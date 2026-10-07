Zach analyzes the top fantasy football RB committees, looking for fantasy football RB breakouts heading into Week 5 (2026). Read his key takeaways about six RB committees.
We're four weeks into the NFL season, and we've officially reached bye-week season, when fantasy managers have an extra layer of strategy to navigate. As you work through your roster choices each week, it's critical to have the right depth options available, especially at critical positions like running back. With multiple players sharing the load in many backfields, more depth options at RB are available for fantasy managers to consider, but it can sometimes be challenging to keep track of who the best options are.
With 30 of the 32 teams in action in Week 5, let's take a look at how six key backfield situations with upside are playing out. Matchups, game flow, and injuries can impact who plays each week and for how long, with coaches always looking for a "hot hand" to ride. If you're also looking to add a running back who is trending up to your fantasy roster, check out the latest from each of these committees headed into Week 5.
What can we learn from the work distribution in Week 4, and how does it change our projections going forward? What follows are my breakdowns of the backfields in Chicago, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Seattle. We've got lots to get to, so let's jump in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bears Committee: Is This Committee Just Right?
The Bears have had lots of success platooning D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai in their backfield. Even with three different starting quarterbacks over the last three weeks, the running game has kept churning out production for coach Ben Johnson and the players' fantasy managers.
In Week 4, it was Monangai who carried most of the workload, racking up an impressive 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a massive 30 carries. He caught his only target for four more yards and played a season-high 54% of snaps.
Not many are running it better than Kyle Monangai today 😤
NYJvsCHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aOzQXt1CM5
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Part of the reason Monangai took so much of the workload was that he was running so effectively, and part of it may have been that Swift entered the week with a knee injury. Swift also had a fumble and sat out the last three drives after that, while Monangai was still running all over the Jets.
Swift did have 58 yards on his 15 carries and added 16 yards on two catches, but after not practicing all week and then fumbling, the Bears may have just been taking it easy on his workload and riding the hot hand.
Speaking of hands, Monangai suffered a thumb injury in the game. He said he didn't feel the injury until he looked down at his hand and his thumb was askew, and he went into the injury tent towards the end of the game to get it checked out. After the game, coach Ben Johnson said he is day-to-day and "going to be OK."
Monangai's injury is definitely a situation to monitor, but both Bears' backs are thriving and bring high ceilings, especially while they carry more of the offense with Tyson Bagent set for a second straight week at QB, when the Bears visit the Packers on Sunday.
Both players are strong options in a FLEX spot, and Ben Johnson's offense looks like a great one to buy into this season.
Texans Committee: Snaps Remain Evenly Split
The Texans dropped to 0-4 after losing to the Cowboys on Sunday on a late CeeDee Lamb touchdown. While there was buzz about the time share tilting as the team tried to get its first win, ultimately Woody Marks and David Montgomery continued to split time in the backfield fairly evenly.
Montgomery played 56% of snaps in Week 4, while Marks played 44% of snaps. While Montgomery got more carries (10) and slightly more yards (24), it was Marks who got the call in the red zone in the fourth quarter, scoring on a six-yard plunge.
Woody Marks gives the @HoustonTexans the lead! @DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8utfJfbWMF
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Marks had a better per-carry average as well, but he still only finished with 22 yards on his six carries. While neither running back had a reception, Montgomery did get credit for 19 receiving yards on a hook-and-ladder play. Marks was the better fantasy option for the third straight week, though, since he got into the end zone.
Before last week, ESPN's Dan Graziano said his sense was that Marks could be getting more work going forward since he has been the more explosive of the two running backs, but that didn't play out in Week 4, with the two backs sharing time and still not being very effective as the offensive line continued to struggle.
Both backs are deep-league FLEX options but remain very touchdown-dependent. This week, they'll visit the Titans and desperately need to get their first win of the season. Marks has the higher ceiling, but either back could be a strong option if they get the lion's share of the workload.
Montgomery had three touchdowns in Week 1, but he hasn't gotten into the end zone or been very productive since then. He has played slightly more snaps in the last two weeks, but he really needs to get into the end zone to be a viable option as a FLEX play.
Dolphins Committee: Ollie Gordon II as No. 1
The Dolphins are also 0-4 to start the season, and they also lost De'Von Achane (knee) to a season-ending injury. In Week 3, after Achane left, Gordon took over as the only healthy running back available, since Jaylen Wright (foot) had already been ruled out before the game.
Gordon was effective in that home game against the Chiefs, taking his 17 carries for 41 rushing yards and the team's only touchdown of the game. He also caught all three of his targets for 14 more yards. It wasn't clear, though, how the time share would work in Week 4 when Wright was available as well.
In Week 4, facing a tough matchup against the Vikings, Wright played 31% of snaps in his return and actually got the start. DJ Herman actually played 51% of snaps but did not get a target or a carry.
While he didn't start, it was Gordon who starred once again, with nine carries for exactly 100 yards and a touchdown. He also added a pair of catches on his two targets, finishing as the only pass-catcher besides Malik Washington with multiple catches and showing big-play potential with a massive 53-yard run
53 yards for Ollie Gordon II
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AC6Jer243h
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
While Wright will likely continue to mix in more as he recovers from his foot issue, Gordon has been impressive enough to be a big part of the Dolphins' offense, which is desperate for playmakers and spark at any position.
