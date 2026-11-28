John Johnson's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Cam Skattebo, Antonio Williams, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Jakobi Meyers, and Kyle Pitts Sr.
As a fantasy football analyst, nothing is more fun than making wild claims and getting absolutely roasted for them after the fact. That's truly the best thing about writing about any sports game, really.
The hit rate on these is typically going to be low, because they need to be bold, but that's okay. Instead of expecting them to all come true, we should read between the lines and see when there are reasons for more or less optimism than usual about a player's outlook this week.
With that in mind, we can all agree that nobody should criticize any of the takes here and everyone should be forgiving about when they're misled. Just kidding, of course, so let's dive into five bold predictions for fantasy football for Week 12 of the 2026 season!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Cam Skattebo Puts Up 30 PPR Fantasy Points
Maybe New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo doesn't have the full support of head coach John Harbaugh, who benched him at one point this season and doesn't appear to be a fan of his antics. Maybe Skattebo is bound for another team when his rookie contract expires.
But he gets a nice matchup with the Indianapolis Colts next. They've fully committed to the tank this season, releasing their starting quarterback and trading away two of their top wideouts, and are set to start quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. for Week 12.
Bears pick it off in the end zone!
📺: #CHIvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG https://t.co/Ya6gUPOYnG
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
The Giants don't have a great defense, but Richardson has an uphill battle ahead of him in his first start since the 2024 season. That year, he threw just eight touchdown passes but tossed 12 interceptions, fumbled the ball nine times, and had three of them lost.
This is a 1st and 10 cross body interception from far hash from Anthony Richardson https://t.co/f3e9209kJd
— Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) September 23, 2024
He has a bad tendency to throw extreme floaters straight into a defensive back's breadbasket or 100-mile-per-hour fastballs that ricochet off his receivers' hands and into the hands of the defense. That should benefit the Giants offense.
Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy being the unproductive passer he is, we could see the Giants lean heavily on Skattebo to close the game out. There's a potential for 30 or more touches as they're unlikely to call a lot of deep passes and could dump it off to him a lot.
Cam Skattebo receiving TD 🚨
NYGvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/ni6YpamzKq
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025
He's excellent with the ball in his hands as he's elusive and powerful, and as he's gotten healthier from his broken ankle last season, he's started to dominate backfield work for the Giants.
Antonio Williams Racks Up 100 Receiving Yards, Two Touchdown Catches
Last week was finally the breakout week for Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams. He caught nine of his 11 targets for 122 yards and was clearly the best player on the Commanders offense. It seemed this might be inevitable at some point.
With Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season, Williams has played a full-time role in the offense, eclipsing 80 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of his last four games.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
He was instrumental on the game-winning drive for the Commanders in Week 11. He helped upset the Cincinnati Bengals by making consecutive 22- and 42-yard catches, one of which was the impressive catch-and-run you see on the play above.
He's earned himself a bigger role. While Commanders WR Stefon Diggs is still playing well and deserves plenty of targets, Williams is currently the only real outside option the team has, as Diggs plays in the slot.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Washington still has some fight in them, and they'll face one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL in Week 12 -- the Arizona Cardinals. They allow 7.7 yards per pass attempt to opposing passers, which is tied for second-worst in the NFL, and they're 12th in points allowed to opposing wideouts. Williams should have a field day against Arizona's vulnerable secondary in Week 12, as the Commanders offensive coaches are fighting for their jobs right now.
Both Denzel Boston And KC Concepcion Jr. Gain 80 Receiving Yards And Score
Speaking of awful pass defenses, the Las Vegas Raiders are right there with the Cardinals as one of the worst pass defenses in the league. They'll struggle against anyone, including the Cleveland Browns, who they face in Week 12.
Las Vegas has struggled to slow down receivers in the slot and out wide. Concepcion and Boston are the Browns' top wideouts, and both have shown impressive flashes of talent this season despite overall disappointing quarterback play.
KC FIRST TOUCHDOWN ON A 64 YARD PLAY
#CLEvsNO on CBS https://t.co/p4CPhjtQPA
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026
You often see some teams struggle against one position while being better against the other, often because they're so bad against slot or wide that teams aggressively target one while largely ignoring the other. Not the case here.
Both Concepcion and Boston have been great after the catch, and Vegas allows 5.5 yards after catch per reception to opposing teams. It's not a great matchup for the Raiders.
DENZEL BOSTON MOSSED HIM https://t.co/ZZdzSZtnpj
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Boston's size is also a mismatch for the Raiders' poorly performing cornerbacks.
Jakobi Meyers Catches 10 Passes
The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have their top wide receiver, Parker Washington (shoulder), available in Week 12. The next man up is Meyers, who was targeted 10 times in Week 11 and caught four of those for 85 yards.
This week, he'll likely get spammed with targets, rack up plenty of catches, and score at least one touchdown. The one problem with this idea is that they could choose to cruise against the Tennessee Titans.
Trevor Lawrence zips it in to Jakobi Meyers for 6️⃣
@NEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bM92cePTMS
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Meyers is a very fundamentally sound receiver. He's very good at pretty much everything, and has the full trust of his starting quarterback. He's the best separator that's healthy and active for this game against the Tennessee Titans, who are the worst defense in the NFL against wideouts.
Kyle Pitts Sr. Puts Up A Goose Egg
Despite being drafted ahead of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who's likely a future Hall of Famer and perennially one of the best wideouts in the NFL, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is prone to the occasional "Goose Egg" game, in which he puts up exactly 0.0 PPR fantasy points.
This week, the Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings. Things are so bad in Atlanta that they've been linked to rumors of signing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. That doesn't make a ton of sense if you want to be a competitive team, because he's been bad this season.
ALEX ANZALONE AGAIN!
His second interception of Michael Penix Jr. today!
📺: FOX/ FOX One https://t.co/DdPhpmqIqs
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2026
Drafting a starting quarterback is a journey for an NFL team. Sometimes, their dreams of that player being a franchise cornerstone for over a decade to come are dashed, like they were in Week 8.
He finished the game with eight completions on 24 pass attempts for 125 yards and four interceptions. He failed to score a touchdown and fumbled the ball once. His play hasn't been inspiring this season, but that week, it was downright depressing.
Juggled and picked off by the Giants at the goal line!
📺: #NYGvsATL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge https://t.co/PdRfXIGHCa
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024
The sixth-year TE has never been able to put it together since his rookie season, and the vulnerable Falcons offense is set to face the monstrously difficult Minnesota Vikings defense. They allow the fewest PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far this year.
Minnesota has a way of getting the most miserable performances possible out of opposing quarterbacks and pass-catchers. This week should be no different. They're likely to embarrass the Falcons.
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