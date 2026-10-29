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Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 8

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Treylon Burks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

The Commanders have a wide receiver void. Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon in Week 6 vs. SF and is out for the season. Stefon Diggs is their only established wideout left in their receiver room.

McLaurin’s absence will prove an ample opportunity for others to step up.

The two main candidates are 2022 1st-round pick Treylon Burks and rookie 3rd-round pick Antonio Williams. With Washington coming off a bye in Week 7, should fantasy owners consider either of them for Week 8 and beyond?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Burks has had a few productive fantasy outings recently. In Week 6, he had 4 catches for 66 yards (his most this season). He also found the end zone in Weeks 3 and 4 and has posted double-digit PPR points in two of his last three games. His problem, just like much of his career, has been consistency. Over 5 games, he has caught only 9 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the year came in Week 4 vs. Indianapolis, where he caught only one pass on three targets for 47 yards and a TD. The week after, he caught just 2 passes for 26 yards despite playing 73% of the offensive snaps.


There’s still a reason to keep an eye on Burks, though. He saw 5 targets in Week 5 and 6 targets in Week 6, a massive upgrade over his first 3 games, where he saw only 6 targets total. He also finished Week 6 with 66 yards against San Francisco when McLaurin went out early, suggesting Washington was ramping up his involvement even before the McLaurin injury.

Burks is also a more natural fit in the outside receiver roles McLaurin will leave. That should keep him on the field even if Diggs remains the preferred option in the passing game. Of course, being on the field is one thing, and getting enough targets to start in fantasy is another. Burks has never been a reliable weekly producer, and a foot injury kept him limited at practice on Wednesday.

 

Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Williams hasn’t had a breakout game since Week 1, when he caught 4 of 4 targets for 64 yards and a TD vs. Philadelphia. Over his next 5 games, he caught only 14 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns.

Williams’ opportunity is more significant than his recent output. Following McLaurin’s injury against SF, Williams had 45 offensive snaps (vs. Diggs’ 41 and Burks’ 37). He caught 3 of 4 targets for 50 yards. Burks led in receiving yards, but Williams saw more usage.

The main reason to look at Williams is what head coach Dan Quinn said after the bye week: Williams could get more targets with McLaurin out. Burks and Dyami Brown are a better fit for the outside role McLaurin normally plays, so Williams could get more targets without necessarily replacing McLaurin.


There are caveats to consider. Williams has 18 catches for 205 yards and 1 TD on 26 targets through 6 games. Diggs is still a major piece, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will no doubt see increased usage as well.

 

Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams For Fantasy Football?

Williams is my go-to waiver wire guy, especially in PPR leagues. He’s a rookie, so he has the potential for more playing time, and his coach has already said they want to give him more playing time. I’d view him as a bench stash in 10-team and deeper leagues rather than a starter for now.

Burks is a player to watch in a deeper league, especially if you want a receiver with big-play ability.

The problem is his production remains inconsistent; he’s not getting many targets, and a recent foot injury makes him hard to rely on. Both guys are worth watching post-bye, but I’d lean toward Williams to see how Washington's offense performs without McLaurin.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Treylon Burks and Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Treylon Burks and Antonio Williams These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

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