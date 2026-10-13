Should I pick up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue as fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6 of 2026? Read our fantasy football waiver wire outlooks.
The Philadelphia Eagles flew to London last week, and even a change in country couldn't stop the injuries from continuing to pile up. After starting the year 2-0, the team has lost three straight after the Jaguars kicked a last-second field goal to win, 19-17.
While Dallas Goedert (knee) returned in that loss, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was still out along with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core), who is on injured reserve. Without Barkley and Bigsby, Will Shipley got the start against the Jaguars, but he left with a foot injury that will reportedly keep him out for multiple weeks.
With Shipley and Bigsby out and Barkley uncertain, there is potentially huge value in the next running back to step up. Dameon Pierce was signed from the practice squad to the regular roster just before Week 6, while Jaydon Blue is still on the practice squad. So, should you add Pierce or Blue from waivers in fantasy football ahead of Week 6?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Pierce led the team with 11 carries against the Jaguars, but he only managed 14 rushing yards. He added two catches but lost two yards on those plays. He did get five targets in the passing game, so he does have potential to produce more in the passing game.
Shipley had the only rushing touchdown of the day for the Eagles before he left the game, scoring on a two-yard run in the second quarter. He didn't find much space to run, either, finishing with only five carries for six yards.
Even when he has been healthy this season, Barkley has yet to hit 100 rushing plus receiving yards in any contest, and he hasn't scored a touchdown. The struggles of all the running backs seem to indicate that the offensive line's losses due to injury and retirement are having a major impact on the effectiveness of the ground game.
When the Eagles signed Pierce to the active roster, coach Nick Sirianni praised him and said clearly, "He’s an NFL starting running back.” I don't think Sirianni meant that he wanted to have to start Pierce this soon, but with Shipley's injury, it's a real possibility that Pierce will start this week against the Panthers.
Barkley could be back this week, though, which would definitely limit Pierce's value.
Saquon Barkley Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
https://t.co/vPa1A0AkiA
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 12, 2026
Pierce will have value as Barkley's handcuff in deep leagues, but he isn't worth spending a ton of FAAB on since his time as the starter could be very short-lived even if he does get a start.
If your team is desperate for running back help and as banged up as the Eagles backfield is, Pierce does have touchdown-dependent, short-term upside, but his long-term production is likely to be limited by Barkley's return.
Jaydon Blue Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlook
Blue is another potential solution for the Eagles in the backfield. The 2025 fifth-round pick was waived by the Cowboys at the start of this season and went unclaimed on waivers before joining the Eagles practice squad.
Blue had some offseason hype coming into his rookie season, but only ended up getting 38 carries on the year and producing 129 rushing yards on 38 carries and adding a five-yard reception on his only target.
He did have 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 18 against the Giants last season, when the Cowboys didn't have anything to play for and started Joe Milton III at quarterback. Malik Davis outplayed Blue in the offseason and preseason, and the Cowboys moved on from Blue before Davis suffered a season-ending injury.
If Pierce struggles or can't handle the load, Blue would be one potential solution. He doesn't have as much receiving potential as Pierce, but he does have a potentially higher ceiling as a rusher.
Blue is a deep league pickup (14+ team or more) and could step into a larger role later this season if Pierce struggles or Barkley ends up missing more time.
Should I Pick Up Dameon Pierce or Jaydon Blue For Fantasy Football?
Both of these players have the potential to produce after all the injuries in the Eagles backfield, but their value will be dependent on Barkley's status for Week 6. If Barkley is out, Pierce will likely get most of the work, with Blue getting a solid amount of work in a timeshare. Both would be good additions if Barkley sits out another contest.
If Barkley returns, Pierce would be his primary backup and a solid handcuff, but Blue would only be worth rostering in the deepest of leagues.
The Eagles will lean heavily on Barkley to carry the offense as soon as he's ready to return, and if he suffers a setback or a new injury, Pierce and Blue would have long-term fantasy potential. Stashing them makes sense if you're in a deep league, and adding Pierce as a short-term option makes sense in all formats until Barkley's status for this week becomes clear.
Dameon Pierce a Worthwhile Waiver Pickup in Eagles' Thinning RB Room https://t.co/5xSutMoZF3
— RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 12, 2026
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
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