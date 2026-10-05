Kyle Larson Recovers from Struggles to Finish Second
Oct 5, 2026, 12:56 PM ETKyle Larson nearly completed an incredible comeback to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but was one position short. Larson started sixth but struggled with handling early, forcing an extended pit stop in the first stage. After falling a lap down but getting back to the lead lap thanks to a caution, Larson went on to finish the first stage in 24th. In the second stage, Larson continued to move up through the field, passing other drivers until he finished the stage in 10th, gaining one stage point. In the final stage, Larson and his team improved the No. 5 car enough to compete for the win, as he continued to gain positions. Larson drove up to second and battled with Chase Briscoe in the closing laps. On the final lap, Larson positioned himself to make a move past the final turn, but got loose and hit the wall while Tyler Reddick clipped him and spun from behind Larson. Despite the damage, Larson still finished second and maintained the championship lead by 40 points over Denny Hamlin. --Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
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Chase Briscoe Dominates at Las Vegas for Second Win of 2026
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 5, 2026, 12:58 PM ETChase Briscoe was the dominant driver of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Briscoe began the race from fourth position and ran behind his teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs until a lap 45 caution, when Briscoe stayed off of pit road. He gained the lead and never looked back through the rest of the first stage, winning it and gaining 10 stage points. In the second stage, Briscoe continued his dominance until green flag pit stops, when he lost the lead to other drivers who stayed off pit road. However, Briscoe's car was so fast that he passed everyone ahead of him and beat out Austin Cindric to win the second stage. Much like the second stage, Briscoe dominated the race until his green flag pit stop, but was chased by Bubba Wallace through most of the stage. Briscoe held off Wallace and maintained the lead until Kyle Larson challenged him for the win in the closing laps. The No. 19 Toyota driver stayed ahead of Larson, even after Larson hit the wall on the final lap, making a desperate move for position, and went on to claim his first Las Vegas Cup victory. After obtaining his second win of the 2026 season, Briscoe moves up to eighth in the Cup Series standings with five races left.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Tyler Reddick Recovers from A Penalty to Finish in Third
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 5, 2026, 12:54 PM ETTyler Reddick of 23XI Racing scored a great finish in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, but not without some struggles. Reddick began the race from fifth place and showed plenty of speed early in the first stage. He went on to place fourth at the end of the first stage and earn seven stage points. During the second stage, Reddick received a pit road penalty for having too many pit crew members of his team over the wall. Reddick spent the rest of the stage going coming from the back and to 11th. The No. 45 Toyota driver continued his ascent through the final stage, making it up to as high as third in the closing laps as he passed other drivers. On the final lap, Reddick tried to position himself to pass Kyle Larson on the final corner, but Larson smacked the wall, and Reddick could not avoid his car. Reddick spun through the infield grass into pit road, but still crossed the finish line to place third. With his best Las Vegas finish since March 2024, Reddick is now seventh in the Cup Series standings with five races left.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Austin Cindric Nabs A Strong Finish of Fourth at Las Vegas
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 5, 2026, 12:53 PM ETTeam Penske's Austin Cindric put together another strong performance for the 2026 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. Cindric started Sunday's race from seventh and raced inside the top 10 throughout the entire race outside of pit stops. In the first stage, Cindric moved up a few positions and placed fifth at the end of the stage, earning six stage points. Cindric moved even closer to the front in the second stage, finishing second at the stage's conclusion behind Chase Briscoe despite initially being set back by a slower pit stop. He also led 33 laps in the second stage. In the final stage, Cindric continued to run inside the top five outside of pit stops and kept his car clean. Although he had one of the fastest overall cars, he did not have the speed or track position to compete for the win and settled for fourth, a new career-best finish at Las Vegas. Cindric's fourth-place result also marked the first time in his Cup career that he scored back-to-back top-5 finishes. The No. 2 Ford driver is now ninth in the Cup Series standings with 31 races completed this season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Ryan Blaney Runs Well at Las Vegas and Finishes Fifth
