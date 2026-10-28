Demond Williams Jr. Questionable for Saturday
Oct 28, 2026, 9:21 PM ETWashington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (rib) has not played since suffering an injury on October 9 in the loss to Iowa. Stanford transfer Elijah Brown led the Huskies to a win over Purdue the following week, and Washington was on bye last week. Williams is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nebraska. His return would be significant for the Huskies, as Brown has struggled with turnovers. It remains to be seen if Williams will be available on Saturday.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Brandon Inniss, Brock Boyd Questionable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOhio State wide receivers Brandon Inniss (undisclosed) and Brock Boyd (undisclosed) are both listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Inniss missed the Maryland game, but returned for Indiana. Boyd was a game-time decision in Bloomington and ended up sitting out. If neither player is able to suit up, expect a significant uptick in workload for freshman Chris Henry Jr. All Ohio State wide receivers may see a decline in production with the loss of Julian Sayin (arm).--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Jay Timmons Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOhio State freshman cornerback Jay Timmons (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game at USC. Timmons appeared to have aggravated an existing injury late in the game against Indiana, a game in which he had the best showing of his young career. If he is unable to go, it would be a significant blow to the Buckeyes' defense. Cam Calhoun, who has struggled at times this season, would likely draw the start in his place.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Mark Bowman Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:10 PM ETUSC freshman tight end Mark Bowman (undisclosed) has missed the last three games with an injury, and is at risk of missing a fourth. Bowman is listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The freshman has been an important piece of the Trojans' passing attack, catching 21 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games. If he can't go, fellow freshman Taniela Tupou should again see an increased role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Luke Dehnicke Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke (undisclosed) has missed the last four games, but is listed as probable ahead of Saturday's game against Oregon. Dehnicke was dominant in the narrow loss to Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards as the go-to target for quarterback Aidan Chiles. Assuming he's near full health, he should once again establish himself as a weapon in the Wildcats' passing game. Dehnicke should be picked up in all formats given the lack of trustworthy tight ends from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Duff Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 28, 2026, 9:02 PM ETRutgers star wide receiver KJ Duff (undisclosed) is trending towards missing Saturday's game against Michigan. Duff has been one of few bright spots for the Scarlet Knights this season, racking up 45 catches for 774 yards and nine touchdowns thus far. The next closest receiver, Ben Black III, has just 10 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season. With starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan also set to miss the Michigan game, all Rutgers players should be out of lineups.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Kendrick Raphael Coming Off Two Straight 100-Plus-Yard Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 1:21 PM ETSMU running back Kendrick Raphael is heating up at the right time for fantasy managers, as he is coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard performances as he and the Mustangs prepare for a matchup with Syracuse this weekend. Syracuse has allowed 134 yards rushing per game this season and limited North Carolina to just 101 yards on the ground during a big win last week. Raphael recorded 104 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on 22 carries during a win over Cal in Week 8. He is RotoBaller's second-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.6 fantasy points against the Orange.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wayshawn Parker Hopes to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 1:10 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker enjoyed a fruitful performance during a big win over Houston last week and will look to keep it rolling as the Utes take on Cincinnati on Saturday. Parker recorded 47 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with 46 yards receiving, during the victory over Houston and will now take on a Cincinnati run defense that allowed Texas Tech to average 4.4 yards per carry en route to gaining 173 yards rushing on Oct. 24. Parker is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked running back and is projected to score 16.8 fantasy points against the Bearcats this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Fame Ijeboi a Solid Play in Week 9
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:58 PM ETPurdue running back Fame Ijeboi has a great chance to put forth an explosive performance in Week 9 as he and the Boilermakers take on a Penn State run defense that was exposed against Michigan two weeks ago. During a loss to the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions' resistance allowed Michigan to rush for 211 yards while averaging a whopping six yards per carry and finding the end zone three times on the ground. Ijeboi is coming off a dismal rushing effort in a loss to Washington, during which he managed just 19 yards rushing on 13 carries, but managed to find the end zone while totaling three receptions for 23 yards through the air. Ijeboi is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against Penn State.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Lawson Luckie Gaining Steam
