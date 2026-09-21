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Terrance Ferguson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Terrance Ferguson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Streamers

Terrance Ferguson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Terrance Ferguson for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12 + Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: TE2/FLEX with upside

ANALYSIS: The Los Angeles Rams passing attack will look quite different on Monday night when they face the New York Giants. The team just announced that star wideout Puka Nacua will not suit up due to a hip injury. While Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 for Matthew Stafford, the secondary role is now wide open.

Managers scrambling for a last-minute replacement should consider picking up tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Ferguson had a quiet showing in Week 1 but has shown high-end YAC ability when given the targets. In their loss to the 49ers, Ferguson failed to bring in his lone target but was on the field for 31 snaps.

In his debut season in 2025, Ferguson caught just 11 of his 25 targets but tallied an eye-catching 231 yards with three touchdowns. Throughout camp, the coaching staff credited Ferguson as the potential "WR3" in this offense. While that did not show in Week 1, with Nacua sidelined, this could be his breakout effort.

Those needing a last-minute FLEX replacement for Nacua should start Ferguson with confidence. He has far more upside than other options in this offense (who are widely available), such as Colby Parkinson, Tutu Atwell, or on the Giants side, including Devin Singletary or Darnell Mooney.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Terrance Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Terrance Ferguson compared to others:

Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
John Bates
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mason Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dawson Knox
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ben Sinnott
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Oliver
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Erick All Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eli Raridon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Matthew Hibner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mitchell Evans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Makai Lemon
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Roman Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Antonio Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Samaje Perine
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demario Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Justice Hill
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malachi Fields
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Lance
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Bell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jack Bech
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devin Singletary
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mack Hollins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rachaad White
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keon Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Terrance Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Terrance Ferguson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Troy Franklin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Demond Claiborne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ted Hurst
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alec Pierce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Legette
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Germie Bernard
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Puka Nacua
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sione Vaki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Addison
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Blake Corum
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Cameron
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tony Pollard
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Moore
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devontez Walker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaelon Black
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Benson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaytron Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Xavier Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jayden Reed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dyami Brown
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Downs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Badie
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rome Odunze
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tutu Atwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tai Felton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Matthew Golden
Terrance Ferguson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
DK Metcalf
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Terrance Ferguson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bo Melton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Coker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jared Wayne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Drake London
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Barion Brown
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tee Higgins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tory Horton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emari Demercado
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sean Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashee Rice
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jadarian Price
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tez Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Luther Burden III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jameson Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colbie Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Will Shipley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Nabers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seth McGowan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Christian Watson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Parker Washington
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Evans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Hunter
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devonta Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Najee Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
DJ Moore
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyren Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Breece Hall
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Efton Chism III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Davante Adams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bucky Irving
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Marquise Brown
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Pickens
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tahj Brooks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenen Thompson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Olave
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chase Brown
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brashard Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Montgomery
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chimere Dike
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ben Skowronek
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Javonte Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Terrance Ferguson
vs
De'Von Achane
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Terrance Ferguson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tom Kennedy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Royals
Terrance Ferguson
vs
James Cook III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kevin Austin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Derrick Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Treylon Burks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bam Knight
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deion Burks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Alec Ingold
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan James
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Corey Kiner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Josh Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dak Prescott
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Purdy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Williams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Justin Herbert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Drake Maye
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jared Goff
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordan Love
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Joe Burrow
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bo Nix
Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Willis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carson Wentz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Drew Lock
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Geno Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kirk Cousins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Ward
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deshaun Watson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cooper Rush
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Terrance Ferguson
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Terrance Ferguson
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
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Baltimore Ravens
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Green Bay Packers
Terrance Ferguson
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Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
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Kansas City Chiefs
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
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New England Patriots
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Carolina Panthers
Terrance Ferguson
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrance Ferguson
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Cincinnati Bengals
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chicago Bears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Terrance Ferguson
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Minnesota Vikings
Terrance Ferguson
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Atlanta Falcons
Terrance Ferguson
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Las Vegas Raiders
Terrance Ferguson
vs
New York Jets
Terrance Ferguson
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Cleveland Browns
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Buffalo Bills
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Terrance Ferguson
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Tennessee Titans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Washington Commanders
Terrance Ferguson
vs
New Orleans Saints
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Detroit Lions
Terrance Ferguson
vs
New York Giants
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Miami Dolphins
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Bass
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Loop
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harrison Butker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harrison Mevis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cairo Santos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jason Myers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan McPherson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Bates
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey Smack
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Elliott
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Wil Lutz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Will Reichard
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Andy Borregales
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Drew Stevens
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Nick Folk
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chris Boswell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jason Sanders
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Matt Gay
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chad Ryland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Joey Slye
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Riley Patterson

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Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Jonathan Taylor

Maintains Elite Fantasy RB1 Status In Week 2 Loss
Travis Kelce

Turns Back The Clock In Week 2 Victory
Kenneth Walker

With 178 Total Yards In Week 2 Win
Patrick Mahomes

Explodes For 382 Yards In Overtime Win
George Kittle

Fantasy Performance Carried by Enormous Second Half
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Jalen Brunson

Cleared to Open Camp Without Restrictions
Chase Ross

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Meechie Johnson Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Lakers
Golden State Warriors

Obi Agbim Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
CFB

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green On Crutches After Leaving Game vs. Mississippi
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
San Antonio Spurs

Jayden Nunn Signs Training Camp Deal with Spurs
Golden State Warriors

Elias Ralph Joins Warriors on Training Camp Contract
Nick Boyd

Signs Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Jake Stephens

Bucks Sign Jake Stephens
Los Angeles Lakers

Anton Watson Returns to Lakers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Brandon Weems to General Manager
Aroldis Chapman

"Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Jac Caglianone

Out With Hand Injury
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
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