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 5, 2026, 12:52 PM ETRyan Blaney of Team Penske ran well throughout the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing in the top five. Blaney started 20th, but made up positions in the first stage to ultimately score stage points as he finished the stage in third. The No. 12 Ford driver continued to run inside the top five through most of the second stage outside of pit stops before finishing the stage in fourth. The final stage is where Blaney finally started to compete for the lead, as he did fight against Chase Briscoe early in the stage. However, he was unable to pass him and lost positions to other drivers, including Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace. Blaney did go on to lead 10 laps in the final stage by running on the track while other drivers went to pit road before he eventually made his final stop of the race. He went on to regain positions through the race and placed fifth, earning his first top-5 finish at Las Vegas since March 2024. After 31 races this season, Blaney is now fifth in the Cup Series standings with five races left until the end of The Chase.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Should DFS Players Roster Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 4, 2026, 4:40 PM ETBubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will start ninth for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will be the third straight race at the site with a top-10 starting position. In 17 Cup races at Vegas, Wallace has three top-10 finishes and an overall average finish of 21.8. With 30 races completed so far this season, Wallace has 14 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.6. In practice for this week's race, Wallace ranked 26th in 10 consecutive lap averages and 12th in 15 consecutive lap averages. Despite the underwhelming practice speeds, Wallace has finished in the top 10 in most races at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this year. The No. 23 Toyota driver is best recommended for tournaments, but is also one of the better options for a top-10 finish in his salary range.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Chris Buescher A Playable DFS option for Las Vegas?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 4, 2026, 4:01 PM ETChris Buescher of RFK Racing is starting 14th for this week's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after qualifying. The last time Buescher qualified lower than this position in a Vegas race was in October 2024. In 19 Cup starts at the site, Buescher has 14 top-20 finishes and an average finish of 16.8. He placed in the top 15 in each of the last four Vegas Cup races. Through 30 races so far this year, Buescher has 10 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.7. In practice for this week's race, Buescher ranked fourth in 10 consecutive lap averages and sixth in 15 consecutive lap averages. Buescher's history at Las Vegas is solid, and he is in equipment capable of competing for a top-10 finish. Fantasy players could consider him a favorable DFS option for all formats. --Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Ryan Preece May Pay off Well as A Value DFS Option for Las Vegas
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Oct 4, 2026, 3:48 PM ETRFK Racing's Ryan Preece will start 12th after qualifying for this week's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will mark the third time that Preece will start in the top 15 in a Cup race at Vegas. In 13 races at the site, Preece has five top-20 finishes and an overall average finish of 20.6. He also placed 11th or better in each of his last three Cup appearances at Vegas. After 30 races so far this season, Preece has one win, 10 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.9. In practice for this week's race, Preece ranked 22nd in 10 consecutive lap averages and 14th in 15 consecutive lap averages. Preece's starting position does not leave much upside, but he has been a consistent top-15 finisher through most 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks this season. Overall, Preece is one of the better value drivers to consider with his salary under $7,000 on DraftKings, and is especially recommended for tournaments based on his performance so far this season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Kyle Larson has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 28, 2026, 10:36 AM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson completely dominated the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Larson started second in the race after practice and qualifying were canceled due to rain. After the initial restart, Larson passed Joey Logano and never looked back, leading almost every lap of the first stage and taking the stage win. The second stage, much like the first, was dominated by Larson, with only Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric able to challenge the No. 5 Chevrolet driver. Larson went on to win the second stage without much issue. In the final stage, Larson continued his dominance, leading most of the stage outside of pit stops, but Chase Briscoe finally challenged him. The two drivers ended up competing for the win in the later laps of the final stage, with Briscoe edging ahead on lap 238. Larson kept pace with Briscoe until Briscoe brushed the wall on lap 257, allowing Larson to challenge for the win again. On lap 261, Larson got by Briscoe for the final time as Briscoe fell back to fourth after hitting the wall a few more times. Despite Cindric making a run to catch Larson on the final lap, Larson had enough of a gap ahead of Cindric to hold on for his second win of the season. Larson led 235 of 267 total laps, setting a new track record, and he had a perfect points day by sweeping the stages, earning the fastest single lap, and winning the race. After his second win in now the last three races, Larson extends his championship lead to 26 points over Hamlin with six races left in the season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Austin Cindric Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 28, 2026, 10:35 AM ETAustin Cindric had one of his best performances of the year so far in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Cindric started