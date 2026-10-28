Oct 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ET

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will look to get his season back on track when the Longhorns take on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Texas QB has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,507 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across seven games so far. Manning has 110 rushing yards and two scores across 57 attempts. He had three total TDs last week in a win over Ole Miss, but also was picked off twice. The matchup against Mississippi State is a chance for Manning to get rolling, as the Bulldogs have allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Manning isn't a very confident fantasy starting option at this point, but the matchup is good enough to at least consider him in for Week 9.