects of seizing a role in the Broncos’ offense while securing an expanding workload as the season progresses.
Dobbins has been operating as the Broncos’ lead rusher. However, Dobbins is averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He was also just 36th among all backs in efficiency (4.29) from Weeks 1-4, according to Next Gen Stats.
Coleman could ascend into a workload as a rusher if Dobbins continues to assemble disappointing numbers.
Harvey has risen to eighth overall in targets (22/5.5 per game), but his involvement as a rusher has been limited (15 attempts/3.8 per game).
Coleman would also secure a larger role as a pass-catcher during any absence by Harvey.
Those factors supply justification for stashing Coleman this week if you are managing rosters in deeper leagues.
Trevor Etienne, Carolina Panthers
1% Rostered
Etienne sustained an ankle injury on August 28, which led to his placement on injured reserve. However, Dave Canales has stated that Etienne will resurface when the Panthers visit Philadelphia in Week 6.
This makes Etienne an intriguing option for anyone who is constructing rosters in deeper leagues.
Etienne was selected by Carolina in Round 4 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He registered a 5.9% snap share during his rookie season, while accumulating 23 touches and 107 total yards.
Etienne’s versatility sustains his potential to secure a weekly percentage of snaps as a rusher and a receiver, while Jonathon Brooks remains on injured reserve (core muscle/groin).
Chuba Hubbard is fifth among all backs with a 76.5% snap share entering Week 6, and the seven-year veteran should continue to capitalize on his extensive workload (71 touches/390 total yards).
Etienne could operate with a larger workload than A.J. Dillon, who has averaged 2.5 yards per attempt since Week 1. Dillon has also failed to exceed 0.4 per attempt during two of his four matchups.
That would launch Etienne into a favorable role if Hubbard is impacted by injury. Etienne could emerge as a flex option in PPR leagues if that situation occurs.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 6 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|50%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|26%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|45%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|42%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
|Tyler Goodson
|Dallas Cowboys
|1%
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
50% Rostered
Robinson has been entrenched in the high-upside handcuff section of this column throughout the regular season, due to his placement directly below Bijan Robinson on Atlanta’s depth chart.
A significant surge in his usage recently fueled his ability to attain standalone value during Atlanta’s last matchups from Weeks 2-4.
(Brian) Robinson tied for the league lead with four rushing touchdowns during that sequence, and finished 20th among all backs in rushing yards (163). He also rose to RB12 while averaging 15.1 points per game.
A favorable game script contributed to (Brian) Robinson’s expanded workload in Week 4, which propelled him to the league lead in touchdowns (three). He also finished 15th overall in rushing yards (62) and rose to RB8 (25.7 points).
(Brian) Robinson also played on 14 snaps when Atlanta hosted Baltimore in Week 5. He also accumulated seven attempts and generated 16 rushing yards.
(Brian) Robinson’s recent performances also confirm his ability to flourish with an extensive workload in Kevin Stefanski’s offense if (Bijan) Robinson is forced to the sideline.
That remains the primary motivation for securing (Brian) Robinson, who will provide RB1 production if he is operating as Atlanta’s temporary lead back.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
26% Rostered
Johnson returns from Kansas City’s bye week with a secure role as the Chiefs’ RB2, while remaining directly below Kenneth Walker III on the Chiefs’ depth chart.
Johnson has eclipsed a 26.7% snap share during three of the Chiefs’ four matchups. That includes Kansas City’s season opener when Johnson operated with a 36.2% share.
Johnson also established season highs in attempts (eight), rushing yards (24), and receiving yards (44) during that matchup.
Johnson has also accumulated 16 attempts and generated 56 rushing yards since Week 1. He has also run 37 routes, captured all five of his targets, and assembled 74 yards as a receiving weapon.
Emmett Johnson continues to show off the moves 😮
DENvsKC on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/msuABpjW1O
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026
However, your primary incentive for securing Johnson involves his proximity to a massive workload within a potent offense that is being concocted by Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy.
Walker has capitalized on his extensive workload while leading all backs in rushing yards (537) and yards after contact (326) entering Week 5.
Walker also rose to third in red zone carries (15) and eighth in targets (19) before Kansas City’s bye.
Johnson would function as the Chiefs’ temporary lead back if Walker is sidelined during any of Kansas City’s upcoming matchups. He is also capable of igniting statistically if that occurs.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
45% Rostered
It appeared that Jeremiyah Love might operate as Arizona’s unquestioned lead back on a consistent basis after he paced the Cardinals’ backfield in snap share (64%), attempts (21), rushing yards (90), and targets (five) in Week 3.
