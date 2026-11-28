RotoBaller's updated Week 12 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, for updated positional rankings as we focus on fantasy defenses in this article. There are no bye weeks in Week 12, but five NFL games have already been played, so some fantasy managers might be playing catch-up. For managers looking for a DST streamer or a better starting option, our Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings have you covered. Below, you will find key fantasy defenses ranked, including the New York Giants, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinatti Bengals, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|1
|2
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|1
|3
|New York Giants
|DST
|1
|4
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|2
|5
|New York Jets
|DST
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|3
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|3
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|3
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|3
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|4
|11
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|4
|12
|Houston Texans
|DST
|4
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|4
|14
|New England Patriots
|DST
|5
|15
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|5
|16
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|5
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|5
|18
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|5
|19
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|5
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|6
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|6
|22
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|6
|23
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|6
|25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|7
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|7
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|7
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|7
|29
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|8
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|8
|31
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|8
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
Week 12 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers D/ST recorded multiple turnovers for the third time in as many weeks in last Sunday's win over the Vikings. They also allowed their lowest point total since Week 1 in the 35-10 rout. Week 12 brings a rematch against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers had a similarly successful outing in their first meeting back in Week 5, logging four turnovers, one touchdown, and a season-high five sacks. As it was in that contest, getting to quarterback Sam Darnold will be the key to a big week.
Darnold holds the ball longer than all but four other quarterbacks, leaving him vulnerable to sacks, and has thrown nine interceptions this year. The potential for the 49ers to force more mistakes makes them a compelling option for Week 12.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots D/ST has emerged as a very strong streaming option for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the Patriots' outlook as a team is unfavorable with quarterback Tommy DeVito starting in place of Drake Maye (ankle), the defense itself should be able to put together an impressive showing against the Chargers, who are also starting a backup quarterback. Los Angeles will roll out DJ Uiagalelei for his first career start after Justin Herbert (concussion) was ruled out.
Any time a backup quarterback makes his first start, it's a good sign that the opposing D/ST will have a big day in fantasy football. The Chargers had already been allowing the most fantasy points to D/ST units in 2026, and the shift from Herbert to Uiagalelei will only help the Patriots' outlook. New England has soared into top-10 territory for fantasy football this week, and a top-three performance is certainly not out of the discussion. Although there are no Week 12 byes to warrant a big rush to the waiver wire, the Patriots D/ST is still an appealing option for managers who prefer to stream the position.
Minnesota Vikings
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for New York Giants, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinatti Bengals, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks:
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