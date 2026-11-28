Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 12 of 2026. Given these Week 12 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.
Happy Thanksgiving, RotoBallers! We're going through one of the craziest football weeks in recent memory, as Aaron Rodgers "broke up" with Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers in spectacular fashion. The Thanksgiving slate was pretty interesting too, as Josh Allen beat Patrick Mahomes in the regular season once again (though he certainly didn't play up to his standards), and the Bears and Eagles completed exciting and unlikely comebacks over their division rivals. Now, it's time to see how the rest of Week 12 will turn out; hopefully you're gearing up for the fantasy playoffs.
In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week was disappointing but also a bit weird, as although no single player "went off", they still did better than I would have hoped for. Trey McBride, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, and Chris Olave didn't set the fantasy world alight with their performances, but were all better than what I had anticipated and were all startable players in PPR formats. Our only big win was Deebo Samuel Sr., who put up 6.2 PPR points in the 49ers' impressive win over the Vikings. Let's bounce back and go for some big wins this week!
Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Derrick Henry, RB, at Houston Texans
It's finally time to ask the question we've been trying to avoid asking for some time: Is Derrick Henry washed? It's hard to say. Don't get me wrong, he's not Celtics Shaq. But he's a little "hosed down", right? Oh, I know, he's had a quick rinse.
Coach Minter with an update on RB Derrick Henry: https://t.co/8k9nZ0Fp0v
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2026
Jokes aside, it's clear that the future Hall of Famer is finally starting to show his age this season despite his brilliant start to the campaign. Henry scored eight touchdowns in his first five games of the year, averaging 107.6 yards from scrimmage per game.
However, he has cooled off significantly since then, putting up four touchdowns and just 59.5 yards from scrimmage per game over his next six games.
His most recent outing was easily his best game of November, as he racked up 111 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in a vintage performance in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Luckily for Henry, the Ravens' season is all but over due to Lamar Jackson's injury and the team's six-game losing streak, so he won't be blamed much and will probably be more motivated to bounce back in 2027, if he decides to keep going after this year, that is.
The Ravens are also trying to manage Henry's workload, as he's averaging just 12.8 carries per game over his last four games and have given some meaningful work to backup Justice Hill.
So you can't expect too many more great games out of him, at least not until the Ravens are competitive again.
They'll take on the Texans this week, a team that no longer deserves to be called an elite defense after their terrible start to the year that has constantly let down C.J. Stroud and their offense. But they have done a pretty solid job at stopping the run.
They rank eighth in the fewest rushing yards per game allowed (96.1) and tenth in fewest yards per carry allowed (3.9). They've also allowed just 68.5 rushing yards per game over their last two outings. You shouldn't expect to see vintage "King Henry" this week.
Tyler Shough, QB, at Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Shough is another player who started the year on fire and has cooled down since then. In fairness to Shough, he has been dealing with a hand injury and hasn't had much support.
Injuries to the Saints' running back room have made Shough the team's leading rusher with 221 yards, though Travis Etienne is slowly getting back on track since returning.
Shough hasn't thrown more than one touchdown in a game since his three-touchdown game against the Giants in Week 6, and that stretch could continue this week against the Bengals.
They have allowed just 198.0 passing yards per game over their last three games, and have conceded just 19.0 points per game during that stretch. Their new additions are waking up at the right time, and they'll make life very difficult for Shough and the Saints.
Drake London, WR, at Minnesota Vikings
We stay in the NFC South with Drake London, who finally broke out of his slump with a 109-yard performance in a 22-point loss to the Chiefs before the bye week. But I'm still not convinced that he'll have another 100-yard game this week, especially not against the dominant Vikings defense.
Zyon McCollum with the @Buccaneers' 4th INT of the game!
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/B7u8ECYxH8
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
London averaged 51.0 yards per game in the 4 games prior to his explosion against KC, and he'll need a lot of luck if he wants to replicate that performance against the team that ranks second in fewest net passing yards per game allowed (170.6).
Last week, the legendary Mike Evans became the first WR since Week 1 to surpass 70 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota.
You shouldn't expect too many players to join him on that list in the coming weeks, especially not a player on the dormant Falcons offense that has averaged just 10.0 points per game over their last three games.
Zach Charbonnet, RB, at San Francisco 49ers
After scoring 21 total touchdowns from 2024 to 2025, Zach Charbonnet has failed to find the back of the endzone since returning from injury this season. However, he hasn't lost a step and has arguably gotten better as a pure runner.
He is currently averaging 64.7 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, with both being career-highs. But he might crash back down to earth this week, as the 49ers might just have the best rush defense in the NFL.
They rank first in fewest rushing yards allowed per game (81.2) and second in fewest rushing yards per carry allowed (3.4). They've also allowed just five rushing touchdowns, the third-lowest mark in the NFL.
George Kittle, TE, vs. Seattle Seahawks
Speaking of the 49ers, this game will be a battle of two of the best defenses in the league. Whereas the 49ers might have the league's best run defense, the Seahawks might have the best pass defense.
I asked George Kittle what makes the Seahawks run defense so great. https://t.co/KuXAYpMaSL
— Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 8, 2026
They have allowed just 149.4 net passing yards per game, which is by far and away the lowest mark in the league. Mike Evans had a great game against them earlier in the year, so the potential landmine for the 49ers has to be George Kittle.
Kittle is on track to have a 1,000-yard season and is fresh off a two-touchdown performance against the dominant Vikings defense, but the Seahawks know how to stop him.
He hasn't recorded more than 30 yards in any of his last three matchups against Seattle, which makes him hard to trust this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Derrick Henry, Tyler Shough, Drake London, Zach Charbonnet, George Kittle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that powers the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Derrick Henry, Tyler Shough, Drake London, Zach Charbonnet, and George Kittle:
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