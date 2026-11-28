Nick's top fantasy football playoff schedules for Weeks 15, 16, 17, updated as we enter Week 12. Best and worst matchups, strength of schedules for 2026 fantasy playoffs.
Thanks to a funky Thanksgiving schedule, we've got a little over a week of additional data in the chamber to fire off another look ahead at the fantasy football playoff schedules. What may have felt like a good or bad matchup a few weeks ago could be less dramatic by now, and vice versa. To those of you who are settling into a comfortable playoff berth, let's take another peek ahead, shall we?
As always, we will do our best not to repeat the same intel as the season progresses. There are many different angles to consider, and not everything has to end in a "start them or sit them" ultimatum. You can take this info and either play it safer with other adds, pluck some additional lotto ticket waiver stashes, or make a late trade.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. How are your playoff fates shaping up? Here is another batch of players with the best and worst schedules for the 2026 fantasy football playoffs.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Strong Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
- W15: at Giants (114)
- W16: at Ravens (99)
- W17: Colts (108)
Watson is one of the rare cases where not only does he have a strong playoff schedule, but he also owns healthy matchups in Weeks 12-14 (LV, CIN, ATL) as well. Only seven pass TDs (nine total), including zero in his last four games, have many rightfully scared off.
However, he’s still topped 300 yards in his last three and just turned in a season-high 49 rushing yards and a ground TD in Week 10. This doesn’t mean you drop your stud for him, but stashing Watson in case he catches fire or your starter gets hurt/struggles is wise.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
- W15: at Buccaneers (81)
- W16: Cardinals (122)
- W17: at Falcons (112)
New Orleans’ signal-caller was a top-10 fantasy QB through Week 6, though he has a 4:3 TD:INT ratio in four games since. There is plenty of volume to go around (averaging 25 completions per game) as Shough grows with Jordyn Tyson and keeps peppering star WR Chris Olave.
And Shough’s rushing has picked up since the Week 8 bye, resulting in 110 yards on 19 carries across those three games. Much of the issue lies at their elite 80% touchdown rate per red zone trip in the first six games falling to 50% since. These matchups could help that swing back if it hasn’t yet rebounded by then.
Last Week's Group: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson Sr.
Poor Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- W15: at Chargers (99)
- W16: at Chiefs (75)
- W17: Eagles (107)
Not only is Purdy managing an ankle injury that will force him to miss Week 12, but his FF playoff outlook is poor. The road game at Arrowhead Stadium does most of the lifting here, but the Chargers have also held opponents to just 16 passing TDs in 10 games. Some of that is being unable to put up a fight and seeing the gamescript ease up, but that’s all fair game.
Once again, a “poor” schedule is relative, and we just want you to be informed. Purdy tossed three TDs against a vaunted Vikings defense, but he’s also chucked two picks and only one score in a loss to Atlanta. Things happen! Your Purdy team simply may be disadvantaged against other QBs down the stretch. And we need him to prove healthy first.
Kyle Shanahan said Brock Purdy does not need surgery. He says he's optimistic about Purdy playing next week. But he said he was optimistic earlier this week that Purdy would be able to play against the Seahawks.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 27, 2026
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
- W15: Bengals (105)
- W16: at Steelers (85)
- W17: Seahawks (65)
This is for those of you eyeing Young after topping 20 fantasy points in two of his last three, harkening to his strong first five games of the season. Road games against the Bucs and Vikings in Weeks 12 and 13 will likely keep enthusiasm tepid, but when an arm has been the weekly QB8 or better in half of their efforts thus far, we won’t write them off!
If you want to roll with him against the Bengals in the hopes of a shootout, then so be it. A road date with a rejuvenated Pittsburgh squad and then hosting the defending champs should then take him off of the playing board.
Last Week's Group: Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, Joe Milton III
Strong Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Bucky Irving & Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- W15: Saints (129)
- W16: at Falcons (125)
- W17: Rams (79)
We hope that the Bucs can manage to keep Irving fresh for these matchups! Tampa Bay leads the league with a 51.4% overall rushing rate (per SumerSports), which has ramped up to an incredible 58.1% from Week 5 on.
