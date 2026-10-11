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Waiver Wire Express - Week 6 Lightning Round for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, Chig Okonkwo, Jameis Winston

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Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

The Week 6 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, Chig Okonkwo, Jameis Winston, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Running Backs To Add
Week 6 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 6 Tight Ends To Add
Week 6 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 6 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The calendar continues to fly forward with another entertaining slate of football chiseled into the history books as Week 5 threw plenty at us. We'll do our best to take an early swipe at the initial read on what's transpired and how it will affect our game moving forward. Let's check in on early adds across several formats with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions, and Vikings take their byes.

This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 6. Key injuries to monitor are David Montgomery (groin), Will Shipley (foot), TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), KC Concepcion Jr. (head), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), Kenyon Sadiq (concussion), Tre' Harris (hamstring), Roman Wilson (hand/wrist), Ben Skowronek (calf), as well as Quinshon Judkins (foot) seen in a postgame boot, and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to walk the tightrope between "highly rostered player being dropped in shallow formats" and the "18-team double Flex sicko squad dart throw."

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Woody Marks (monitor Montgomery's status)
MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
Brian Robinson
Tyjae Spears (not for performance, but outlook based on likelihood of a Tony Pollard trade)
Mike Washington Jr. (Ashton Jeanty not being at 100% raises MWJ's stock)
Emmett Johnson (will he earn more touches after the bye?)
Dameon Pierce (short-term dart only; monitor Shipley's status, as well as Saquon Barkley's recovery)
Will Shipley (risky and must monitor foot injury in case of midfoot sprain; Saquon Barkley may return too)
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
Keaton Mitchell
Kimani Vidal
Roschon Johnson
Jaleel McLaughlin (odds are low they'd feature him even if Judkins' foot issue lingers)
Austin Ekeler
Najee Harris
Seth McGowan
Nicholas Singleton (ditto Pollard trade hopes)

 

Week 6 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Jordyn Tyson (stash if available if you can afford to wait until ~Week 9)
Xavier Worthy (monitor Rashee Rice practice status following injury)
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
Wan'Dale Robinson
Germie Bernard (monitor Wilson's status)
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
Kendrick Bourne
DeMario Douglas
Tre' Harris (monitor hamstring issue)
Makai Lemon
Darius Cooper
Antonio Williams (monitor Diggs' status)
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell (monitor his finger recovery)
Tyreek Hill (can you afford to eat the roster spot to gamble on a Kansas City reunion?)
Malachi Fields
Jaylen Noel (monitor role following Marvin Harrison Jr. trade)
Ryan Flournoy
Brandin Cooks (monitor Samuel's status)
Jerry Jeudy (monitor Concepcion's status)
Efton Chism III
Kyle Williams
Christian Kirk (neat IR stash in case he's active and Samuel cannot go)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (monitor injuries to entire LAC WR room)
Tank Dell
Jauan Jennings
Skyler Bell
Cody White
Laquon Treadwell
Isaiah Bond
Jalen Brooks
Treylon Burks
Josh Cameron

 

Week 6 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Higbee
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
Charlie Kolar
Mason Taylor
Eli Raridon
Darnell Washington

 

Week 6 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Kirk Cousins (Buffalo track meet game incoming?)
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
Jalon Daniels
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Huntley
Tyson Bagent
Geno Smith

 

Week 6 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 6:

Indianapolis Colts D/ST
New England Patriots D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Baltimore Ravens D/ST
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, Chig Okonkwo, and Jameis Winston. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, Chig Okonkwo, and Jameis Winston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, MarShawn Lloyd, Samaje Perine, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas, Darius Cooper, Pat Freiermuth, Chig Okonkwo, Jameis Winston:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dameon Pierce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashid Shaheed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Dell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jauan Jennings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mitch Tinsley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ted Hurst
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Wright
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Bell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Darius Cooper
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Mayer
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malachi Fields
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roman Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Roschon Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylin Noel
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Skyler Bell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Austin Ekeler
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cody White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Efton Chism III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Will Shipley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Wright
Germie Bernard
vs
Jauan Jennings
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Bell
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Germie Bernard
vs
Darius Cooper
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Germie Bernard
vs
Roman Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Tank Dell
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Germie Bernard
vs
Austin Ekeler
Germie Bernard
vs
Ted Hurst
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Mayer
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Najee Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Bell
Darius Cooper
vs
Roman Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Germie Bernard
Darius Cooper
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darius Cooper
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Darius Cooper
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darius Cooper
vs
Kendre Miller
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Dameon Pierce
Darius Cooper
vs
Brenton Strange
Darius Cooper
vs
Tank Dell
Darius Cooper
vs
Hunter Henry
Darius Cooper
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Darius Cooper
vs
Antonio Williams
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darius Cooper
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyreek Hill
Darius Cooper
vs
Michael Mayer
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Shakir
Darius Cooper
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Makai Lemon
Darius Cooper
vs
Keon Coleman
Darius Cooper
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ted Hurst
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tank Dell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Najee Harris
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dameon Pierce
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Roschon Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylin Noel
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendre Miller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Skyler Bell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cody White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jauan Jennings
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Germie Bernard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Efton Chism III
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylen Wright
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Treylon Burks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Bell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Isaiah Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darius Cooper
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Roman Wilson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Josh Cameron
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Cody White
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Efton Chism III
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Skyler Bell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Treylon Burks
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Isaiah Williams
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Darnell Washington
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Najee Harris
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Seth McGowan
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Michael Mayer
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Josh Cameron
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kirk Cousins
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ted Hurst
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Sam Darnold
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Chig Okonkwo
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tank Dell
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Dameon Pierce
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalon Daniels
Chig Okonkwo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Deshaun Watson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kendre Miller
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kyler Murray
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Hunter Henry
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jameis Winston
vs
Malik Willis
Jameis Winston
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jameis Winston
vs
Kyler Murray
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jameis Winston
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
vs
Daniel Jones
Jameis Winston
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jameis Winston
vs
Geno Smith
Jameis Winston
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jameis Winston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jameis Winston
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jameis Winston
vs
Sam Darnold
Jameis Winston
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jameis Winston
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jameis Winston
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jameis Winston
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jameis Winston
vs
Josh Cameron
Jameis Winston
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jameis Winston
vs
Seth McGowan
Jameis Winston
vs
Washington Commanders
Jameis Winston
vs
Darnell Washington
Jameis Winston
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jameis Winston
vs
Treylon Burks
Jameis Winston
vs
Efton Chism III
Jameis Winston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jameis Winston
vs
Cody White
Jameis Winston
vs
Skyler Bell

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