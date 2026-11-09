Nov 9, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won the final NASCAR Cup Series race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Blaney started ninth in the race and ran well in the first two stages. In the first stage, Blaney went up to the top five by the time he went to pit road for the first time on lap 38. Then, he continued to make progress through the field as he gained positions until ending the first stage in second behind Tyler Reddick. Blaney started the second stage with a setback as he had to pit twice during the stage break for his crew to tighten a loose wheel. As a result, Blaney spent the entire stage keeping his car clean and regaining positions. He ended the second stage in fifth to earn six more stage points. In the final stage, Blaney made it to second and was chasing Denny Hamlin through the first part of the stage. By the time he tried to make a move to pass Hamlin on lap 216, Reddick passed both Blaney and Hamlin for the lead. After pitting on lap 221, he eventually obtained the lead for a few laps before losing it to William Byron and eventually fading to fourth. Thanks to a lap 253 caution, however, Blaney made his final pit stop with the rest of the leaders and set himself up for the finish. On the last restart, Blaney passed Christopher Bell and Byron before chasing Reddick for the win. The No. 12 Ford driver made it up to Reddick as he was about to catch the white flag and then passed him for the win, earning Blaney his first career Cup victory at Homestead. With his fourth victory of the year, Blaney finished out the 2026 season by being fourth in the final standings.