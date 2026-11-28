RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Antonio Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Cam Skattebo, Jakobi Meyers, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 12 slate kicks off in just a few hours, which means there is no better time to drop some bold predictions!
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Antonio Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Cam Skattebo, Jakobi Meyers, and more.
Below, check out these six fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers John Johnson and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Antonio Williams Racks Up 100 Receiving Yards, Two Touchdown Catches
Last week was finally the breakout week for Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams. He caught nine of his 11 targets for 122 yards and was clearly the best player on the Commanders offense. It seemed this might be inevitable at some point.
With Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season, Williams has played a full-time role in the offense, eclipsing 80 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of his last four games.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
He was instrumental on the game-winning drive for the Commanders in Week 11. He helped upset the Cincinnati Bengals by making consecutive 22- and 42-yard catches, one of which was the impressive catch-and-run you see on the play above.
He's earned himself a bigger role. While Commanders WR Stefon Diggs is still playing well and deserves plenty of targets, Williams is currently the only real outside option the team has, as Diggs plays in the slot.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Washington still has some fight in them, and they'll face one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL in Week 12 -- the Arizona Cardinals. They allow 7.7 yards per pass attempt to opposing passers, which is tied for second-worst in the NFL, and they're 12th in points allowed to opposing wideouts. Williams should have a field day against Arizona's vulnerable secondary in Week 12, as the Commanders offensive coaches are fighting for their jobs right now.
- John Johnson
Darren Waller Finishes As a Top-5 TE
Darren Waller finished as the PPR TE5 in Week 2 against the Falcons, but went quiet for the next few weeks. He resurfaced again with a 50-yard touchdown in a loss to the Buccaneers and finished as the TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, but hasn't done much since.
Happy National Tight Ends Day to Darren Waller 👏
TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MTak1aMhGh
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Waller and the Panthers will face the Bucs again this week in a chance to get some revenge after losing by 30 points the last time they met. The Buccaneers have long had issues against tight ends under Todd Bowles, and those issues resurfaced last week against the Lions.
Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin combined for 122 yards in the 31-21 win against Tampa Bay, and the Panthers should take some notes and replicate that performance by relying on Waller (and Tommy Tremble) in a must-win game that could put the race for the NFC South out of reach.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
KC Concepcion Jr. Continues His Ascension
Who would have thought that the Cleveland Browns would be 6-4 at this point in the season with one of the most exciting young cores in the NFL?
One of the biggest reasons for Cleveland's success this season has been their rookie wide receiver duo. KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston have racked up 981 yards and four touchdowns between them, with both players averaging over 10.0 PPR points per game.
Concepcion in particular has been impressive over the last four weeks, catching 18 of his 28 targets and racking up 272 yards (15.1 yards per catch). Concepcion will get the opportunity to be the star of the show in Week 12, with Boston dealing with a toe injury.
Boston didn't take part in the Browns' first post-bye practice and is in danger of missing the game against the Raiders. Even if he doesn't miss the game, he won't be at his best, which will allow Concepcion to be the WR1.
The Raiders have allowed the 10th-most PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers (33.5) and rank third in highest passing yards per attempt allowed (8.2). Look for Concepcion to take advantage of his chances this week.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Cam Skattebo Puts Up 30 PPR Fantasy Points
Maybe New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo doesn't have the full support of head coach John Harbaugh, who benched him at one point this season and doesn't appear to be a fan of his antics. Maybe Skattebo is bound for another team when his rookie contract expires.
But he gets a nice matchup with the Indianapolis Colts next. They've fully committed to the tank this season, releasing their starting quarterback and trading away two of their top wideouts, and are set to start quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. for Week 12.
Bears pick it off in the end zone!
📺: #CHIvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG https://t.co/Ya6gUPOYnG
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
The Giants don't have a great defense, but Richardson has an uphill battle ahead of him in his first start since the 2024 season. That year, he threw just eight touchdown passes but tossed 12 interceptions, fumbled the ball nine times, and had three of them lost.
This is a 1st and 10 cross body interception from far hash from Anthony Richardson https://t.co/f3e9209kJd
— Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) September 23, 2024
He has a bad tendency to throw extreme floaters straight into a defensive back's breadbasket or 100-mile-per-hour fastballs that ricochet off his receivers' hands and into the hands of the defense. That should benefit the Giants offense.
Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy being the unproductive passer he is, we could see the Giants lean heavily on Skattebo to close the game out. There's a potential for 30 or more touches as they're unlikely to call a lot of deep passes and could dump it off to him a lot.
Cam Skattebo receiving TD 🚨
NYGvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/ni6YpamzKq
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025
He's excellent with the ball in his hands as he's elusive and powerful, and as he's gotten healthier from his broken ankle last season, he's started to dominate backfield work for the Giants.
- John Johnson
Jakobi Meyers Catches 10 Passes
The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have their top wide receiver, Parker Washington (shoulder), available in Week 12. The next man up is Meyers, who was targeted 10 times in Week 11 and caught four of those for 85 yards.
This week, he'll likely get spammed with targets, rack up plenty of catches, and score at least one touchdown. The one problem with this idea is that they could choose to cruise against the Tennessee Titans.
Trevor Lawrence zips it in to Jakobi Meyers for 6️⃣
@NEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bM92cePTMS
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Meyers is a very fundamentally sound receiver. He's very good at pretty much everything, and has the full trust of his starting quarterback. He's the best separator that's healthy and active for this game against the Tennessee Titans, who are the worst defense in the NFL against wideouts.
- John Johnson
Sam Darnold Establishes His Starting Job
The NFL is a brutal business. We just saw Aaron Rodgers getting benched and released in his farewell tour. No one is safe from getting benched, not even the QB who just led his team to a Super Bowl win, especially since his backup is playing so well.
JSN with some praise for his QB Sam Darnold after a big night 🤝 https://t.co/xzgDAp5kT7
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
After getting injured just five snaps into the new season, Sam Darnold watched Drew Lock lead the Seahawks to wins against the Patriots and Cardinals. Darnold threw six touchdowns in his first two games back, but regressed heavily in his next four outings, throwing four touchdowns to six interceptions.
A quad injury sidelined Darnold once again, and Lock led two consecutive wins against the Cardinals (again) and Raiders. Now, Darnold is set to start against the 49ers, barring an unforeseen setback, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Darnold played poorly against the 49ers earlier this year, but went 3-1 against them in the four games before that. The 49ers are a dominant team, but they have allowed the 11th-most net passing yards per game (228.6) so far this season.
I expect Darnold to quiet the "Lock for QB1" crowd a bit with a good performance against his former team.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Antonio Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Cam Skattebo, Jakobi Meyers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Antonio Williams, KC Concepcion Jr., Cam Skattebo, Jakobi Meyers.
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