the race from 11th after practice and qualifying were canceled due to rain. He quickly established himself as one of the top drivers early in the race, moving from 11th to third in the first stage and earning eight stage points. In the second stage, he ran inside the top three through the entire stage, mostly chasing down the dominant driver of the day, Kyle Larson. Despite his best efforts, Cindric never got close enough to Larson to make a pass for the lead in the stage, and settled for second and nine stage points. In the final stage, Cindric continued to run well, but was passed by Chase Briscoe, who had the speed to compete against Larson for the race win. Cindric ran behind Larson and Briscoe through most of the stage until the closing laps, when Briscoe grazed the wall a couple of times, causing him to lose some of the speed in his car. As a result, Cindric passed Briscoe for second. Although he was gaining on Larson for the win, Cindric didn't have enough laps to try to pass Larson and settled for second. With his best finish of the season, Cindric moves to 10th in the championship standings after 30 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Denny Hamlin Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 28, 2026, 10:34 AM ETJoe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin posted another strong result in The Chase, finishing third in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin started sixth but ran well throughout the race. The No. 11 Toyota driver stayed in the top five in each stage, placing second behind Kyle Larson at the end of stage one, and third behind Larson and Austin Cindric in the second stage. In the final stage, Hamlin fell further behind Larson and Cindric while his teammate Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney got ahead of him in the latter parts of the stage. Hamlin continued to ride around the top five until he moved past Blaney and then eventually Briscoe after Briscoe brushed the wall multiple times in the closing laps. This allowed Hamlin to regain third place, but he did not have the speed to catch Larson and Cindric to compete for the win. After the 30th race of the season, Hamlin maintains second place in the Cup Series standings, but is now 26 points behind Larson for the championship with six races left to go.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Chase Briscoe Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 28, 2026, 10:33 AM ETChase Briscoe was one of the main contenders for the win in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. However, that came late in the race, as Briscoe started from 23rd after rain canceled practice and qualifying. In the first stage, Briscoe posted faster speeds than most drivers in the field, climbing to 12th by the end of the stage but falling short of stage points. In the second stage, Briscoe continued his ascent as he raced to fourth by the end of the stage and earned seven stage points. The final stage saw Briscoe move to the front of the pack, eventually catching Kyle Larson by lap 238. After passing Larson and leading for a while, Briscoe brushed the wall on lap 257, allowing Larson to fight back for the win. After Larson passed Briscoe on lap 261, Briscoe couldn't get back to Larson and fell further behind after hitting the wall a few more times. Briscoe lost the handling of his car and fell back to his eventual finishing position of fourth behind Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin. With his 11th top-5 finish of the season, Briscoe now sits eighth in the Cup Series standings after 30 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Ryan Blaney Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 28, 2026, 10:32 AM ETRyan Blaney of Team Penske placed fifth in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Blaney had an uphill battle at the beginning of the race as he would start from 25th after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather on Saturday. The No. 12 Ford driver showed plenty of speed early as he climbed up to 10th by the end of the first stage, scoring one stage point. The second stage saw Blaney continue to run inside the top 10 through most of the stage, and he ended up seventh. During the final stage, Blaney made a few more moves for position and finished inside the top five by the end of the race. Blaney is now fifth in the Cup Series standings after 30 races this season, with six races left to go for the season. --Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 27, 2026, 2:27 PM ETWilliam Byron of Hendrick Motorsports will start eighth for this week's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled due to rain on Saturday. In 17 Cup starts at Kansas, Byron has 10 top-10 finishes, including the last two Cup events there, with an overall average finish of 13.8. Through the first 29 races this season, Byron has 13 top-10 finishes, including every single race at a 1.5-mile Intermediate Oval track, with an average finish of 16.2. Although Byron doesn't offer high upside from his starting position, his overall consistency at this track type and at Kansas in the past makes him worth consideration for all DFS formats this week.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Carson Hocevar Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 27, 2026, 2:19 PM ETSpire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar is starting in fourth for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. This will be the highest starting position of Hocevar's Cup career in a Kansas race. In six prior Cup starts at the site, Hocevar's best finish is 13th with an average finish of 24.0. After 29 races completed this year, Hocevar has one win, 11 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.8. Hocevar does not have a favorable track history at Kansas and has a high starting position, putting him at risk of losing Place Differential. Because of his history at Kansas and low upside, Hocevar is recommended only for tournament lineups, but even then, other racers offer more upside in his salary range.