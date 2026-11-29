RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 12 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
We're already on to Week 12 of the fantasy football season, and many of you are in must-win spots as the fantasy football playoffs approach. We're here to guide your remaining start-sit calls with our updated Week 12 fantasy football projections. Below, see where key players for Sunday's game like David Montgomery, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Deebo Samuel Sr., Breece Hall, Jakobi Meyers, and more stand, among all others.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 12 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|23.6
|309.8
|2.4
|0.5
|3.4
|14.4
|0.2
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|20.5
|262.4
|1.8
|0.5
|4.9
|23.3
|0.2
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20.1
|236.5
|1.6
|0.4
|6.7
|33.4
|0.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|20.0
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|8.2
|112.2
|0.7
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|19.4
|268.8
|1.9
|0.6
|3.4
|15.3
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.9
|7.3
|96.8
|0.8
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|17.8
|19.1
|88.3
|0.8
|2.7
|19.5
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|17.3
|244.5
|1.8
|0.6
|2.3
|7.0
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|17.2
|223.3
|1.4
|0.5
|5.9
|24.4
|0.2
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|16.9
|229.1
|1.6
|0.8
|4.1
|18.6
|0.2
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|QB
|16.8
|214.1
|1.7
|0.8
|4.8
|21.4
|0.2
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|16.5
|239.5
|1.4
|0.7
|4.2
|18.2
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|16.5
|0.2
|1.3
|0.0
|6.6
|91.9
|0.6
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|16.3
|18.1
|79.2
|0.4
|3.9
|30.9
|0.1
|Mac Jones
|SF
|QB
|15.9
|230.6
|1.6
|0.8
|3.3
|11.8
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.8
|242.0
|1.4
|0.6
|2.8
|10.4
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|15.6
|19.5
|85.5
|0.6
|2.2
|15.5
|0.1
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|15.5
|237.2
|1.2
|0.8
|3.6
|18.6
|0.2
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.4
|239.2
|1.6
|0.8
|2.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|QB
|15.4
|247.6
|1.4
|0.9
|3.0
|10.1
|0.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|15.3
|13.9
|55.6
|0.6
|4.0
|30.8
|0.2
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|IND
|QB
|15.3
|218.6
|1.1
|1.0
|7.8
|26.5
|0.3
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|14.9
|235.8
|1.4
|1.0
|2.4
|11.3
|0.1
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|14.8
|200.6
|1.3
|0.7
|4.5
|21.5
|0.2
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|14.6
|18.2
|73.9
|0.5
|2.9
|20.6
|0.2
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.5
|12.8
|55.4
|0.4
|4.4
|29.0
|0.3
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|14.5
|5.2
|83.2
|0.6
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|14.2
|18.5
|73.3
|0.4
|3.5
|21.6
|0.1
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|14.0
|18.4
|77.7
|0.6
|1.8
|12.9
|0.1
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.0
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|5.5
|75.9
|0.6
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|13.9
|16.0
|63.9
|0.7
|2.5
|15.2
|0.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|13.8
|18.5
|79.7
|0.7
|1.2
|9.3
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|13.7
|5.6
|75.0
|0.6
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.4
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|6.0
|80.4
|0.4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|13.1
|17.8
|76.5
|0.4
|2.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|13.1
|12.8
|52.4
|0.3
|3.7
|31.4
|0.2
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.0
|14.0
|56.9
|0.3
|3.3
|28.2
|0.2
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.0
|5.9
|75.5
|0.4
|DJ Uiagalelei
|LAC
|QB
|12.9
|203.2
|1.1
|0.9
|4.2
|14.7
|0.1
|Josh Johnson
|ARI
|QB
|12.8
|220.7
|1.0
|0.9
|3.7
|11.9
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|12.6
|5.7
|76.2
|0.4
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|12.6
|19.4
|77.2
|0.4
|1.9
|10.7
|0.1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|12.5
|212.3
|1.1
|1.0
|2.9
|10.6
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.5
|7.7
|70.6
|0.3
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|12.4
|6.0
|73.3
|0.3
|Tommy DeVito
|NE
|QB
|12.4
|205.3
|1.0
|0.9
|3.9
|12.4
|0.1
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|QB
|12.3
|174.2
|1.1
|0.7
|3.7
|15.4
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|12.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|5.2
|61.2
|0.6
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|12.0
|5.1
|62.3
|0.5
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|12.0
|16.6
|70.4
|0.4
|1.6
|11.6
|0.1
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|11.7
|14.3
|59.8
|0.4
|2.3
|15.3
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.7
|14.4
|57.6
|0.3
|2.8
|20.0
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.0
|5.1
|65.5
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|11.0
|4.9
|57.7
|0.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|11.0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|4.8
|61.0
|0.4
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|10.9
|5.4
|66.8
|0.3
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|10.5
|13.9
|60.9
|0.3
|1.8
|12.4
|0.1
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|10.3
|4.0
|59.3
|0.4
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|10.2
|13.7
|60.6
|0.4
|1.1
|7.5
|0.1
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|10.2
|13.3
|57.6
|0.5
|1.0
|7.1
|0.1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|9.9
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|9.8
|9.9
|43.5
|0.2
|2.6
|18.8
|0.2
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.8
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|5.5
|52.2
|0.3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|9.7
|5.0
|48.6
|0.4
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.6
|1.0
|4.8
|0.1
|4.1
|50.5
|0.3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9.6
