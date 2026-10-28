Colin Simmons Questionable for Saturday
Oct 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ETTexas superstar EDGE Colin Simmons (ankle) is listed as questionable on the initial availability report for Saturday night's game against Mississippi State. Simmons suffered the injury in the loss to Florida, and did not play in last week's win over Ole Miss. The star hopes to get back on the field sooner rather than later, but a high ankle sprain is typically a multi-week injury. Simmons leads the NCAA with 10.5 sacks on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Chauncey Bowens Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:44 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Florida. Bowens has missed the last two games with the injury and while his status appears to be improving, it is still up in the air for Saturday. If Bowens cannot go, Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Bo Walker should continue to split backfield duties. Bowens has rushed for six touchdowns on the season thus far despite only playing in five games.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
KJ Bolden Likely a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 PM ETGeorgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) appears set to be a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup with Florida. Bolden suffered the injury late in the Alabama game and missed the upset loss to Auburn. If he is unable to go, Ja'Marley Riddle should see an uptick in snaps once again. Bolden's status is a major storyline in this game, as his presence is a huge boost to the Bulldogs' defense.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Vernell Brown III Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:35 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia. Brown has missed the last three games with the knee injury. His return will be significant, as he adds an explosive element to the passing game that the Gators have been lacking in his absence. Brown has also returned two punts for touchdowns this year, and will add a spark to special teams. With fellow receiver Bailey Stockton listed as doubtful, there should be plenty of work for Brown in his first game back.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Tramell Jones Jr., Aaron Philo Both Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:33 PM ETFlorida has a quarterback controversy, and both Tramell Jones Jr. (undisclosed) and Aaron Philo (shoulder) are listed as questionable on the initial availability report ahead of Week 9's matchup with Georgia. Jones led the Gators to a huge win over Texas in the team's last outing, while Philo was under center in the blowout losses to South Carolina and Missouri. It was reported earlier in the week that Philo was going to be available on Saturday, but may not have the starting role. This remains a situation to monitor.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Carlos Hernandez Set to Return in Week 9
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Virginia. Hernandez suited up for the Demon Deacons' last game against Cal, but played limited snaps and did not see the ball come his way. He should return to his normal role as the Demon Deacons take on the Cavaliers on Saturday. Hernandez has caught 49 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns on the season.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jamal Rule Off the Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:25 PM ETNebraska freshman running back Jamal Rule (ankle) has had his breakout season delayed by injuries. Rule suffered an injury against Michigan State and missed the Maryland game the following week. He then aggravated the injury in Nebraska's last game against Oregon, but is now off the injury report coming off the bye. Rule has run for 391 yards and five touchdowns on the season, filling the void on the ground that was left behind with the departure of Emmett Johnson to the NFL.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Demond Williams Jr. Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:21 PM ETWashington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (rib) has not played since suffering an injury on October 9 in the loss to Iowa. Stanford transfer Elijah Brown led the Huskies to a win over Purdue the following week, and Washington was on bye last week. Williams is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nebraska. His return would be significant for the Huskies, as Brown has struggled with turnovers. It remains to be seen if Williams will be available on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Brandon Inniss, Brock Boyd Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOhio State wide receivers Brandon Inniss (undisclosed) and Brock Boyd (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Inniss missed the Maryland game, but returned for Indiana. Boyd was a game-time decision in Bloomington and ended up sitting out. If neither player is able to suit up, expect a significant uptick in workload for freshman Chris Henry Jr. All Ohio State wide receivers may see a decline in production with the loss of Julian Sayin (arm).--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jay Timmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOhio State freshman cornerback Jay Timmons (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Timmons appeared to have aggravated an existing injury late in the game against Indiana, a game in which he had the best showing of his young career. If he is unable to go, it would be a significant blow to the Buckeyes' defense. Cam Calhoun, who has struggled at times this season, would likely draw the start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Mark Bowman Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:10 PM ETUSC freshman tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) has missed the last three games with an injury, and is at risk of missing a fourth. Bowman is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The freshman has been an important piece of the Trojans' passing attack, catching 21 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games. If he can't go, fellow freshman Taniela Tupou should again see an increased role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Luke Dehnicke Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke (undisclosed) has missed the last four games, but is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Oregon. Dehnicke was dominant in the narrow loss to Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards as the go-to target for quarterback Aidan Chiles. Assuming he's near full health, he should once again establish himself as a weapon in the Wildcats' passing game. Dehnicke should be picked up in all formats given the lack of trustworthy tight ends from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Duff Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:02 PM ETRutgers star wide receiver KJ Duff (undisclosed) is trending towards missing Saturday's game against Michigan. Duff has been one of few bright spots for the Scarlet Knights this season, racking up 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns thus far. The next closest receiver, Ben Black III, has just 10 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season. With starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan also set to miss the Michigan game, all Rutgers players should be out of lineups.