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 27, 2026, 2:11 PM ETChris Buescher of RFK Racing will start 12th for the Hollywood Casino 400 after practice and qualifying were canceled due to rain. In 21 Cup starts at Kansas, Buescher has six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.6. Buescher has also placed in the top 15 in each of the last five Kansas Cup races. In 29 races completed this season, Buescher has 10 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.4. Kansas has been one of Buescher's better tracks over the past couple of seasons. Considering his equipment and track history in relation to his starting position, he is a solid driver to consider for all DFS formats with a chance of placing in the top 10.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 27, 2026, 1:48 PM ETTeam Penske's Austin Cindric will be starting 11th in this week's race at Kansas Speedway, the Hollywood Casino 400, after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather. In 10 Cup starts at Kansas, Cindric's best finish at the site is 11th, with an average finish of 23.1. Through 29 races so far this season, Cindric has seven top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.6. Cindric's starting position just outside of the top 10 does not provide much upside in comparison to other drivers around his salary range. Considering his track history at Kansas, Cindric is difficult to recommend for most lineups in this week's race. Fantasy players looking to use the No. 2 Ford driver this week should mainly consider him as a contrarian option for tournaments.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 27, 2026, 1:28 PM ETRyan Preece will start in the ninth position for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. It will be the first time that Preece will start inside the top 10 in a Cup Series race at the site. In 13 previous races at Kansas, Preece has only one top-10 finish, but has finished 11th or better in two of the last three races at the site. After 29 races completed this season, Preece has nine top-10 finishes and one win with an average finish of 16.1. With his starting position being close to the front, Preece does not carry as much upside as some drivers around his salary range. However, his equipment has been fast enough through several races this season and in past Kansas races that he is worth consideration in all formats, especially tournaments.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETThe new points leader of the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson, is poised to have another solid run at Kansas Speedway this weekend. Thanks to qualifying being cancelled, Larson will start from second place for the Hollywood Casino 400, and he's the favorite to be the early dominator in the race. Larson has been great at Kansas Speedway as of late, with first- or second-place finishes in six of the last 10 races at the track. Earlier this spring, Larson led 78 laps en route to a second-place result. As far as DFS goes, Larson ($11.0K) is a great pick this weekend because of his dominator and race-winning upside. Although he's the highest-priced driver on the slate, there are still plenty of routes for the Hendrick driver to make it into the optimal lineup.--Jordan McAbee
Source: Speedway Digest
Christopher Bell Should Be Strong at Kansas
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 27, 2026, 12:04 PM ETLook for Christopher Bell to be strong at Kansas Speedway this weekend. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished eighth or better in five of the last six races at this track and has also led 43 or more laps in three of the last four. This weekend, the No. 20 Toyota will roll off the starting grid from third-place, as the starting lineup was set by the metric. That starting position makes Bell a very interesting DFS tournament option, as he has little Place Differential upside, but very good dominator potential. The No. 20 Toyota has had some of the best speed at Kansas and similar tracks as of late, ranking second-best behind his teammate, Denny Hamlin, in Average Speed Index at this track type. Finish-wise, Bell has finishes of second at Chicagoland, second at Charlotte, and fourth at Las Vegas to his credit this season.--Jordan McAbee
Source: ifantasyrace
Ryan Blaney a Question Mark at Kansas
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 27, 2026, 12:01 PM ETRyan Blaney's Championship hopes took a massive hit at Bristol last weekend, as the Team Penske driver had one of the best cars all night but was wrecked out and ended up finishing 33rd. If he was going to stay in the title hunt, Blaney needed a great run at Bristol. Now the Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway, and although Blaney does have two top-five finishes here over the last four races, that type of finish is by no means a guarantee. It's not a secret that the Team Penske Fords struggle a bit on the intermediate ovals, as Blaney hasn't cracked the top five on them all season. He finished seventh at Chicagoland, eighth at Michigan, seventh at Charlotte, and 10th at Texas. And while those aren't terrible finishes, they're not great by any means. Blaney ($9.8K on DraftKings) starts back in 25th for this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas, and while that definitely makes him a solid Place Differential pick, you have to question whether or not that salary is worth it for a driver that may be fringe top 10 at best. --Jordan McAbee
Source: ESPN