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|9.3
|4.5
|50.1
|0.3
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|9.3
|9.7
|41.8
|0.4
|1.8
|14.3
|0.1
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|9.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.2
|4.5
|48.6
|0.4
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|9.2
|11.9
|47.6
|0.4
|1.4
|10.2
|0.1
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|9.2
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|9.1
|10.2
|44.0
|0.3
|1.9
|13.2
|0.1
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|9.0
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.9
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.9
|4.0
|49.6
|0.3
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|8.9
|3.8
|53.3
|0.3
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|8.9
|4.5
|52.3
|0.2
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|8.7
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|8.7
|4.2
|45.5
|0.3
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.7
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.6
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|4.0
|46.9
|0.3
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|8.6
|3.2
|48.2
|0.4
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|8.6
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|8.5
|4.3
|46.0
|0.3
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|8.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|8.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|8.3
|4.1
|47.8
|0.3
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|8.3
|4.3
|44.8
|0.3
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8.3
|10.1
|44.4
|0.3
|1.5
|10.5
|0.1
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.3
|3.6
|48.4
|0.3
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|8.2
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|8.2
|0.4
|1.6
|0.0
|4.2
|44.5
|0.2
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|8.2
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|8.1
|3.4
|44.4
|0.3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|8.0
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|8.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|8.0
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|3.5
|43.2
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.9
|1.1
|5.3
|0.0
|3.8
|40.0
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|7.9
|5.5
|22.3
|0.2
|3.2
|23.9
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|7.9
|3.3
|42.8
|0.3
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7.9
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|7.8
|4.6
|19.7
|0.1
|3.6
|24.5
|0.1
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|7.8
|10.2
|40.5
|0.2
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|7.8
|0.4
|3.2
|0.0
|3.2
|40.7
|0.3
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|7.8
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|7.6
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|7.5
|9.2
|37.4
|0.2
|1.8
|13.5
|0.1
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|7.5
|7.5
|32.3
|0.2
|1.9
|14.4
|0.1
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|7.5
|2.2
|9.2
|0.1
|2.7
|32.0
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.5
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.0
|38.6
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|7.4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|7.4
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|7.4
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|7.3
|3.5
|41.4
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.1
|8.1
|32.6
|0.2
|2.2
|14.6
|0.1
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|7.1
|8.4
|35.5
|0.2
|1.5
|11.4
|0.1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|7.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|7.0
|7.3
|29.9
|0.2
|2.3
|14.8
|0.1
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|6.9
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.9
|3.7
|36.8
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|6.9
|3.6
|40.3
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.9
|3.7
|39.5
|0.2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|6.9
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|6.8
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|2.6
|36.7
|0.3
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|6.8
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|6.6
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.6
|2.5
|32.6
|0.3
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|6.6
|3.2
|38.8
|0.2
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|6.6
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|K
|6.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|6.4
|Harrison Wallace III
|ARI
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|37.1
|0.2
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|6.3
|0.3
|2.5
|0.0
|3.0
|35.8
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|6.3
|2.4
|35.5
|0.3
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|6.2
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|3.2
|34.1
|0.2
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|6.2
|3.3
|34.9
|0.2
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|6.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|6.1
|2.6
|37.5
|0.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|6.1
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|K
|6.1
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|6.0
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|WR
|6.0
|2.7
|31.1
|0.3
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|6.0
|2.7
|33.1
|0.2
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|6.0
|2.3
|33.7
|0.2
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|6.0
|2.6
|34.8
|0.2
|Jake Moody
|ATL
|K
|6.0
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.9
|2.5
|34.7
|0.2
|Anthony Gould
|IND
|WR
|5.9
|2.9
|35.2
|0.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|5.8
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.8
|2.6
|31.5
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.8
|0.6
|3.8
|0.0
|2.4
|29.8
|0.2
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|5.7
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.6
|0.5
|1.6
|0.0
|2.9
|26.2
|0.2
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|5.6
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|5.5
|2.9