If you grabbed Gordon off the waiver wire, he's still a very solid starting option in Week 5 at home against the Bengals. The struggles of the offense overall will continue to keep him from having a very high ceiling, but he's shown enough potential to be a solid option in a FLEX spot.
Wright is also worth holding onto if possible, since he has the upside to grow into a large enough role to also contribute in the run-heavy offense that Miami is operating.
Saints Committee: Can Alvin Kamara Turn Back the Clock?
On Monday night, the Saints lost a second straight game at home, this time to the suddenly surging Falcons. It was their first game without starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who landed on IR, meaning he'll miss at least four weeks.
After Etienne left Week 3's matchup, Alvin Kamara picked up most of the work, finishing with 36 rushing yards on nine carries and a five-yard reception. The veteran shared time with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson in Week 4 without Etienne, but Kamara was clearly the top option for fantasy.
He played 38% of snaps, which matched Donaldson's total, but Kamara got a team-high seven carries for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was also involved as a receiver out of the backfield, as he has been throughout his career, catching five of his seven targets for 35 yards.
Alvin Kamara multi-TD game!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/NCoVzbNkP5
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Donaldson was effective but got limited work, finishing with three carries for 18 rushing yards and two catches for five receiving yards. Miller got a few more touches but also struggled to get much going, totaling nine rushing yards on six carries and 10 receiving yards on two catches.
Kamara's touches and his red-zone work make him the top option in this timeshare, and he can be a touchdown-dependent FLEX option as long as he's getting that much work. The 31-year-old veteran may not have an extremely high ceiling, but he is a solid option to add if available.
Miller has flashed more upside and brings sneaky upside that could be higher than Kamara's if he gets playing time. The 24-year-old Miller has shown flashes of brilliance in the past but has been limited by multiple injuries. If he were to get most of the work, he'd have a higher ceiling than Kamara, but he isn't set for that role at this point. Since his touches will be so limited, he's a high-risk addition at this point.
Kamara is a must-own in most formats for the next few weeks, while Miller is still worth stashing in case he breaks out.
Falcons Committee: Robinsons Running Wild
The Falcons were on the other end of the Monday Night Football matchup in New Orleans, stomping the Saints, 45-24. They relied heavily on their two running backs, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.
Bijan Robinson is still the No. 1 back and offers lots of big-play upside, as he showed right out of the gate in Week 4.
BIJAN GETS THINGS STARTED EARLY
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2WkWScWreu
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
He finished with 145 yards and two touchdowns on his 19 carries and added a two-yard catch. He has scored multiple touchdowns in each of the last two weeks with Michael Penix Jr. back at quarterback, running for 194 yards in Week 3 before 145 yards in Week 4. He played 60% of snaps and did most of the work early until the game was mostly in Atlanta's control.
Brian Robinson Jr. played 42% of snaps and was also extremely effective, taking his 14 carries for 62 yards and scoring three touchdowns while adding a five-yard reception.
Brian Robinson Jr. hat trick!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8rJtEJ40hU
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Brian Robinson has played 35% of snaps so far this season and has averaged 11 carries per game. He's definitely getting enough work to be a touchdown-dependent FLEX play, but he may not always be quite as productive as he has been the last two weeks with the run game clicking on all cylinders.
Bijan Robinson is still an elite every-week starter even though he's losing a little bit of work, while Brian Robinson Jr. can be a deep-league FLEX option even though he remains touchdown-dependent.
Seahawks Committee: Emanuel Wilson Takeover?
The Seahawks defeated the Chargers in Week 4, which was their first game since placing rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) on IR. He'll be sidelined until at least Week 8, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is still working his way back from IR as well. Even though his 21-day practice window has been open, Charbonnet won't play in Week 5, according to coach Mike Macdonald, but he will start receiving team reps in practice this week, setting up a potential return in Week 6.
Without Price and Wilson in Week 4, Emanuel Wilson (60% of snaps) took the lead in the committee, sharing some snaps with George Holani (37%) and Brady Russell (22%).
Wilson stepped up as a true bell cow back for the Seahawks, breaking out with 21 carries for 81 rushing yards and a touchdown vs. the Chargers. He also tacked on three catches for 39 yards and another TD on a screen pass from Sam Darnold.
Emanuel Wilson's first TD as a Seahawk! 🔥
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/RVKrkhoLku
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Holani only had seven carries for 18 yards and one catch for two yards. While he may still work in as a change of pace option, he clearly will work behind Wilson until Charbonnet or Price returns.
If Wilson is still available, he's a great pickup in all formats since he looks lined up to lead the very effective Seahawks' running game for the next few weeks. Even when Charbonnet returns, the Seahawks will likely rely on a timeshare, mixing in Wilson, Holani, and possibly Price when he returns.
Holani still has a little PPR appeal, but Wilson looks to be the lead back for at least one more week and probably will remain that way while Charbonnet ramps up. His huge performance in Week 4 makes him one of the top names to look for on the waiver wire in all formats going into Week 5.
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