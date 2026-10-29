Hollywood Smothers Probable for Week 9

Oct 29, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the team's Week 9 game against Colorado. This will be his second straight missed game. Across his first six appearances, Johnson completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but made up for those with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Jacob Knuth replaced Johnson in the starting lineup last week - he completed 26 of his 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He avoided an interception and also rushed for 19 yards and a score across nine attempts. Colorado allows 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so it would be a favorable matchup for Knuth, or whoever replaces Johnson.