|30.3
|0.2
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|5.5
|0.9
|3.9
|0.0
|2.2
|27.1
|0.2
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5.5
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|5.4
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|32.0
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.4
|2.9
|28.9
|0.2
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|WR
|5.4
|2.2
|33.7
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.4
|8.7
|35.3
|0.2
|0.5
|3.8
|0.0
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|5.3
|2.8
|27.7
|0.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|5.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.2
|0.2
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|5.1
|2.1
|28.9
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|5.1
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|2.1
|28.0
|0.2
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.3
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|5.0
|2.0
|27.5
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.0
|2.9
|27.1
|0.1
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.0
|2.5
|26.8
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.9
|2.5
|25.3
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|4.8
|7.4
|28.5
|0.2
|0.7
|4.2
|0.0
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|4.8
|8.1
|33.2
|0.1
|0.5
|3.2
|0.0
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|4.7
|2.7
|25.0
|0.2
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|4.6
|2.6
|26.2
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.6
|2.3
|24.4
|0.2
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|4.6
|2.4
|26.2
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|4.5
|2.3
|22.2
|0.2
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|4.5
|2.0
|26.4
|0.2
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|4.4
|3.6
|14.2
|0.1
|1.4
|9.1
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|4.2
|1.9
|21.7
|0.2
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|4.1
|4.4
|18.2
|0.2
|0.9
|6.6
|0.0
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|3.9
|2.0
|22.6
|0.1
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|3.7
|4.0
|16.2
|0.1
|1.0
|7.1
|0.0
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|3.7
|1.9
|18.7
|0.2
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|3.7
|2.0
|19.3
|0.1
|Ameer Abdullah
|JAX
|RB
|3.7
|4.3
|16.6
|0.2
|0.8
|5.1
|0.0
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|3.7
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|3.6
|3.1
|12.7
|0.1
|1.2
|9.2
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|22.5
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|3.5
|2.3
|9.6
|0.1
|1.5
|10.3
|0.1
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.5
|1.8
|19.0
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.3
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.3
|18.9
|0.1
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|3.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|1.2
|16.2
|0.1
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|3.0
|2.3
|9.0
|0.1
|1.1
|8.7
|0.0
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|2.9
|4.5
|17.2
|0.1
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|2.9
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|1.4
|16.3
|0.1
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|16.1
|0.1
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
|TE
|2.8
|1.4
|15.2
|0.1
|DJ Giddens
|IND
|RB
|2.8
|3.4
|13.6
|0.1
|0.6
|4.0
|0.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|0.0
|1.2
|16.4
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|2.8
|1.3
|14.4
|0.1
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|2.8
|1.5
|15.3
|0.1
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|2.8
|1.5
|14.7
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.7
|0.1
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.1
|0.1
|Khalil Herbert
|ATL
|RB
|2.5
|2.8
|10.6
|0.1
|1.0
|5.9
|0.0
|Chris Blair
|ATL
|WR
|2.5
|1.3
|14.4
|0.1
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|14.0
|0.1
|Gavin Bartholomew
|MIN
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|12.2
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|2.3
|1.2
|11.1
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.3
|1.2
|11.6
|0.1
|Beaux Collins
|ATL
|WR
|2.2
|1.2
|12.5
|0.1
|Devin Duvernay
|ARI
|WR
|2.2
|1.1
|12.5
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|12.3
|0.1
|Marlin Klein
|HOU
|TE
|2.2
|1.1
|10.8
|0.1
|Xavier Restrepo
|TEN
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|11.8
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.1
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|11.5
|0.1
|Jack Endries
|CIN
|TE
|2.1
|1.1
|10.9
|0.1
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|10.8
|0.1
|Trevor Etienne
|CAR
|RB
|2.0
|2.7
|10.6
|0.1
|0.5
|3.2
|0.0
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|1.9
|0.7
|11.5
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.9
|0.8
|9.7
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|1.8
|0.9
|10.1
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|1.8
|0.8
|9.6
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|8.5
|0.1
|Van Jefferson
|WAS
|WR
|1.7
|0.6
|9.1
|0.1
|Tim Patrick
|NYJ
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.6
|0.1
|Myles Price
|MIN
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|8.9
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|1.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.8
|6.3
|0.1
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|8.1
|0.1
|Sterling Shepard
|NYJ
|WR
|1.4
|0.7
|7.6
|0.1
|Lan Larison
|NE
|RB
|1.4
|1.2
|5.0
|0.0
|0.6
|4.0
|0.0
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.3
|0.7
|6.2
|0.1
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.3
|0.7
|6.8
|0.1
|Colbie Young
|CIN
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.9
|0.1
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|RB
|1.2
|1.1
|4.2
|0.1
|0.4
|2.2
|0.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|MIA
|WR
|1.1
|0.4
|5.5
|0.1
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|1.1
|0.4
|6.1
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|1.1
|0.4
|6.4
|0.0
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|5.6
|0.0
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.2
|0.0
|Gregory Desrosiers
|NYG
|RB
|1.0
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|0.6
