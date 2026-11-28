Bruno analyzes the 2026 fantasy football WR strength of schedule. Find the best Weeks 12-17 matchups and wide receivers to target in trades.
Jacksonville and Seattle are tied for the best wide receiver schedules across Weeks 12–17. Jacksonville gets Tennessee this week without Parker Washington, who scored and went for 152 yards in their first meeting. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen called Washington week to week with a shoulder injury. Jakobi Meyers is my first Jacksonville flex against the Titans.
Tampa Bay's next two games create a shorter opening for Ted Hurst III, who led the team in targets at Detroit. Carolina and the Chargers make him worth a bench spot, though Jalen McMillan's return to practice makes it harder to count on a repeat of that workload Monday.
Kansas City has the best playoff schedule, but Thursday's loss at Buffalo showed what can happen when the offense struggles. Hold Josh Downs for December. If you need a flex sooner, Washington's Antonio Williams gets Tennessee and Houston in Weeks 13 and 14. To look at the overall picture of which other wide receivers to consider for the rest of the year, let's look at the overall strength of schedule at the WR position for every NFL team from now until Week 17.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Strength of Schedule Process
The defensive matchup ratings use 2026 results through Week 11. They cover the full Week 12 slate, including games already played. The lineup recommendations reflect the latest games and player news. Each of the following measures gets equal weight.
- Full-PPR offensive points allowed to wide receivers per game.
- Opponent-adjusted points allowed over the full season.
- Opponent-adjusted points allowed over each defense's last three games.
- The average share of opposing targets going to wide receivers in games with at least one target.
The opponent adjustment compares a WR group's score against a defense with its average in its other games. Full-season opponent-adjusted scoring breaks ties. Return touchdowns are excluded.
Defenses rank from 1 for the toughest to 32 for the easiest. The schedule score averages those ranks across each team's opponents, with byes excluded. The charts list how many games each team plays in the window.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Jacksonville and Seattle share first at 21.3 across six games. Indianapolis is next at 21.0 over five games, with a Week 13 bye. Carolina has the toughest remaining schedule at 8.5 and closes against top-ranked Seattle.
Washington led Jacksonville's wideouts in targets in each of the past three games. He had 17 against the Giants, when Trevor Lawrence threw 47 passes. I wouldn't project that kind of volume for the receivers taking his place, even against the easiest matchup in the model.
Meyers drew 10 targets against the Giants and six in the first Tennessee game. He practiced in full Friday after two limited sessions with an ankle injury and has no game designation. Brian Thomas Jr. saw seven targets across those two games, so use him as a higher-risk flex. Hold Washington for Houston and Dallas in Weeks 15 and 16 if I have the bench space.
Indianapolis has Philadelphia and Tennessee immediately after the bye, but the Colts' receivers have yet to establish a lead option since the team traded Keenan Allen and Downs. No wideout drew more than four targets against Houston. Anthony Gould led the group with 48 yards and saw three targets. Gould needs a clearer lead role before using a bench spot on him or any other Indianapolis receiver during the bye.
2026 Fantasy Strength of Schedule Time Frames
- Next Two Weeks: Weeks 12–13
- Stretch Run: Week 14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15–17
Fantasy Football - Next Two Weeks Strength of Schedule
Seattle's schedule gives Rashid Shaheed a chance to work back into lineups. The Seahawks visit San Francisco and host Dallas for a league-best 26.5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba drew 10 targets and finished with 171 yards against Las Vegas, a game in which Drew Lock attempted only 17 passes.
Shaheed drew two targets in his first game back after missing two with a knee injury. Sam Darnold (quadriceps and ribs) practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday, putting him on track to start at San Francisco. Keep Shaheed on the bench this week and see whether Darnold looks his way often enough to make him a flex against Dallas in Week 13.
Hurst's Week 11 role matters more than the two touchdowns. He led the Buccaneers with seven targets against Detroit after drawing one in each of his previous three appearances. Even if the scoring doesn't carry over, that kind of involvement would put him in play against the Chargers in Week 13.
Add Hurst for Carolina and the Chargers, a pair that averages 24.5. McMillan was limited in Friday's practice after Tampa Bay listed him as a full participant on Thursday's estimated report. He still needs to come off injured reserve to play. If that decision is pending before your Sunday flex locks, use a comparable Sunday option instead of gambling on Hurst's Monday role.
