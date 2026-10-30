Aaron Philo to Start at QB for Florida in Week 9
Oct 30, 2026, 1:12 PM ETFlorida is reportedly set to start Aaron Philo in the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. He and Tramell Jones Jr. have each taken first-team reps in practice this week. Philo, who was dealing with a shoulder injury, last played three weeks ago against South Carolina. Over six games overall, Philo has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns - he has thrown three interceptions, while rushing for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has also appeared in six games so far, but has attempted far fewer passes than Philo. Jones has completed 70.3% of his passes for 407 yards and four scores, but he also has two interceptions - he's rushed for 66 yards across 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough test for Philo, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 276.4 total yards and 15.9 points per contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Josh Hoover Probable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 12:09 PM ETIndiana quarterback Josh Hoover (arm/shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Minnesota, though he is expected to play. Across eight games so far, Hoover has completed 62% of his passes for 1,741 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has just one interception, while rushing for 52 yards and two scores across 30 attempts. Grant Wilson and Tyler Cherry are other QBs who have played for the Hoosiers this season. Cherry has just three passing attempts in one game, while Wilson has attempted five passes across five games. Minnesota is a pretty tough matchup, allowing 288.7 total yards and 20.1 points per game, so it's a tough matchup for Hoover, or whoever starts in his place.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Duke Clark Questionable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:58 AM ETFlorida running back Duke Clark (foot) is questionable for the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. He has played in six games so far, rushing for 265 yards and three touchdowns across 36 attempts. He has caught five passes for 26 yards and another touchdown. Jadan Baugh leads the Gators with 135 rushing attempts this season, and he could take on even more if Clark is out in Week 9. Evan Pryor could also get some more touches if Clark is unable to go. Georgia is a tough matchup for whoever gets attempts out of the backfield, as the Bulldogs are allowing just 91.4 rushing yards and 15.9 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Trevor Goosby Out for the Season with Knee Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:47 AM ETTexas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (knee) is out for the season. He is in his fourth collegiate season and has played in 36 combined games. He has appeared in seven games this year and helped the Longhorns' offense average 370.4 total yards and 30.7 points per game. Texas' offense could take a hit without Goosby around, so that's something to keep in mind when determining which fantasy players to start. The Longhorns will be taking on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Bulldogs' defense has allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per contest so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Anthony Colandrea Signs Deal to Return to Nebraska in 2027
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:34 AM ETQuarterback Anthony Colandrea has signed a deal to return to Nebraska for the 2027 season. That will be his final year of college eligibility. Colandrea is in his fourth collegiate season and has played in seven games so far this year. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns. Colandrea has four interceptions, while rushing for 334 yards and four touchdowns across 68 attempts. The Cornhuskers are 5-2 on the season and are averaging 430.3 total yards and 35.6 points per game, so Colandrea locks in the team's QB and opens the door for offseason recruiting and potential portal moves.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Thomas Castellanos to Receive Uptick in Snaps in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:25 AM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos will receive an uptick in snaps in Week 9 against Arizona. He and Will Hammond will both play significant snaps for the Red Raiders after the team lost to Cincinnati in Week 8. Castellanos has played in five games so far, but attempted just five passes, completing three for 45 yards and two touchdowns - he has tossed one pick, while rushing for 65 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Hammond has attempted 205 passes across seven games - he's completed 139 passes for 1,561 yards and six touchdowns, but also has six interceptions. Hammond has rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns across 40 attempts as well. Arizona is a pretty tough matchup for the QBs, with the Wildcats allowing just 314.9 total yards and 16.7 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Jake Fette In Line to Start in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ETArizona State quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start in the team's Week 9 game against BYU. A final decision is expected at gametime, as Mikey Keene (knee) is a gametime decision - he would start if he's able to, but has been limited in practice this week. Fette has appeared in two games, attempting just eight passes. He's completed four passes for 58 yards, while not adding anything on the ground. Keene has played in three games this season, completing 63.9% of his passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns. He has not thrown a pick, while adding nothing on the ground. BYU has allowed 301.6 total yards and 18.6 points per game, so it will be a tough test for whoever plays QB for Arizona State.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Demond Williams Jr. Upgraded to Probable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:33 PM ETWashington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (ribs) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Williams suffered the rib injury against Iowa on October 9, and has not played since. Elijah Brown drew the start in the win over Purdue, but struggled with turnovers. The return of Williams is a boost to the Huskies' offense, which will look to get going against a stingy Nebraska defense on Saturday night.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Colin Simmons Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:27 PM ETTexas star EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and also missed last week's game against Ole Miss. The star edge rusher leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks this season, but could cede the sack lead as he is slated to miss a second straight game. Texas should be okay without their star defensive player, as Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is out for the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Chauncey Bowens Out on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:24 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens was previously listed as questionable, but will miss his third straight game as the Bulldogs take on the Gators on Saturday. With six touchdowns through five games, Bowens' presence will certainly be missed on the ground. The committee of Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker will carry the load on Saturday without Bowens.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
LJ Martin Out This Week, May Return Against Utah