They’ve not yet faced the Saints, but Irving and Gainwell combined for 310 rushing yards in the first rainy meeting with Atlanta. It’s too bad the finals date with LAR won’t feel warm and fuzzy.
Bam Knight & Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
- W15: Jets (112)
- W16: at Saints (129)
- W17: Raiders (120)
No team has a better setup with consistently great matchups, which we touched on a couple of weeks ago. We’re revisiting this just to update the backfield’s standing. Knight seems to have flipped back Tyler Allgeier after the latter dazzled against Dallas (who doesn’t?), and the coming week should bring a verdict on Love’s return.
No updates on Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love, who is eligible to return from IR after this weekend's game.
Mike LaFleur expects to know more on Wednesday. https://t.co/RcTLAMLsaG
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 27, 2026
Last Week's Group: Tony Pollard, Jonah Coleman
Poor Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- W15: at Vikings (85)
- W16: Giants (81)
- W17: at Bears (90)
Just checking if you’re paying attention! Gibbs is a monster and has already combined for 420 blazing total yards in two games against the Vikings and Bears. The only slight thing would be that both of those were Detroit’s home games, and the offense could stumble in the wintry elements of Chicago in W17. (Minnesota plays in a dome too.)
He is so dang good. Gibbs will (ideally) force many leagues to stop with the arbitrary doling out of 1.01 picks in snake drafts. Auction is superior anyway, but if you must snake, it shouldn’t just be the draft software’s randomizer or some name out of a hat tilting the odds so mightily.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
- W15: Seahawks (85)
- W16: Texans (94)
- W17: at 49ers (88)
You’re likely to have a dinged-up Barkley as a moderate-to-severe re-injury risk behind a rookie QB taking on stout front sevens. Sure, Houston has been worse in the secondary than before, but they haven’t ceded as much ground to opposing rushers. All three teams could be up on Philly by multiple scores at the half and take the ground attack off of the board. Be careful!
Last Week's Group: Travis Etienne Jr., Alvin Kamara, Javonte Williams
Strong Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, Brian Thomas Jr. & Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
- W15: at Texans (107)
- W16: at Cowboys (116)
- W17: Commanders (104)
Here’s another shifting group based on recent news. Parker Washington is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, which puts more emphasis on the shoulders of Meyers and Cameron in particular.
Liam Coen basically just said it’s a little late in the week for Travis Hunter to get more involved in the offensive game plan
The order of priority for Jags pickups with Parker Washington being ruled out Week 12 is:
1) Jakobi Meyers
2) Josh Cameron
3) Brian Thomas Jr.
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) November 27, 2026
There’s no doubting that BTJ’s rookie season establishes the hope of a revival with more volume, but Jacksonville seems to trust Cameron more. And Hunter’s sporadic targets may pick up without PWash available as well. All three playoff opponents bring vulnerable secondaries, with all eyes drawn to that Dallas semifinal game.
Last Week's Group: Rashee Rice, Josh Downs
Poor Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
DJ Moore & Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
- W15: Bears (98)
- W16: at Broncos (88)
- W17: at Dolphins (84)
Josh Allen’s relatively disappointing fantasy campaign (even as Buffalo rips off win after win) hasn’t typically halted Moore, who has pushed through injuries to be a top-13 half-PPR receiver in half of his full games. Shakir only has one TD, but continues to chip in as a steady WR3.
Will Buffalo lean on its defense and ground game in the face of stout secondaries? Even Miami tends to limit opponents, even if that’s partially borne out of not being able to put up much of a fight. Traveling to wintry altitude in Denver for the semis can turn the screws on us if Allen’s arm hasn’t yet heated up.
