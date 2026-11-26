NFL Week 12 QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starters. He ranks all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 12, from Brock Purdy to Kyle McCord.
We were without some of the league's best quarterbacks, Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford, in Week 11, but quarterback play around the league remained solid. Notably, Cam Ward continued his solid play, albeit in a 51-30 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys. On the other side of the field, Dak Prescott remained hot as the Cowboys look to make a playoff push.
Other quarterbacks left a lot to be desired. Kyle McCord struggled, and Joe Milton III slogged through a win over the Steelers. Those performances are bound to happen. Especially as the quarterbacks around the league continue to go down with injuries.
Perhaps the most surprising quarterback news of the week was the release of Daniel Jones by the Colts. Indianapolis will now roll with Anthony Richardson Sr. in what is likely his last chance to show his stuff with this team anyways. With some movement on this list heading into Week 12, let's dive into where each quarterback stands.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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No. 32: Kyle McCord - Miami Dolphins
McCord struggled in Week 11. The Dolphins had every chance to make a comeback against the Bills this past week, but stumbled along in attempting to do so. McCord will likely be relegated right back to the bench once Malik Willis is fully healthy.
No. 31: Joe Milton III - Philadelphia Eagles
Milton led the Eagles to a win in Week 11, but the offense continued to struggle to move down the field. We will see if Milton can get anything going, but it appears as though the Eagles are going to give him an extended audition throughout the back half of this season.
Heck of a throw on the run from Joe Milton
PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DWwabguGPB
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 30: Anthony Richardson Sr. - Indianapolis Colts
Richardson is back in the driver's seat after spending the better part of the last season and a half on the bench. Richardson will be a free agent at the end of this season, so this is an important stretch for him to display that he is worthy of an NFL starting position.
No. 29: Tommy DeVito - New England Patriots
Tommy DeVito will make his first start in Week 12 following a Week 11 bye. The bye will likely give DeVito something to work off after he entered the Patriots' Week 10 game cold off the bench.
No. 28: Carson Beck - Arizona Cardinals
Carson Beck ended up sitting out of Week 11 with back issues. Hopefully, he can suit up in Week 12 and display what he has to offer. Beck will continue to operate with difficult circumstances around him, but the Cardinals will give him a chance to start for the rest of the year.
No. 27: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza was shut down in the second half against the Broncos, but he continues to display that Las Vegas may have made the right pick at the top of the draft. Mendoza is tough as nails and is a true gamer. He has been a joy to watch, even with several mistakes.
Make that TWO TDs for Fernando Mendoza 🗣️
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sgnbFG3sUr
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 26: Jacoby Brissett - Baltimore Ravens
Jacoby Brissett was able to lead a respectable offensive outing for Baltimore in Week 11. The team surpassed the 30-point threshold, but the defense let the offense down this week.
No. 25: Geno Smith - New York Jets
Geno Smith and co. got the job done in Week 11. The Jets managed to beat the Chargers in a battle of two of the worst teams in the league. Smith rode the running game to victory all day.
No. 24: Mason Rudolph - Pittsburgh Steelers
Well, that escalated quickly. Aaron Rodgers went from leading a 6-4 team in the playoff race to being unemployed in the span of two days. Mason Rudolph is taking over the starting gig in Pittsburgh. There is a lot of turmoil surrounding this team right now, and we will see how things pan out moving forward.
No. 23: Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert tossed two touchdown passes in Week 11, but his yardage totals were abysmal once again. After a very nice outing in Week 10, Herbert and co. were back in their familiar position of struggling to move the ball in Week 11.
No. 22: Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Ward may have gotten some of his damage done in garbage time in Week 11, but he still continued to display that he is improving. The offense is playing better around him, and he led the Titans to a 30-point outing. Tennessee should be starting to feel more secure in their young quarterback's future.
Cam Ward was doing the most on this wild TD pass 👀 https://t.co/Su6CrsKDYP
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 21: Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After seeming like Jalon Daniels was going to get another start, Baker Mayfield managed to defy the odds and take the field in Week 11. It did not make much of a difference as the Buccaneers were easily handled by the Lions. Mayfield and co. need to get going soon or risk living in the gutter for the rest of the season.
