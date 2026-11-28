Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for Week 12 of 2026 - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Welcome to one of the wackiest Sunday NFL DFS main slates of the season. Not only do we have seven games this week not on the main slate (five games have already been played, plus we still have the primetime games on Sunday and Monday nights), but we also have our top two studs in tough spots as Christian McCaffrey faces Seattle and Bijan Robinson gets Minnesota.
Robinson will probably still be in my player pool this week, but he's not getting too much steam so far, and I don't think we will be forced into playing him in cash game contests. That leaves the majority of running backs priced under 7k on DraftKings and under 8k on FanDuel. It's a good week to pay up at wide receiver instead, but nailing our RB selections is still going to be crucial if we are going to have a profitable Week 12. Hey, at least it's not going to be a simple plug-and-play chalk slate like last week. I love a good challenge!
I've enhanced my Thunder Dan Matchup Grade to factor in some of the advanced stats I've been using over the last several weeks to create separation between the top plays and the rest of the field. Also, don't forget this analysis and the data I collect can apply to prop betting, too! Alright, let's get into the Week 12 matchups already!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Running Back Matchups
These are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both PFF and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.
Like last week, there are three additional columns: opponent EPA per rush attempt, opponent YBC per attempt, and opponent explosive run rate.
- EPA/Rush = Expected Points Added Per Rushing Attempt
- YBC/Att = Yards Gained BEFORE Contact Per Rushing Attempt
- Explosive Run Rate = Percentage of running plays where the defense allows 10+ yards
Teams that have already played this week are grayed out, while Tampa, Carolina, Cleveland, and Las Vegas are all blue (Sunday and Monday night games) and not on the main slate.
Chalky Cash Game Running Backs
Chase Brown ($6,400 DK, $7,400 FD) vs. New Orleans Saints
Surprise! The Saints pop as our top team to attack once we filter out the games already played or that aren't on the main slate. New Orleans played better last week, holding D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai in check, but they're still only one week removed from allowing 172 scrimmage yards to Chuba Hubbard.
The Bengals come back home after being upset by the Commanders last week in D.C., and this feels like a pretty nice bounceback spot for them. They're installed as 9.5-point favorites, and even with their suboptimal performance last week, this offense is still a force to be reckoned with, ranking 2nd overall in pass DVOA and 7th in rush DVOA.
There's certainly been some discussion about Brown's overall effectiveness this season, as Samaje Perine's snap count continues to increase. But this is a soft spot and a relatively soft price (on DraftKings at least) for Brown, who has shown that he can still put up points in DK's PPR format with his receiving ability when the run game slows down.
I like him a lot on DraftKings, but he needs to find the end zone to be viable on FanDuel, where I like a few other cheaper backs a bit more.
Cam Skattebo ($6,100 DK, $6,800 FD) at Indianapolis Colts
Let's not bury the lede; I firmly believe it's Cam Skattebo week. The brash, bruising Skattebo has been moved back into a featured role after his brief benching against the Saints five weeks ago. It was tough sledding against a good Jags run defense last week, but Skattebo handled 14 carries and was targeted six times in the passing game.
Skattebo first down and a backflip!
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JuwVc6smEv
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
He now has 17 or more touches in three straight games and walks into one of the best matchups on the board as the Colts have sunk to 31st in rush DVOA defense. The Colts' run defense has been so bad that even the terrible Houston run game was able to carve out 107 yards on the ground for David Montgomery last week.
The Giants are a great team to target this week as they're coming off a big win over Jacksonville and are in win-now mode at 6-3 with a chance to extend their lead in the division as the Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving. They're only 5.5-point favorites on the road and not good enough to blow out the Colts, yet competent enough to sustain drives and pile up stats and points in this one.
Cam is trending towards being the chalkiest back on the board, but I think he's good chalk, and our options are very limited. It's a smash spot for him, and the Giants and 100+ scrimmage yards and two touchdowns is well within the range of outcomes here.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. ($5,300 DK, $6,200 FD) vs. Tennessee Titans
The other popular back who I simply won't fade this week is C-Rod, who is ready for his first start of the season as Bhayshul Tuten gets a week off to rest (he likely could have played). The game script and matchup for C-Rod couldn't be any better as the Jags are two-touchdown favorites at home and facing the Titans' 28th-ranked run defense.
Just two weeks ago, Tennessee allowed Tuten to rack up 113 scrimmage yards as they gave up 40 points to the Jags at home. They have now allowed 40 or more points in three straight weeks after the Cowboys hung 50 on them last week.
Rodriguez has been a very efficient runner (0.02 EPR/rush) and receiver (0.74 EPA/target). He's sandwiched between Chuba Hubbard and Emmett Johnson in EPA/rush and that EPA/target receiving metric puts him second behind only Breece Hall among qualified backs.
In short, he's a very good back who many expected to push Tuten for playing time this year, or at least steal some goal line work. That didn't happen, but probably has more to do with how well Tuten has played than how C-Rod has played, as the metrics show that he's been quite productive with his opportunities.
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Running Back Pivots
Breece Hall ($6,000 DK, $7,200 FD) at Miami Dolphins
We don't get too many weeks where the Jets are road favorites, but here we are as they're -5.5 in Miami and coming off a road win over the Chargers last week. Breece Hall led the way in that win, rushing for 86 yards on 20 carries and adding another 3-14 as a receiver for an even 100 scrimmage yards on the day.
Crucial first down picked up by Breece Hall
NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8zDrDGp203
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
That's his second game in a row with 100+ scrimmage yards, and he now gets a chance to go for three as he'll face the 25th-ranked Miami run defense. The Dolphins have been bad against the run all season, but have also been one of the worst teams (in DVOA) against pass-catching backs, which is where Hall does a lot of his damage.
Hall is cheaper than Chase Brown on both sites and might have just as good of a matchup. Of course, the team context is what separates the two as the Bengals are a top-3 offense in the league and the Jets have been in the bottom third all year.
With Miami funneling production to opposing running backs and away from receivers this season, I expect the Jets to feed Hall and Braelon Allen both in this matchup. Hall could get there with rushing or receiving work and just needs a touchdown to have a chance to be in the optimal build.
Ollie Gordon II ($5,800 DK, $5,700 FD) vs. New York Jets
Am I really writing up two running backs from bad teams in a potentially low-scoring game? I mean, I told you this slate was whack!
The reality is that Gordon has a quality matchup here, too, as the Jets check in at 29th in run defense. He also has had a stranglehold on the backfield touches for the last six weeks, and his 55% rushing share last week was mainly a product of the Dolphins getting blown out and giving Jaylen Wright a lot of fourth-quarter work.
His price has gone down on both sites, but his opportunity remains the same. Miami will have to get something out of the passing game this week in order to sustain drives and give Gordon a chance to score, but if there was ever a week it could happen, it might be this week, as the Jets have not really stopped many teams all year.
He's projected to be much more lightly-rostered than the other backs featured here, so he could provide some leverage in tournaments.
Remember what I always say - be greedy when others are fearful! Good luck, everyone, and thanks for reading.
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