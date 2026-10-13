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Should I Pick Up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue? Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

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Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

Should I pick up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.

In This Article hide
Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Jaydon Blue Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Should I Pick Up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue For Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles flew to London last week, and even a change in country couldn't stop the injuries from continuing to pile up. After starting the year 2-0, the team has lost three straight after the Jaguars kicked a last-second field goal to win, 19-17.

While Dallas Goedert (knee) returned in that loss, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was still out along with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core), who is on injured reserve. Without Barkley and Bigsby, Will Shipley got the start against the Jaguars, but he left with a foot injury that will reportedly keep him out for multiple weeks.

With Shipley and Bigsby out and Barkley uncertain, there is potentially huge value in the next running back to step up. Dameon Pierce was signed from the practice squad to the regular roster just before Week 6, while Jaydon Blue is still on the practice squad. So, should you add Pierce or Blue from waivers in fantasy football ahead of Week 6?

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Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Pierce led the team with 11 carries against the Jaguars, but he only managed 14 rushing yards. He added two catches but lost two yards on those plays. He did get five targets in the passing game, so he does have potential to produce more in the passing game.

Shipley had the only rushing touchdown of the day for the Eagles before he left the game, scoring on a two-yard run in the second quarter. He didn't find much space to run, either, finishing with only five carries for six yards.

Even when he has been healthy this season, Barkley has yet to hit 100 rushing plus receiving yards in any contest, and he hasn't scored a touchdown. The struggles of all the running backs seem to indicate that the offensive line's losses due to injury and retirement are having a major impact on the effectiveness of the ground game.

When the Eagles signed Pierce to the active roster, coach Nick Sirianni praised him and said clearly, "He’s an NFL starting running back.” I don't think Sirianni meant that he wanted to have to start Pierce this soon, but with Shipley's injury, it's a real possibility that Pierce will start this week against the Panthers.

Barkley could be back this week, though, which would definitely limit Pierce's value.

Pierce will have value as Barkley's handcuff in deep leagues, but he isn't worth spending a ton of FAAB on since his time as the starter could be very short-lived even if he does get a start.

If your team is desperate for running back help and as banged up as the Eagles backfield is, Pierce does have touchdown-dependent, short-term upside, but his long-term production is likely to be limited by Barkley's return.

 

Jaydon Blue Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook

Blue is another potential solution for the Eagles in the backfield. The 2025 fifth-round pick was waived by the Cowboys at the start of this season and went unclaimed on waivers before joining the Eagles practice squad.

Blue had some offseason hype coming into his rookie season, but only ended up getting 38 carries on the year and producing 129 rushing yards on 38 carries and adding a five-yard reception on his only target.

He did have 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 18 against the Giants last season, when the Cowboys didn't have anything to play for and started Joe Milton III at quarterback. Malik Davis outplayed Blue in the offseason and preseason, and the Cowboys moved on from Blue before Davis suffered a season-ending injury.

If Pierce struggles or can't handle the load, Blue would be one potential solution. He doesn't have as much receiving potential as Pierce, but he does have a potentially higher ceiling as a rusher.

Blue is a deep league pickup (14+ team or more) and could step into a larger role later this season if Pierce struggles or Barkley ends up missing more time.

 

Should I Pick Up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue For Fantasy Football?

Both of these players have the potential to produce after all the injuries in the Eagles backfield, but their value will be dependent on Barkley's status for Week 6. If Barkley is out, Pierce will likely get most of the work, with Blue getting a solid amount of work in a timeshare. Both would be good additions if Barkley sits out another contest.

If Barkley returns, Pierce would be his primary backup and a solid handcuff, but Blue would only be worth rostering in the deepest of leagues.

The Eagles will lean heavily on Barkley to carry the offense as soon as he's ready to return, and if he suffers a setback or a new injury, Pierce and Blue would have long-term fantasy potential. Stashing them makes sense if you're in a deep league, and adding Pierce as a short-term option makes sense in all formats until Barkley's status for this week becomes clear.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Dameon Pierce, Jaydon Blue:

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