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:21 PM ETBYU star running back LJ Martin (ankle) is not going to suit up this week as the Cougars take on Arizona State, but there is optimism that he may be back for the following week's game against Utah. Martin suffered the ankle injury on October 3 against TCU, and has not practiced since, but there is optimism regarding a return next week for a massive rivalry game. Martin has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His return will provide a big spark on the ground, as quarterback Bear Bachmeier has provided the bulk of the running game without his star running back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Ahmad Hardy Officially Returning Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:16 PM ETMissouri running back Ahmad Hardy will officially make his season debut on Saturday, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed on Thursday. Hardy is not going to start against Arkansas, but is expected to receive a handful of carries in his return to action. The star running back has not played since suffering a gunshot wound in the offseason. Hardy ran for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns a season ago, leading the SEC in rushing yards. His return is a massive boost to the Missouri offense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Nico Iamaleava Returning to UCLA in 2027
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 29, 2026, 8:15 PM ETUCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has informed the Bruins that he intends to return in 2027. Iamaleava tore his ACL in the win over Oregon on October 10, and is set to miss the remainder of this season. The Bruins remain undefeated at 7-0 even without their quarterback. Iamaleava had thrown for 982 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions prior to the ACL tear. His return makes UCLA a potential Big Ten contender next season, as he should be among the NCAA's most experienced quarterbacks.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
D.J. McKinney to Miss Extended Time with Ankle Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNotre Dame defensive back D.J. McKinney (ankle) is set to miss extended time, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. There's a chance he'll be able to play in the College Football Playoff if the Fighting Irish make it. Across seven games so far this season, McKinney had nine combined tackles. One of those tackles was for a loss and he also has an interception that he returned for a touchdown and two total passes defended. This is McKinney's fifth collegiate season, and his first at Notre Dame. Over 47 career games, McKinney has 146 combined tackles, five interceptions, 21 passes defended and one fumble recovered and forced.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Sampson - The Athletic
Hollywood Smothers Probable for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 1:03 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) is probable for the team's Week 9 game against Mississippi State. He has missed two of the team's seven games so far, including Week 8 against Ole Miss. Smothers has 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns across 65 attempts so far, plus has caught 10 passes for an additional 79 yards and a score. He has at least 10 rushing attempts in every game, and has caught at least one pass in each contest, so he's been pretty involved when healthy. The Bulldogs allow 124.6 rushing yards and 27.7 points per game, so if Smothers is active, his outlook for Week 9 is favorable. Raleek Brown has led the backfield without Smothers around for a couple of games, while quarterback Arch Manning and RBs Derrek Cooper and Michael Terry III have helped out a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Avery Johnson Ruled Out for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 12:53 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against Colorado. This will be his second straight missed game. Across his first six appearances, Johnson completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but made up for those with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Jacob Knuth replaced Johnson in the starting lineup last week - he completed 26 of his 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He avoided an interception and also rushed for 19 yards and a score across nine attempts. Colorado allows 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so it would be a favorable matchup for Knuth, or whoever replaces Johnson.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Julian Lewis Recovering From Medical Emergency
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 29, 2026, 12:46 PM ETColorado quarterback Julian Lewis suffered a medical emergency at the school's athletic facility on Wednesday. His father, T. Carlton Lewis, revealed the news on social media and noted that his son was now recovering. He last played for Colorado on September 26 against Baylor. Across four games this season, Lewis completed 64.2% of his passes for 733 yards and six touchdowns, while tossing two interceptions. He rushed for a touchdown across 15 attempts as well. Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne have held down the QB spot since then for the 2-5 Buffaloes. The team's next game will be against Kansas State in Week 9. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Ahmad Hardy Off the Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 PM ETMissouri star running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) is off of the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Arkansas for the first time this season. Hardy has yet to make his season debut after suffering a gunshot wound over the offseason, but he reportedly logged full practice sessions on Monday and Tuesday this week. While it is undetermined if he will see the field at all, he should be set to suit up for the first time this year as the Tigers take on Arkansas. This is a monumental step in the return of one of the nation's best running backs.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Keyone Jenkins to Start, Alonza Barnett III Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 PM ETUCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins is set to start Friday night's game against Baylor. Jenkins engineered last week's upset over BYU, completing 25-of-41 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. The Florida International transfer has done an admirable job filling in for Alonza Barnett III, and it appears that he has taken ahold of the starting job for the time being. Barnett is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report but even if he is active, he will not be starting.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Cam Coleman Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:52 PM ETTexas wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Mississippi State. Coleman left the win over Ole Miss with the injury and did not return, finishing the game with just one catch for 12 yards. Coleman's season has been disappointing from a statistical standpoint considering he is considered one of the top NFL prospects at the position. He has been outplayed by Ryan Wingo, and even Emmett Mosley V has nearly as many receiving yards as him. Coleman could be due for a breakout game this Saturday, now that it appears that he will be playing.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Colin Simmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ETTexas superstar EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable on the initial availability report for Saturday night's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and did not play in last week's win over Ole Miss. The star hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later, but a high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury. Simmons leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report