Allgeier registered season lows in snap share (35.6%), attempts (two), and rushing yards (-1) during that Week 3 matchup with San Francisco. However, Love has registered a 46.7% snap share and averaged 13 attempts/42.5 rushing yards per game during Arizona’s last two contests.
Allgeier has attained a 49.6% snap share, while averaging 5.5 attempts/24.5 rushing yards per game during that sequence. That includes Allgeier’s numbers in Week 5, when he secured a 45.1% snap share and accumulated three attempts/seven rushing yards.
Allgeier paced the Cardinals’ backfield in routes run (24) and targets (two) in Week 5, while Love ran 15 routes and was targeted once. Allgeier also leads both backs in routes (41), targets (four), and receiving yards (16) since Week 4.
While Allgeier’s numbers in Week 5 are not sufficient for standalone value, he can thrive with a favorable workload if Love’s touches are managed during Arizona’s upcoming matchups.
Allgeier also remains entrenched among the top-tier handcuff options who will deliver RB1 production during any absence of Love.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
42% Rostered
Washington’s workload has been constricted as he operates behind Ashton Jeanty in the Raiders’ backfield rotation.
Jeanty is currently ninth among all backs in snap share (71.7%) while he has also accumulated 110 touches and 506 total yards.
This has preserved Washington’s status as an enticing waiver wire option, due to his unwavering potential to erupt for significant yardage and his current placement on the Raiders’ depth chart.
It appeared that Washington’s opportunity to become a highly productive resource in Klint Kubiak’s offense might emerge in Week 5, when Jeanty was designated as a game-time decision due to foot and ankle injuries.
Jeanty ultimately emerged to maintain his lead back role when Las Vegas visited New England. Washington registered season lows in snap share (7.0%), carries (one), and rushing yards (five) during the contest.
Dylan Laube registered a 40.4% snap share and accumulated seven touches as a byproduct of game script during the Raiders’ blowout loss. However, that does not alter Washington’s status as a viable handcuff who would become a valuable resource if Jeanty is sidelined.
The addition of Washington also provides all managers with a valuable asset who is capable of generating RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
1% Rostered
There has been no deviation in McGowan‘s status since Week 1, as he remains cemented as the RB2 in the Colts offense.
D.J. Giddens has yet to register a snap during the regular season, as McGowan remains unchallenged in his placement below Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart.
This preserves McGowan’s prospects of securing a massive workload if Taylor becomes unavailable.
McGowan has operated with a 17.9% snap share since Week 1. He has also carried 17 times and generated 61 rushing yards.
McGowan has also accrued three attempts inside the red zone, run 26 routes, and captured three of the four targets that he has garnered from Daniel Jones.
McGowan also attained a 26.1% snap share when Indianapolis hosted Pittsburgh in Week 5. He also accrued 16 rushing yards with his five attempts, ran nine routes, and collected one target.
Taylor has secured a league-high 82.2% snap share since Week 1, including the 73.9% share attained in Week 5.
However, McGowan will seize an extensive workload as the temporary lead back for Indianapolis if Taylor is impacted by injury. McGowan can also supply RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys
1% Rostered
Goodson did not register his first snap of the season until Week 3, but he has secured an ongoing role as the RB2 in Dallas’s offense.
Malik Davis suffered a season-ending hip injury two days before the Cowboys’ season opener. Goodson was added to the Cowboys’ 53-man roster on September 15, which launched his recent rise into relevance.
Emari Demercado became a healthy inactive in Week 3 as Goodson promptly ascended directly below Javonte Williams on Dallas’s depth chart.
Goodson has functioned in a rotation with Williams since that transpired while attaining a 14.2% snap share.
Goodson has also accumulated nine attempts and 34 rushing yards amid limited involvement as a receiving weapon (17 routes run/two targets).
Williams continues to operate as the workhorse back for the Cowboys, while securing a 76.9% snap share. Williams has also carried 74 times since Week 1, while generating 276 rushing yards, running 114 routes, and securing 17 of his 20 targets.
Demercado was also waived on October 8, which has solidified Goodson’s status as the unchallenged backup to Williams. That positions Goodson to secure an expanded workload if Williams is unable to operate in his usual capacity.
It also preserves Goodson’s placement among this week’s recommended handcuff options.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 35% Rostered
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 5% Rostered
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 1% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 84% Rostered
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 84% Rostered
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 78% Rostered
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 71% Rostered
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