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Kendrick Raphael Coming Off Two Straight 100-Plus-Yard Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 1:21 PM ETSMU running back Kendrick Raphael is heating up at the right time for fantasy managers, as he is coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard performances as he and the Mustangs prepare for a matchup with Syracuse this weekend. Syracuse has allowed 134 yards rushing per game this season and limited North Carolina to just 101 yards on the ground during a big win last week. Raphael recorded 104 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on 22 carries during a win over Cal in Week 8. He is RotoBaller's second-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.6 fantasy points against the Orange.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wayshawn Parker Hopes to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 1:10 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker enjoyed a fruitful performance during a big win over Houston last week and will look to keep it rolling as the Utes take on Cincinnati on Saturday. Parker recorded 47 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 46 yards receiving, during the victory over Houston and will now take on a Cincinnati run defense that allowed Texas Tech to average 4.4 yards per carry en route to gaining 173 yards rushing on Oct. 24. Parker is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16.8 fantasy points against the Bearcats this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Fame Ijeboi a Solid Play in Week 9
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:58 PM ETPurdue running back Fame Ijeboi has a great chance to put forth an explosive performance in Week 9 as he and the Boilermakers take on a Penn State run defense that was exposed against Michigan two weeks ago. During a loss to the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions' resistance allowed Michigan to rush for 211 yards while averaging a whopping six yards per carry and finding the end zone three times on the ground. Ijeboi is coming off a dismal rushing effort in a loss to Washington, during which he managed just 19 yards rushing on 13 carries, but managed to find the end zone while totaling three receptions for 23 yards through the air. Ijeboi is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against Penn State.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Lawson Luckie Gaining Steam
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:57 PM ETLast week, Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie found the end zone for the first time since Sept. 19, totaling three receptions for 41 yards and the score during a loss to Auburn. It was just the third time this season Luckie has exceeded 40 yards receiving, and it was just his second touchdown, but he hopes to gain steam as he and the Bulldogs go up against Florida this week. The Gators have been one of the worst teams in the country at defending against opposing passing games, allowing 255 yards through the air per game this season. However, during a win over Texas on Oct. 17, Florida limited the Longhorns to just 173 yards passing. Luckie is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Arch Manning Eyes Better Performance in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning will look to get his season back on track when the Longhorns take on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Texas QB has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,507 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across seven games so far. Manning has 110 rushing yards and two scores across 57 attempts. He had three total TDs last week in a win over Ole Miss, but also was picked off twice. The matchup against Mississippi State is a chance for Manning to get rolling, as the Bulldogs have allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Manning isn't a very confident fantasy starting option at this point, but the matchup is good enough to at least consider him in for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Looking to Bounce Back in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:35 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is looking to get back on track against Auburn in Week 9 after a rough showing in Week 8 against Texas. Chambliss was 25-of-52 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, but he was also picked off three times. The QB rushed for just seven yards on five attempts. Chambliss has completed 63.7% of his passes on the season, going for 1,926 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions - he's rushed for 134 yards and six scores over 41 attempts. Auburn is a bit more favorable matchup for the QB, with the Tigers allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game. Chambliss might not be a very confident starting option after last week, but the matchup suggests he'll be able to bounce back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Looks to Keep Delivering in Ranked Week 9 Showdown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:31 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been a good fantasy option this season and now he will be looking to deliver in a ranked matchup against Texas Tech in Week 9. Fifita has completed 74.2% of his passes this season, racking up 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 122 rushing yards and three scores on 47 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in all but one game this season and he's gone over 300 passing yards in two straight appearances. Texas Tech is allowing 372.9 total yards and 20.4 points per game, but after getting ripped apart by Cincinnati in Week 8, this matchup doesn't look as daunting for Fifita. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley is the Top-Ranked Tight End
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:28 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley is enjoying a phenomenal 2026 campaign, having recorded four receptions or more in each of his last six games. He is coming off a six-reception, 118-yard performance during a loss to West Virginia, which was his third game with 100-plus yards receiving. While he hasn't found the end zone since Oct. 3 against BYU, Ashley could be in line for a big day against Kansas this week, as the Jayhawks' pass defense allowed Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman to record nine receptions for 123 yards a week ago. Ashley is RotoBaller's top-ranked tight end and is projected to score 13.5 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller