Is Denny Hamlin a Top Contender for the Win at Homestead?
Nov 8, 2026, 2:03 PM ETDenny Hamlin will start on the outside of the front row in second for this week's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be Hamlin's first start on the front row in a Homestead race since 2021. In 21 Cup races at Homestead, Hamlin has three wins, 14 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 10.2, which ranks second-best of all active drivers. With 35 races completed this season, Hamlin has four wins, 23 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 9.0. In practice for this week's race, Hamlin displayed top-10 speeds in most categories, including fifth in 25-30 consecutive lap averages. Considering his strong history at Homestead, top-notch equipment, and practice speeds, it would not be a shock to see Hamlin compete for the win, especially when he is still mathematically eligible to compete for the 2026 championship.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Christopher Bell is Set to Compete for the Title at Homestead
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 1:53 PM ETChristopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing will start sixth for this week's Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Bell is one of only three drivers still able to compete for the 2026 championship and sits 67 points behind the leader. In six Cup races at Homestead, Bell has one win, three top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.2. Through the first 35 races of the season, Bell has one win, 19 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.7. In practice for this week's race, Bell ranked third in 10 consecutive lap averages, fifth in 15 consecutive lap averages, and sixth in 20 consecutive lap averages. Fantasy players can consider Bell one of the main contenders to compete for the win in this week's race based on practice speeds and overall track history at Homestead. --Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is William Byron Worth Rostering as A Viable DFS Option for Homestead?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 1:47 PM ETWilliam Byron of Hendrick Motorsports is starting in the eighth position for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be the fifth time that Byron will start inside the top 10 in his Cup career at Homestead. In eight prior races at Homestead, Byron has one win, four top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.4. After 35 races this season, Byron has one win, 17 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.6. Byron has been incredibly consistent at 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks this season, placing in the top 10 in every race at the track type except for the second Charlotte race, where he crashed. In practice for this week's race, Byron ranked as high as 15th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Despite underwhelming practice speeds, Homestead is one of Byron's more favorable tracks statistically, and he has been great at 1.5-mile Intermediate ovals all season. Fantasy players should still consider him as a contrarian option capable of placing in the top 10 for DFS.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Ty Gibbs May Pay Off for DFS Lineups at Homestead
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 1:31 PM ETTy Gibbs will start 20th after qualifying for this week's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gibbs' qualifying result is the worst of his Cup career at Homestead, marking his first start outside the top 15 at the site. In four previous races at Homestead, Gibbs has one top-10 finish and an average finish of 22.5. Through 35 races this year, Gibbs has two wins, 20 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.7. In practice for this week's race, Gibbs displayed top-5 speeds in most categories, including second in 20-25 consecutive lap averages. Although Gibbs has been relatively inconsistent in The Chase, with only three top-5s in the last nine races, he starts far enough back to have favorable upside and is worth consideration for DFS. Expect the No. 54 Toyota driver to compete for a top-10 finish.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Joey Logano has Favorable Upside for Homestead DFS Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 1:20 PM ETTeam Penske's Joey Logano is starting 19th for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after qualifying. Logano has yet to earn a top-10 starting position at Homestead since the introduction of the Next-Gen Car in 2022. In 17 Cup starts at Homestead, Logano has one win, seven top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.3. Logano displayed top-10 speeds in multiple categories during practice, including eighth in 10 consecutive lap averages, sixth in 15 consecutive lap averages, and fifth in 20 consecutive lap averages. Fantasy players should consider Logano as a favorable DFS option with upside for all formats, as his practice speeds and overall equipment indicate that he will compete for a top-10 finish.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Elliott at Homestead?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 1:13 PM ETChase Elliott will start in the seventh position for this week's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be the fifth time in his Cup career that Elliott will start inside the top 10 in a race at Homestead. In 10 previous races at Homestead, Elliott has four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 10.6. Elliott has also finished 18th or better in all 10 of his Cup starts at Homestead. In 35 races so far this season, Elliott has two wins, 13 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.9. In practice for this week's race, Elliott ranked as high as seventh in 25 consecutive lap averages. With Homestead being a solid track for Elliott, he is definitely worth consideration for DFS; however, he is best suited for tournaments. This is due to his high starting position, giving him a lower potential ceiling than most, but he can be a sneaky enough option to warrant a start.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Homestead?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 12:16 PM ET23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace will start 18th after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be the first time since 2021 that Wallace will not start inside the top 10 in a Homestead race. In seven previous starts at Homestead, Wallace has two top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.7. With 35 races completed so far this season, Wallace has 16 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.0. At 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, Wallace has been one of the top overall drivers, as he has finished in the top 10 in all but two races at the track type. In practice for this week's race, Wallace ranked 25th in 10-15 consecutive lap averages and 19th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Based on practice speeds, equipment, and past Homestead results, Wallace is a decent and playable option in all formats who is likely to finish in the top 15.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Corey Heim Will Make his First Cup Series Homestead Start on Sunday
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 11:58 AM ETCorey Heim is back for his last Cup Series start of the season in the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing this week in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be Heim's first Cup Series start at Homestead, but he did race at the site earlier in the weekend in the Truck Series. In the Truck Series race at Homestead, Heim led 45 laps, won the first two stages, and went on to finish in sixth position. Heim completed 12 races in the Cup Series so far this season, where he scored two wins, four top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.0. The No. 67 Toyota driver had five previous races at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, where he placed in the top 15 three times. In practice for this week's race, Heim ranked 16th in 10 consecutive lap averages, seventh in 15 consecutive lap averages, and 10th in 20 consecutive lap averages. For DFS this week, Heim is one of the best mid-tier options available, as his practice speeds and overall results on track this season point to him competing for a top-10 finish.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Josh Berry Worth Rostering in DFS for Homestead?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 11:51 AM ETJosh Berry will start in the 14th position for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This will be his final race with his current team, Wood Brothers Racing, as he will move on to drive the No. 42 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in 2027. Berry has two prior starts in the Cup Series at Homestead with a best finish of 11th in 2024. In 35 races completed this year, Berry has 11 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 21.1. Only one of Berry's top-10 finishes came at a 1.5-mile Intermediate oval track this season: a fourth-place finish at Charlotte in October, his last race at this track type. In practice for this week's Cup race, Berry ranked 26th in 10 consecutive lap averages and 27th in 15 consecutive lap averages. With lackluster practice speeds and overall inconsistent results at 1.5-mile Intermediate tracks this season, Berry is difficult to trust overall for DFS outside of tournament lineups this week.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Alex Bowman Presents Top-10 Potential for Homestead
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 8, 2026, 11:44 AM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman qualified 13th for this week's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Bowman maintains his streak of starting 13th or better in every Homestead Cup race dating back to 2018. In 10 Cup starts at Homestead, Bowman has four top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.8. After completing 31 races this season, Bowman has eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 20.1. At 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks this season, Bowman has three top-15 finishes. In practice for this week's race, Bowman ranked 10th in 10 consecutive lap averages and 12th in 15 consecutive lap averages. Look for Bowman to place in the top 15 and compete for a top-10 finish based on past Homestead history and his practice speeds.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Kyle Larson Can Cruise to Third Championship
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:31 PM ETIt's going to take a miracle for Kyle Larson to not be the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. The Hendrick Motorsports driver holds a 67-point lead over Christopher Bell with one race to go, and Larson can lock up the title by scoring nine points in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. He could be able to do that in the first Stage this weekend. With that being said, it will be interesting to see just how aggressive Larson is, as him hitting the wall early in the race could doom his day. He did scrape the wall several times in practice this weekend, but nothing too major. Larson will roll off the starting grid from fourth for this weekend's race, and appeared to have (at least) a top-10 car in practice. He's a two-time winner at Homestead, and both of those wins have come in his last four starts here. Over his last 10 at this track, Larson has posted six top-five finishes.--Jordan McAbee
Source: NASCAR.com
Tyler Reddick Qualifies Third at Homestead After Wrecking in Practice
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:28 PM ETAt the end of practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, there was an interesting situation on pit road, as Tyler Reddick ran right into the back of Zane Smith's No. 38 Ford, causing major damage to both race cars. Reddick wasn't able to correctly gauge how slow Smith was going and slowed down too late. The damage was a shame because Reddick had a great car during practice, ranking second-best in 30-lap average, with the 23XI Racing driver saying it was one of the best cars he's ever had at this track. Reddick is a previous winner at Homestead (back in 2024) and he has finished fourth or better in four of his six starts here. He also has eighth- and a 35th-place finishes to his credit. As far as expectations this weekend, don't be surprised if Reddick still challenges for the race win. Despite damage from practice, he qualified third on Saturday, which hints that the No. 45 Toyota should be a contender come race day.--Jordan McAbee
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Ryan Blaney Has a Ton of Speed Once Again at Homestead
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLast year at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Ryan Blaney was the class of the field--until he blew an engine. In that race, the No. 12 Ford led for 124 laps and also had 54 total fastest laps, both of which were the most among all drivers in the race. In other words, without his mechanical issues, Blaney likely would have won that race. Flash forward to this weekend, and the Team Penske crew brought a similar race car for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. The No. 12 Ford was blazing fast in all practice metrics on Friday, ranking best in 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, and 30-lap average. In qualifying, Blaney ended up ninth-fastest, which means he has a little bit of Place Differential upside in DFS games as well. For DraftKings, Blaney ($10.5K) is an elite pick to make on Sunday. --Jordan McAbee
Source: ifantasyrace
Chase Briscoe on the Pole at Homestead
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:21 PM ETChase Briscoe looks to continue his intermediate track hot streak at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, and he got off to a great start by putting the No. 19 Toyota on the pole with a lap of 166.687 mph. He narrowly edged his teammate, Denny Hamlin, for the top spot in qualifying. Intermediate tracks have been great for Briscoe as of late, as he won at Charlotte and Las Vegas in the Chase, while also finishing fourth at Kansas. Don't forget, Briscoe also won at Chicagoland this summer. Homestead specifically has been a decent track for Briscoe, as he finished fourth here last year after starting in the same spot. As far as DFS goes, Briscoe ($9.9K on DraftKings) has to be considered for a dominator position due to his starting spot and race-winning potential. He's a solid fantasy pick for any type of build. --Jordan McAbee
Source: Jayski
Austin Cindric Has Speed at Homestead
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:18 PM ETAustin Cindric has been a pleasant surprise on intermediate tracks this season, and that seems to be happening again this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 2 Ford ranked eighth or better in all major lap-average categories (10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, and 30-lap average), and then Cindric went out and qualified fifth for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Saturday. As far as track history goes, Cindric has never finished better than 12th at Homestead, but that could very easily change this weekend, especially considering he finished fourth at Las Vegas and second at Kansas in the Chase this year. As far as DFS goes, Cindric ($8.5K on DraftKings) is a very risky option due to his limited Place Differential upside and should only be considered sparingly in tournament-style lineup builds.--Jordan McAbee
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Brad Keselowski Will Start Last in Final RFK Start
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Nov 7, 2026, 9:12 PM ETThings can only go up for Brad Keselowski in what's likely to be his final start for Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing. During qualifying on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Keselowski spun out on his hot lap, brushing the inside wall in the process. He didn't cause any major damage to his No. 6 Ford, but had the slowest time of the session, meaning Keselowski will start from last (40th-place) for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. For DFS purposes, this makes Brad a solid Place Differential play, as he has massive upside in the daily fantasy game. He ranked ninth-best in 20-lap average during practice this weekend, too, so it's not like the race car is too bad. Keselowski is a safe play on DraftKings this weekend (salary of $7.1K) with huge Place Differential upside. Don't be afraid to pick him. --Jordan McAbee
Source: NASCAR.com
William Byron Dominates Martinsville for First 2026 Cup Win
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 2, 2026, 11:00 AM ETWilliam Byron ended Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway as the winner. Byron began the race from eighth and did not have much of a presence initially, but was among the first drivers to head to pit road midway through the first stage on lap 65. Some drivers stayed on track for track position and elected to run the whole stage without pitting, but Byron ended up leading the group of drivers who moved up after getting tires and fuel. As the stage progressed, Byron passed every driver and gained the lead by lap 125. He went on to win the first stage. In the second stage, Byron started to dominate the race even through pit stops as he kept remaining in first throughout the entire stage. Despite challenges from Ryan Preece and his teammate, Chase Elliott, Byron went on to lead nearly every lap of the second stage and win it. The final stage, much like the second, was also dominated by Byron. Although lap traffic in the late stages of the race kept Elliott in contention against Byron, Byron's car was too quick for Elliott to get close and make a move. The No. 24 Chevrolet driver went on to get his first win of the 2026 season and the fourth of his Cup career at Martinsville. Byron's victory on Sunday moved him to ninth in the championship standings, with only next weekend's Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway left for the 2026 season.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Chase Elliott Finishes as the Runner-Up at Martinsville
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 2, 2026, 10:59 AM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott finished as the runner-up in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. Elliott started ninth in the race and was one of several drivers to hit pit road midway through the first stage on lap 66 for tires and fuel. Although this put him behind in track position initially, Elliott rallied and made it up to 10th by the end of the first stage. In the second stage, Elliott did not make much progress to the front initially, but he did avoid pit road until a lap 199 caution for Carson Hocevar spinning. Elliott cycled to the front of the pack behind his teammate William Byron as a result and went on to finish the second stage behind him. In the final stage, Elliott ran second almost the entire stage behind Byron. Although lap traffic got Elliott close to Byron in the final laps, he could not get close enough to make any moves on Byron, while more traffic caused Elliott to fade behind Byron late on the final lap. After Martinsville, Elliott moved up to 10th in the championship standings with only one race left for the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Denny Hamlin Finishes Sixth at Martinsville
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 2, 2026, 10:58 AM ETJoe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin finished in sixth position during Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin started the race from the pole position, but quickly lost the lead to his teammate Ty Gibbs on lap three as he overshot one of the corners. By lap 46, however, Hamlin regained the lead from Gibbs and held it until lap 85, when lap traffic slowed him down to the point where Ryan Preece passed him. As other drivers went to pit road for fresh tires and fuel midway through the stage, Hamlin ran the entire stage without pitting. This caused him to lose positions on older tires until he ended the first stage in 17th and without stage points. In the second stage, Hamlin struggled to regain his track position, but tried to pit midway through the stage. He was a lap down when the caution came out on lap 199, but he took the wave around to get back on the lead lap. However, after the next restart, Hamlin spun after contact with Christopher Bell and Joey Logano on lap 216. Hamlin tried to regain further positions for stage points, but fell short of earning any at the end of the second stage as he placed 12th. In the final stage, Hamlin kept his car clean and avoided further mistakes, allowing him to move up through the field as the race progressed on a longer green flag run. He made it up to his eventual finishing position of sixth, falling short of a top-5 finish. After the 35th race of the year, Hamlin is still alive in the championship fight as he is 70 points behind Kyle Larson in the standings. However, he is a long shot to win the title as he is the furthest back of the three drivers remaining for the championship, but he can easily be eliminated after the first stage.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Kyle Larson Almost Clinches the 2026 Title at Martinsville
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 2, 2026, 10:55 AM ETKyle Larson's performance in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway was full of challenges, but he recovered for a top-10 finish by the end of the event. Larson started the race from third, but immediately fell to fifth. He continued to run inside the top 10 until drivers started pitting around lap 63. Larson continued to stay on track and ran the whole stage on older tires. This proved to be detrimental for his track position as he fell back to 23rd by the end of the stage and fell off the lead lap. For most of the second stage, Larson tried to get back to the lead lap, but was unable to do so until a lap 217 caution for Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin spinning. Despite making it back to the lead lap, Larson was unable to make it back to the top 10 to score any stage points as he finished the second stage in 13th. In the final stage, Larson quietly kept his car clean and ran without further issues, eventually going from the top 15 to finishing the race in ninth. As a result, Larson maintained the championship lead, but failed to clinch the title at Martinsville. With Homestead as the final race of the season, Larson can win the 2026 championship with eight points or a finish of 28th or better.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Christopher Bell Keeps his Title Hopes Alive After Placing 10th at Martinsville
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Nov 2, 2026, 10:54 AM ETChristopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished 10th in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, but could have potentially scored a better finish. Bell began the race from 14th position and only made it up to 11th before his first pit stop on lap 62 for fresh tires and fuel. Other drivers stayed out on track at this time, allowing Bell to take advantage of his fresher tires to pass other drivers quickly and move to the front. The No. 20 Toyota driver ended the first stage in fourth and scored seven stage points. In the second stage, Bell ran third behind William Byron and Ryan Preece until he elected to move to pit road on lap 199 right as a caution was called. During this pit stop, however, Bell was tagged with a speeding penalty and lost his track position. From there, Bell restarted in the top 15, but then a few laps later spun on track thanks to Joey Logano. After this spin, Bell recovered to end the second stage in 10th and earn one extra stage point. In the final stage, Bell made it up to as high as sixth before dropping back positions over the course of the stage as others were better over the final long green flag run. Bell placed 10th for his 19th top-10 finish of the 2026 season. With this performance, Bell moves to second in the championship standings, with a slim chance of fighting for the title next week at Homestead, as he is now 67 points back from leader Kyle Larson.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com