Terrance Ferguson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

Terrance Ferguson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Terrance Ferguson for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12 + Team Leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: TE2/FLEX with upside
ANALYSIS: The Los Angeles Rams passing attack will look quite different on Monday night when they face the New York Giants. The team just announced that star wideout Puka Nacua will not suit up due to a hip injury. While Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 for Matthew Stafford, the secondary role is now wide open.
Managers scrambling for a last-minute replacement should consider picking up tight end Terrance Ferguson.
Ferguson had a quiet showing in Week 1 but has shown high-end YAC ability when given the targets. In their loss to the 49ers, Ferguson failed to bring in his lone target but was on the field for 31 snaps.
In his debut season in 2025, Ferguson caught just 11 of his 25 targets but tallied an eye-catching 231 yards with three touchdowns. Throughout camp, the coaching staff credited Ferguson as the potential "WR3" in this offense. While that did not show in Week 1, with Nacua sidelined, this could be his breakout effort.
Those needing a last-minute FLEX replacement for Nacua should start Ferguson with confidence. He has far more upside than other options in this offense (who are widely available), such as Colby Parkinson, Tutu Atwell, or on the Giants side, including Devin Singletary or Darnell Mooney.
Terrance Ferguson Could See Larger Role With Rams Shorthanded https://t.co/DCfSEh2W31
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 19, 2026
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Terrance Ferguson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Terrance Ferguson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
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Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Terrance Ferguson compared to others:
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