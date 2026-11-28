Scott Engel features fantasy football lineup starts/sits for Week 12 (2026). He focuses on key NFL players who can help you finish off a win or come back for a victory.
This Key Starters and Tough Calls feature for Week 12 of the 2026 season highlights the players who can help you win on Sunday, after five games have already concluded. Scott Engel's Week 12 Lineup Spotlights focus on upside plays and guys who may be more productive than usual this week.
The NFL players in this Week 12 article from “The King” are based on Scott's Premium Weekly Lineup Rankings and can help you pull off a comeback win. Enter the referral code KING to get a discount on the RotoBaller NFL Premium Pass.
To make the best Week 12 lineup decisions, consult this analysis, the RotoBaller staff fantasy football rankings, and the free Who Should I Start? tool for comparing as many as four players.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs – Fantasy Football Week 12
Breece Hall, Jets: For much of his career with the Jets, Hall has not quite met expectations. You have to wonder if he would be a better fantasy producer with another team. This week, however, you should see the best of Hall against the lowly Dolphins. Miami ranks 25th in rushing yards allowed to RBs over the past five weeks and 24th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to the position on the season.
Chase Brown, Bengals: He was very quiet last week and was outperformed by backup Samajoe Perine. I am expecting a big rebound week. Tee Higgins (hamstring) is iffy, and the Saints are a fine matchup for opposing RBs. New Orleans ranks 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to RBs, per Pro Football Reference.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars: With Bhayshul Tuten out, Rodriguez will start against Tennessee and should be regarded as a high-end fantasy RB2 this week. He’s not as elusive as Tuten, but Rodriguez is a physical runner with proven TD potential. He’ll get some chances to finish off scoring drives against the one-win Titans.
Chris Rodriguez Jr has gained 1+ yard on 90.5% of his rushes this season, best in the NFL. https://t.co/nNVnX9uJza
— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 28, 2026
David Montgomery, Texans: The Ravens defense is now a good fantasy football matchup for opposing offensive players, even running backs. Montgomery performed well in his return to action last week, and Baltimore has allowed seven rushing TDs in its past five games, second-most in the NFL during that span.
Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins: The Jets will know they have to stop the running game and force Miami to throw, but still might not be able to contain Gordon. The Miami RB has shown he can fight for yardage and bust loose when defenses focus on him. New York ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed to opposing RBs.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders: He’s not a true upside play, but JCM can help you win in fantasy football Week 12 with quality totals in a good matchup. Over the past five weeks, Arizona has ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed to RBs, per FFToday. The Cardinals' defense may spend a lot of time on the field because the Arizona offense might be the worst in the NFL right now.
Wide Receivers – Fantasy Football Week 12
Jakobi Meyers, Jaguars: Parker Washington is out, so Meyers should function as the top WR for Trevor Lawrence in a terrific matchup scenario. Tennessee has allowed the most Fantasy Points Per Game to WRs this season, and you can count on consistent production from opposing pass-catchers.
I am ranking Meyers as a high-end fantasy WR2 for this week. Rookie Josh Cameron was a popular late-week add when Washington was ruled out. His statistical floor is uncertain, but Cameron is certainly a viable WR3 play for upside in NFL Week 12.
KC Concepcion Jr., Browns: Cleveland has a very good passing matchup against the Raiders in Week 12. Deshaun Watson is also aiming for a fourth consecutive 300-yard performance. Las Vegas ranks 29th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to WRs. We could see Concepcion deliver a true breakout game this week, even better than his 129-yard outing in Week 7.
Stefon Diggs, Commanders: Diggs will turn 33 on Sunday, but he is still capable of posting quality fantasy totals on occasion. You have to like his birthday matchup against Arizona, which ranks 28th in receiving yards allowed to WRs over the past five weeks.
Stefon Diggs. https://t.co/r5SoNejpfz
— Savage (@Savageboston) November 24, 2026
Two weeks ago, Diggs caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards vs. the Giants. Washington rookie WR Antonio Williams is a strong WR3 play vs. the Cardinals.
Jordyn Tyson, Saints: So far, we have seen some of Tyson’s upside and his clear downside. In Week 10, he caught 11 of 13 targets in his second pro game. Last week, Tyson caught one of two targets for six yards. He should be more involved this week in what could be a shootout with the Bengals. Over the past five weeks, Cincinnati ranks 25th in receiving yards per game allowed to WRs.
Dohnte Meyers, Bengals: If Higgins is ruled out or limited on Sunday, Meyers becomes a viable deeper streamer with fantasy WR3 promise. New Orleans ranks 23rd in FFPG allowed to WRs this season. In Week 4, when Ja'Marr Chase exited the game early with a concussion, Meyers caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards. Last week, the rookie caught his first TD pass.
Adonai Mitchell, Jets: He is a boom-or-bust play that could either help you win this week or be the reason for a close loss. Mitchell is a risk, but he does have downfield gears and the Miami secondary can be beaten deep. Over the past five games, the Dolphins have allowed five receiving TDs to opposing WRs.
Quarterbacks – Fantasy Football Week 12
Kirk Cousins, Vikings: He has been a worthy streamer at times this season, and Cousins gets to face one of his former teams this week. Atlanta has allowed nine TD passes in its past five games and 19 on the season. Expect a bounce-back performance from Cousins and the Vikings in Week 12.
A #Vikings quarterback getting a TD pass on 3rd-and-23?!!?
Welcome back, Kirk Cousins. https://t.co/w3ITGVEkPG
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2026
Deshaun Watson, Browns: I am actually starting Watson myself in one of my most important leagues this week, where Drake Maye was lost for the season. This year, Watson is playing at his best since he became a Brown. But TD passes have been hard to come by, as he has none in the last four games played. Still, Watson finished as a top-10 QB in two of his last three games, and Las Vegas has allowed an AFC-high 23 TD passes this season.
Tight Ends – Fantasy Football Week 12
Mike Gesicki, Bengals: The Higgins injury can also open up more opportunities for Gesicki, who has often functioned as Cincinnati’s third receiver this season. New Orleans ranks 27th in FFPG allowed to opposing TEs. Gesicki caught six TD passes in his first seven games this season and remains a frequent end zone threat in one of the league’s best offenses.
Chig Okonkwo, Commanders: As you can gather by now, I am likely running a DFS stack with Commanders players this week. One of the best fantasy matchups when facing the Cardinals is usually at tight end. Arizona ranks 30th in FFPG allowed to TEs this season.
The effort from Chig Okonkwo on this play 👏
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rpCjrBz8OE
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Okonkwo finished as a top 10 fantasy TE in two of the last three weeks. He might threaten to deliver his first top-5 showing of the year this week.
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