Dallas' receiving work narrowed again on Thanksgiving. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 19 targets and 201 yards against Philadelphia. Ryan Flournoy went without a target despite playing 55 offensive snaps.
Tight end Jake Ferguson sat out the Tennessee and Philadelphia games, and Flournoy drew one target across the two. With Dallas visiting the toughest WR defense in the model next week and taking Week 14 off, use that bench spot on Williams if he's available. Lamb and Pickens have enough of the work to stay in lineups against Seattle.
Fantasy Football Stretch Run Strength of Schedule
Detroit gets the best Week 14 matchup. Tennessee gave up at least 56 full-PPR points to opposing wideouts in each of its last three games. Jameson Williams drew nine targets against Chicago on Thanksgiving, one fewer than Amon-Ra St. Brown. That workload gives him a stronger Week 14 case than his touchdown against Tampa Bay on four targets.
Williams had fewer than five targets in two of his three games before Thanksgiving, so use him as an upside flex against Tennessee and reassess after that. Detroit opens the playoffs against 11th-ranked Minnesota, where I would want to see another game with a workload closer to Thursday's.
Buffalo's trip to Green Bay gives two receivers a case. DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir drew six targets apiece in Buffalo's 13-10 win over Kansas City. Neither reached 35 yards after both topped 90 against Miami in Week 11.
Take Moore first in Week 14. He led Shakir in targets in the three games before Thanksgiving, and both can be used against 30th-ranked Green Bay if you're covering a Dallas receiver's bye. I wouldn't add Shakir specifically for the Week 17 rematch with Miami, which still ranks as the second-toughest matchup.
Antonio Williams is a way to cover Weeks 13 and 14 with the same bench spot. He turned 11 targets into nine catches and 122 yards against Cincinnati. He had two targets the previous game, so keep Stefon Diggs ahead of him at Arizona. Diggs missed Wednesday for a personal matter and was off Thursday's injury report.
Add Williams ahead of the Tennessee game in Week 13. Washington then hosts Houston in Week 14, giving the rookie two chances to help before the playoff opener against Atlanta. Atlanta also rates as a favorable draw, so Williams could cover the first playoff round if he keeps seeing regular targets.
Fantasy Football Playoffs Strength of Schedule
Kansas City's schedule changes in Week 15. The Chiefs get the Rams and Bengals next, then face New England, San Francisco, and the Chargers for a playoff average of 27.3. All three playoff opponents rank among the nine easiest matchups.
Rashee Rice managed 19 yards at Buffalo but still led the Chiefs' wideouts with five targets, which justifies keeping him in lineups. Downs finished with one catch on four targets, still one more target than Xavier Worthy. He has drawn more targets than Worthy in all three games with Kansas City, which gives him the better case as a PPR stash for New England in Week 15.
Houston's biggest advantage comes in the final two rounds. The Texans get Jacksonville to open the playoffs, followed by Philadelphia and Green Bay. Those last two games lift Houston to second in the playoff rankings at 24.7. Nico Collins has scored in each of Houston's three games since its bye. The last of those touchdowns came against Indianapolis on a day when Houston attempted only 27 passes.
Collins is the receiver to invest in even if the supporting roles shift. Tank Dell followed his 105-yard game against the Chargers with 21 yards against Cleveland and 27 against Indianapolis. Marvin Harrison Jr. missed both games with a hamstring injury. He practiced in full Friday and has no game designation for Baltimore.
Kayshon Boutte is out with a hip injury, so Dell may still have room to contribute this week. For a playoff start, ideally we should want to see him get more than the four targets he drew in each of the last two games, especially with Harrison back in the mix.
The Giants have a better playoff schedule than their Week 14 draw suggests. New York visits Seattle in Week 14, then gets Cleveland, Detroit, and Dallas. That playoff run ranks fifth at 22.7. The Dallas game is the best of the three.
Malik Nabers drew 12 targets against Jacksonville after seeing seven against Washington. That was at least twice as many targets as any other Giants wideout saw against the Jaguars. Keep Nabers in lineups against Seattle on the strength of that target share.
For a bench stash, take Downs over one of the Giants' secondary receivers. The favorable December matchups start the same week, and Downs has seen at least four targets in each game with Kansas City.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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