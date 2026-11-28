RotoBaller's updated Week 12 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Fantasy managers might be looking for upside at FLEX after seeing some high-scoring games over the last few days. Starting the right FLEX could be the difference between winning and losing your league matchup. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 12 fantasy football FLEX rankings to help you make the right decision. Below, you will find key FLEX options such as Josh Cameron, Aaron Jones Sr., Deebo Samuel Sr., Samaje Perine, Ladd McConkey, Jalen Coker, Kenny Gainwell, Brenton Strange, Chimere Dike, Woody Marks, Jadarian Price, DeMario Douglas, Tre Tucker, Justice Hill, Hunter Henry, Mack Hollins, and Tyler Warren.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 12 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will face the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday. With Chase Brown's recent struggles, Perine has stepped up as the team's best running back. The veteran back rushed six times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 71 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Perine paced Brown in both rushing and receiving yards, which could earn him a larger role in the offense as the team faces the Saints.
The Saints defense has been one of the most advantageous matchups for running backs this season, putting Perine in a position to capitalize on the opportunity. Perine has also found a role in the passing game, catching four passes in back-to-back games despite running behind Brown. Given Perine's recent success and Brown's struggles, it will be interesting to see how the backfield split shakes out in Week 12. Perine is ranked RB36 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him on the edge of RB3 range this week.
Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.'s production was disappointingly low in last week's 35-10 win over the Vikings. Samuel saw just four targets and finished the game with five total touches for 47 scrimmage yards. It will be difficult for Samuel to rebound in the 49ers' Week 12 matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers and has given up just five touchdowns to the position in 2026.
Further complicating matters is San Francisco's quarterback change from Brock Purdy (ankle), who will be inactive due to injury, to Mac Jones, who will be making his first start of the year. Samuel's versatility in the 49ers' offense has made him the overall WR24 in fantasy points per game, but his potential is capped in Week 12. He projects as a WR3 for Sunday's game.
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. continues to warrant lineup consideration as his team prepares to play host to the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The Vikings' offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, yet the 10-year veteran has stayed productive, ranking 23rd among PPR running backs. Jones saw his snap share shrink when running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve, but he has still earned high-value carries, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games to salvage otherwise mundane performances.
The Falcons, however, rank 28th against half-PPR running backs and have regularly put their defense in bad positions with offensive turnovers. While managers probably have a tough time putting trust in the Minnesota offense, the matchup is good enough to put Jones in the conversation as an RB3/Flex. He's RotoBaller's No. 32 running back this week.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is set to play on Sunday in Week 12 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. The writing was on the wall for Marks to return this week from a concussion that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 25-year-old was held out of last Thursday night's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on a short week, but now the second-year back appears ready to roll this weekend.
David Montgomery returned from a groin injury last Thursday and saw season highs in carries (26) and rushing yards (107) while catching three passes for 17 yards. It is good news for the Texans that they are set to get Marks back this weekend, but fantasy managers should not consider him much more than a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in point-per-reception leagues. Marks underwhelmed as the Texans' lead back in the four games that Montgomery missed, and he has 107 carries for 391 yards and two touchdowns on the year, adding 113 receiving yards on 16 receptions. Houston will most likely have Monty handle early-down work, with Marks in a pass-catching role now that both RBs are healthy again.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins had been able to carve out low-end WR3/flex appeal while playing with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), but his outlook will be much riskier with Maye ruled out and Tommy DeVito starting on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. To his credit, Hollins did perform quite well after DeVito replaced Maye in Week 10, as the veteran receiver managed to finish with five catches for 48 yards while posting a season-high 92% snap share.
The good news for Hollins this week is that he's firmly entrenched in the No. 2 receiver role (behind DeMario Douglas) with A.J. Brown (hamstring) ruled out and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve. However, shifting to a backup quarterback is risky for any offense, and even though Hollins was able to survive the quarterback change two weeks ago, he's not a lock to maintain his WR3/flex status going forward. As it stands, he ranks as the WR67 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 12.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Samaje Perine, Deebo Samuel Sr., Mack Hollins, Woody Marks, and Aaron Jones Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Josh Cameron, Aaron Jones Sr., Deebo Samuel Sr., Samaje Perine, Ladd McConkey, Jalen Coker, KennyGainwell, Brenton Strange, Chimere Dike, Woody Marks, Jadarian Price, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Tre Tucker, Justice Hill, Hunter Henry, and Tyler Warren:
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