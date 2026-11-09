Nov 9, 2026, 12:57 PM ET

Kyle Larson's goal in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was simple: claim the championship, then try to win the race. To do that, Larson needed at least nine total points scored. In the first stage, Larson started strong from the fourth position and went on to run as high as second before his first pit stop of the race on lap 40. Larson continued to run inside the top five and passed Denny Hamlin before competing for third against Christopher Bell. Despite Larson being unable to get past Bell by the end of the stage, Chase Briscoe lost his engine by the end of the first stage and was unable to continue. With Briscoe's engine failure and the seven stage points he earned from finishing fourth at the end of stage one, Larson was guaranteed enough points to clinch the championship by the end of the first stage. After locking up the championship, Larson started racing harder for position. Ultimately, midway through the second stage, Larson drove too close to the wall and grazed it, leaving him with damage that affected the performance of his car. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver finished 17th in the second stage as he faded back through the field. After repairing his damage on pit road during the stage break, Larson quietly drove inside the middle of the pack while slowly regaining positions during the final stage. Larson's car, however, was not fast enough to finish inside the top 10, as he ended the race in 12th. Although he was unable to win the final race of the season, Larson won his third NASCAR Cup Series Championship by 49 points over Bell, becoming the first back-to-back NASCAR Cup Champion since Jimmie Johnson.