|5.0
|0.0
|Kaytron Allen
|MIA
|RB
|1.0
|1.2
|4.7
|0.0
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|0.9
|1.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Eric Saubert
|SEA
|TE
|0.9
|0.5
|4.4
|0.0
|Drew Ogletree
|IND
|TE
|0.9
|0.6
|5.2
|0.0
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|TE
|0.8
|0.5
|4.5
|0.0
|Malachi Corley
|CLE
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|5.1
|0.0
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|Ben Yurosek
|MIN
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|3.6
|0.0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|4.2
|0.0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|3.7
|0.0
|Emari Demercado
|HOU
|RB
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|IND
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|5.4
|0.0
|Tanner Koziol
|JAX
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|4.1
|0.0
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|LAC
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|3.8
|0.0
|Teagan Quitoriano
|ARI
|TE
|0.6
|0.3
|3.3
|0.0
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|0.6
|0.8
|3.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
|0.0
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|0.6
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|0.6
|0.3
|2.8
|0.0
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|TE
|0.6
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|3.1
|0.0
|Jalin Hyatt
|NYG
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|3.8
|0.0
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|0.5
|0.5
|1.9
|0.0
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|Pharaoh Brown
|IND
|TE
|0.5
|0.3
|2.6
|0.0
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.2
|0.0
|Luke McCaffrey
|WAS
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.4
|0.0
|Malik McClain
|NYJ
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.8
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.8
|0.0
|Nikko Remigio
|HOU
|WR
|0.4
|0.2
|2.6
|0.0
|Will Mallory
|IND
|TE
|0.4
|0.2
|2.0
|0.0
|Payne Durham
|TB
|TE
|0.3
|0.2
|2.0
|0.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|CLE
|RB
|0.3
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Tahj Brooks
|CIN
|RB
|0.3
|0.4
|1.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Derius Davis
|LAC
|WR
|0.3
|0.2
|2.1
|0.0
|Dylan Laube
|LV
|RB
|0.3
|0.4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Dareke Young
|LV
|WR
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|0.0
|Jalen Reagor
|MIA
|WR
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|Cade Stover
|HOU
|TE
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
|Julius Chestnut
|TEN
|RB
|0.2
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Chris Manhertz
|NYG
|TE
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Rasheen Ali
|BAL
|RB
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
Week 12 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bowers remains questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff after missing Friday's practice. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.
Michael Mayer is next on the depth chart and started against the Denver Broncos last week with Bowers inactive. Mayer caught one pass for four yards on four targets in that game. If Bowers sits again, his next chance to play is Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the Raiders' Week 13 bye.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is expected to play Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran wideout returned to the starting lineup last Sunday after a brief three-game absence. In his return, Evans quickly made an impact, catching his passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers have been carefully managing his workload through practices and even listed him as questionable on Friday's final report.
However, Evans appears not to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's contest. Through seven games, the veteran pass-catcher has fit in quite nicely with his new club, averaging an elite 15.7 PPR points per game and finding the back of the end zone four times over this brief stretch. Even though he will not have his QB1, Brock Purdy (ankle), throwing passes to him, Evans remains a must-start WR2 for Week 12 against a tough Seattle secondary.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter should be in line for a heavier offensive workload in this weekend's home tilt with the Tennessee Titans. The former second-overall pick had a standout performance in a Week 6 loss to the Texans, notching 59 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-4 receptions. Since then, though, Hunter has just five total looks while participating on no more than six snaps in a given outing (four games). The timing is strange, but he expects an increase in snap volume over the coming weeks with the news about fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder).
As it stands, Washington is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Hunter to see a bump in opportunity. The second-year pro has been superb on defense thus far, so owners shouldn't expect the team to go out of their way to play him on offense. However, his athleticism and attachment to the league's sixth-highest-scoring unit (28.7 points per game) at least put him on the radar in deeper formats. Hunter is worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers with an open bench spot.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Braelon Allen was productive in the team's Week 11 win against the Chargers, though he's lost considerable fantasy appeal in recent weeks. Allen stepped in admirably for teammate Breece Hall during his five-game absence, stabilizing New York's rushing attack. Over the sample, the former Wisconsin Badger averaged 100.8 rushing yards per outing on a robust 5.42 yards per carry. However, Hall has regained control of the backfield's lead since his return in Week 9, dropping Allen's workload and fantasy value in one fell swoop.
Additionally, the former has taken nearly all of the receiving work, out-targeting Allen 11-4 across the three contests. The 22-year-old is still one of the league's premier handcuffs, but remains a volatile option for owners with Hall back at full strength. New York's rushing attack will benefit from a susceptible Dolphins run defense in Week 12.
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