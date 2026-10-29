Should I pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Commanders have a wide receiver void. Terry McLaurin tore his patellar tendon in Week 6 vs. SF and is out for the season. Stefon Diggs is their only established wideout left in their receiver room.
McLaurin’s absence will prove an ample opportunity for others to step up.
The two main candidates are 2022 1st-round pick Treylon Burks and rookie 3rd-round pick Antonio Williams. With Washington coming off a bye in Week 7, should fantasy owners consider either of them for Week 8 and beyond?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Treylon Burks Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Burks has had a few productive fantasy outings recently. In Week 6, he had 4 catches for 66 yards (his most this season). He also found the end zone in Weeks 3 and 4 and has posted double-digit PPR points in two of his last three games. His problem, just like much of his career, has been consistency. Over 5 games, he has caught only 9 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the year came in Week 4 vs. Indianapolis, where he caught only one pass on three targets for 47 yards and a TD. The week after, he caught just 2 passes for 26 yards despite playing 73% of the offensive snaps.
Athan Kaliakmanis goes DEEP for a beauty of a touchdown!
@INDvsWAS on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/JXB6CmxI9w
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
There’s still a reason to keep an eye on Burks, though. He saw 5 targets in Week 5 and 6 targets in Week 6, a massive upgrade over his first 3 games, where he saw only 6 targets total. He also finished Week 6 with 66 yards against San Francisco when McLaurin went out early, suggesting Washington was ramping up his involvement even before the McLaurin injury.
Burks is also a more natural fit in the outside receiver roles McLaurin will leave. That should keep him on the field even if Diggs remains the preferred option in the passing game. Of course, being on the field is one thing, and getting enough targets to start in fantasy is another. Burks has never been a reliable weekly producer, and a foot injury kept him limited at practice on Wednesday.
Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Williams hasn’t had a breakout game since Week 1, when he caught 4 of 4 targets for 64 yards and a TD vs. Philadelphia. Over his next 5 games, he caught only 14 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns.
Williams’ opportunity is more significant than his recent output. Following McLaurin’s injury against SF, Williams had 45 offensive snaps (vs. Diggs’ 41 and Burks’ 37). He caught 3 of 4 targets for 50 yards. Burks led in receiving yards, but Williams saw more usage.
The main reason to look at Williams is what head coach Dan Quinn said after the bye week: Williams could get more targets with McLaurin out. Burks and Dyami Brown are a better fit for the outside role McLaurin normally plays, so Williams could get more targets without necessarily replacing McLaurin.
Jayden Daniels on Antonio Williams filling in with Terry McLaurin out for the season. https://t.co/q6rMfy9EPu
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 28, 2026
There are caveats to consider. Williams has 18 catches for 205 yards and 1 TD on 26 targets through 6 games. Diggs is still a major piece, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo will no doubt see increased usage as well.
Should I Pickup Treylon Burks or Antonio Williams For Fantasy Football?
Williams is my go-to waiver wire guy, especially in PPR leagues. He’s a rookie, so he has the potential for more playing time, and his coach has already said they want to give him more playing time. I’d view him as a bench stash in 10-team and deeper leagues rather than a starter for now.
Burks is a player to watch in a deeper league, especially if you want a receiver with big-play ability.
The problem is his production remains inconsistent; he’s not getting many targets, and a recent foot injury makes him hard to rely on. Both guys are worth watching post-bye, but I’d lean toward Williams to see how Washington's offense performs without McLaurin.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
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