Tetairoa McMillan & Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
- W15: Bengals (94)
- W16: at Steelers (94)
- W17: Seahawks (67)
I’ll point out the poor WR outlook for Tet and Coker here in connection to the earlier Bryce Young case. That is to say, the WR matchups are worse than the TEs or RBs, as even teams like the Steelers allow running backs to catch a league-high six balls per game.
McMillan has marched on with solid efforts, but Coker has turned invisible over the last month. It doesn’t help either of them that not only can Darren Waller pop up as a big-play threat, but Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans have similar reception tallies as Coker over the last four games. Mix in Hubbard’s being a gifted receiving option and you’ve got razor-thin margins here.
Last Week's Group: Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield, Zay Flowers, Ja’Kobi Lane, Rashod Bateman
Strong Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
- W15: at Commanders (152)
- W16: Buccaneers (110)
- W17: Saints (119)
All three of these opponents allow top-10 TE fantasy production, with the Saints in the top five and the Commanders as “No. 1” on the leaderboard. There’s no doubting that Pitts has turned in yet another disappointing season, with a Week 12 road game against Minnesota unlikely to change that.
He’s seen at least five targets in six straight games and will be a popular DFS play in Week 13 against Detroit. Even Week 14 at Cleveland is still slightly above-average for TEs. So after MIN, that’s five straight positive plays, with four of them in the clear top-10 green. I know the echo of his 40-point Week 15 from last year’s playoffs still rings in your ears.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- W15: Jets (98)
- W16: at Saints (119)
- W17: Raiders (122)
The Cardinals are in trouble with either Josh Johnson or Carson Beck under center, but it seems Johnson is at least capable of funneling the ball to McBride. His 9-54-0 line on 14 targets in Week 11’s steep loss is A-OK in PPR settings, although non-PPR players may never get another touchdown.
If he were to score, then perhaps Week 12 against Washington will give us hope for those juicy Saints and Raiders dates on the calendar. We aren’t benching McBride, but feeling more confident in his postseason prospects will determine how much risk you surround him with going into the dance.
Last Week's Group: Brock Bowers/Michael Mayer, Brenton Strange
Poor Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
- W15: Dolphins (116)
- W16: at Bears (79)
- W17: Texans (76)
Not that you needed another reason to side-eye Kraft on your roster, but here we are. The mid-round TE hadn’t posted an explosion game, but was a top-five TE between Weeks 4-8. But then we’ve seen him fall short of 25 total yards in three straight contests (against good TE defenses!). Unfortunately, that qualifier will apply to our semifinals and championships. Will you hold?
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
- W15: Jaguars (78)
- W16: at Eagles (79)
- W17: at Packers (74)
Ideally, anyone streaming TE has moved on from Schultz as the target share dwindled. However, he could have a decent game or two between now and the playoffs, and I want to highlight just how poor this run is set to go.
All three teams have been exceptionally suffocating to TE production as the clear worst SoS for a team’s outlook. This also allows me to highlight that those speculating on HOU WR production may continue to get the green light next to a poor ground game and this TE setup.
Last Week's Group: Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce
Strong D/ST Fantasy Playoff Schedules
-The top all-around adds are still the Browns (NYG, BAL, IND), 49ers (LAC, KC, PHI), and Bengals (CAR, IND, BAL).
-Tampa Bay should not be down at 42% rostered with CAR, LAC, BAL, NO, ATL, and LAR the rest of the way. Others like the Chiefs and Steelers are around 60% rostered on Yahoo and would be a priority if available.
-It is possible to simply triple stream against the Colts with TEN, CIN, and CLE.
-You can do the same against the Cardinals with NYJ, NO, and LV.
-We'll see how some teams heal up over the coming weeks, because if Justin Herbert's concussion symptoms linger, then the Chargers could put the Dolphins into play for Week 16.
Next week we will be able to generate a sharper road map, and we will emphasize DSTs more than the other positions. For now, it is best to position yourself for success at the other spots, especially with many of your league trade deadlines approaching.
Last Week's Poor DST Group (Still All Suboptimal): CHI, JAX, HOU
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