No. 20: Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. was on a bye in Week 11. He will exit the bye to encounter the Vikings' coveted defense coming off a bad loss. For Penix's sake, hopefully the Falcons found some answers during the bye, because this will be a tough test.
No. 19: Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough continues to stand in the pocket and make plays, but the Saints' offensive line is not doing him any favors. All Shough needs is time to dice up defenses with the weapons the Saints have on the outside. Right now, that is not possible.
No. 18: J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
J.J. McCarthy rode his defense to victory in Week 11. McCarthy continues to make plays that matter, however. He even made a massive tackle on a turnover that could have changed the fortunes of the game.
No. 17: Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson enjoyed a bye in Week 11. The Browns sit in a great position to make the playoffs and perhaps even steal a game.
No. 16: Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense seem to have found some sort of identity in Week 11. The Broncos ran the ball like crazy all over the Raiders. This is what they will need to do throughout the rest of the season if they expect to go far in the playoffs.
No. 15: Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold is on track to return in Week 12. Seattle has fared well without him, but if he can return without turnover issues, this team could make a run.
No. 14: Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young bounced back in Week 11 after a few weeks of subpar play. The Panthers managed to put up big numbers on the Ravens, and now find themselves in a strong position in the NFC South. We know Young is capable of big things; we just need to see it consistently.
Direct snap to Jalen Coker naturally results in a Bryce Young TD pass to Mitchell Evans 😅
BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BWeo6o5WLB
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 13: Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins' honeymoon period with the Vikings ended quickly in Week 11. San Francisco was all over this team, and Cousins was unable to lead Minnesota to much success on offense. Still, Cousins is quite a bit better than basically every other option this team has.
No. 12: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is back in the mix as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He is playing quite well, and the Commanders are beginning to raise a lot of hail. Watch out for Daniels as he continues this ascension.
No. 11: Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Love and co. are slipping in the NFC playoff race. With defenses adapting to the deep bombs this team likes to throw, Green Bay is having trouble moving the ball consistently.
No. 10: C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud continues to play great, but the team around him has been subpar. Even so, the Texans are well in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot, especially with the Steelers releasing Aaron Rodgers this past week.
STROUD. NICO. SIX.
INDvsHOU on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N8wVUjuo77
— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2026
No. 9: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams struggled in Week 11, but the Bears still took care of business against New Orleans. Williams has now strung together a couple of rough games in a row.
No. 8: Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
Stafford continues to lead the Rams to wins no matter how great or rough it may look. This team is riding 20 personnel to victories, and Stafford is holding on until Davante Adams returns to the lineup.
No. 7: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Prescott is playing out of his mind right now. He has thrown nine touchdown passes in the last two weeks. If he continues to play like this, the Cowboys could challenge for an NFC playoff spot.
No. 6: Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars dropped a tough game to the Giants in Week 11. The Giants' defense seemed to solve this red-hot offense. Look for Jacksonville to bounce back against the Titans in Week 12.
No. 5: Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff and co. continue to roll. Most importantly, Goff and the offense are beginning to be supported by a much better defense. Watch out for the Lions moving forward.
How did Goff evade this sack?!
TBvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zKr1G3YYHT
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
No. 4: Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow and co. were finally slowed down in Week 11. The Commanders seemed to solve this offense despite not having the elite personnel many would think you would need to do so. Cincinnati will bounce back, but at some point, this team will need to figure out a running game.
No. 3: Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen continues to play average football by his standards, leading to a slight drop in the power rankings. Allen and co. continue to win despite the play, but this will not fly in the playoffs.
No. 2: Patrick Mahomes II - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes II continues to play fantastic football for the Chiefs. With a running game behind him, it is a wonder what Mahomes has been able to do.
No. 1: Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy proved that he should be squarely in the MVP conversation. He carved up the Vikings all night long in Week 11. It was an impressive outing against an equally impressive defense. However, the Seahawks await in Week 12.
How did Purdy make this throw?
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Bkz2HG3Yys
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
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