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:57 PM ETLast week, Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie found the end zone for the first time since Sept. 19, totaling three receptions for 41 yards and the score during a loss to Auburn. It was just the third time this season Luckie has exceeded 40 yards receiving, and it was just his second touchdown, but he hopes to gain steam as he and the Bulldogs go up against Florida this week. The Gators have been one of the worst teams in the country at defending against opposing passing games, allowing 255 yards through the air per game this season. However, during a win over Texas on Oct. 17, Florida limited the Longhorns to just 173 yards passing. Luckie is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Arch Manning Eyes Better Performance in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning will look to get his season back on track when the Longhorns take on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Texas QB has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,507 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across seven games so far. Manning has 110 rushing yards and two scores across 57 attempts. He had three total TDs last week in a win over Ole Miss, but also was picked off twice. The matchup against Mississippi State is a chance for Manning to get rolling, as the Bulldogs have allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Manning isn't a very confident fantasy starting option at this point, but the matchup is good enough to at least consider him in for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Looking to Bounce Back in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:35 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is looking to get back on track against Auburn in Week 9 after a rough showing in Week 8 against Texas. Chambliss was 25-of-52 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, but he was also picked off three times. The QB rushed for just seven yards on five attempts. Chambliss has completed 63.7% of his passes on the season, going for 1,926 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions - he's rushed for 134 yards and six scores over 41 attempts. Auburn is a bit more favorable matchup for the QB, with the Tigers allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game. Chambliss might not be a very confident starting option after last week, but the matchup suggests he'll be able to bounce back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Looks to Keep Delivering in Ranked Week 9 Showdown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:31 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been a good fantasy option this season and now he will be looking to deliver in a ranked matchup against Texas Tech in Week 9. Fifita has completed 74.2% of his passes this season, racking up 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 122 rushing yards and three scores on 47 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in all but one game this season and he's gone over 300 passing yards in two straight appearances. Texas Tech is allowing 372.9 total yards and 20.4 points per game, but after getting ripped apart by Cincinnati in Week 8, this matchup doesn't look as daunting for Fifita. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley is the Top-Ranked Tight End
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:28 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley is enjoying a phenomenal 2026 campaign, having recorded four receptions or more in each of his last six games. He is coming off a six-reception, 118-yard performance during a loss to West Virginia, which was his third game with 100-plus yards receiving. While he hasn't found the end zone since Oct. 3 against BYU, Ashley could be in line for a big day against Kansas this week, as the Jayhawks' pass defense allowed Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman to record nine receptions for 123 yards a week ago. Ashley is RotoBaller's top-ranked tight end and is projected to score 13.5 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Odom Looks to Keep Producing in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:24 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom will look to remain involved offensively in the team's Week 9 test against Auburn. Odom has 26 catches for 326 yards and two scores on the season. The tight end has at least four catches in five straight appearances, but he has anywhere from 29-88 receiving yards in those outings. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production, Odom has been a decent streaming option, and that remains the case for Week 9. Auburn is allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game, so the matchup is favorable enough to expect Odom to contribute a handful of fantasy points. He's a better deep-league option, but Odom has streaming appeal in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Drew Mestemaker Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:19 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker will look to keep delivering at a high level when his team battles Iowa State in Week 9. The Cowboys' QB has completed 65.7% of his passes for 2,326 yards and 20 touchdowns across seven games so far. He's thrown six interceptions, while rushing for an additional 150 yards and two scores on 29 attempts. Mestemaker has multiple TD passes in all but one game and he has just one INT over the past three contests. Toss in a favorable matchup and Mestemaker has a good fantasy outlook for Week 9. Iowa State surrenders 370.1 total yards and 24.1 points per game, so that's a matchup Mestemaker should deliver in.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard Looking to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:17 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the most consistent players in all of college football this season, but his production slowed in Week 8. Sheppard finished a win over Virginia with just 55 yards rushing and 11 yards receiving, along with a touchdown, on 17 total touches. Statistically, it was his worst game of the season, and the first time he finished with fewer than 124 yards from scrimmage. This week, Sheppard goes up against a Boston College run defense that has allowed 151.1 yards per game this season. Last week, the Eagles limited Georgia Tech to just 3.6 yards per carry during a 49-27 win. Sheppard is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 20.6 fantasy points against Boston College. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Umari Hatcher Looks to Keep Delivering in Tougher Week 9 Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:13 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has been a solid fantasy option this season, but faces a tougher test in Week 9 against SMU. The Mustangs are allowing just 303.3 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far - only 179.1 of those yards are coming through the air. Hatcher has 54 receptions for 887 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, plus has rushed twice for an additional 39 yards. The wideout has at least one touchdown grab in four straight games, and he's gone for at least 103 receiving yards in all those appearances. Hatcher is a solid fantasy starting option, even in a tougher test like he has in Week 9, so he can be started confidently in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Eyes Good Showing in Tough Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:09 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will look to put together a good fantasy showing despite a tougher test against Oklahoma in Week 9. The Sooners are giving up 273.7 total yards and 17.7 points per game so far. Sellers has had a pretty good season, but is coming off a down passing performance. He was 18-of-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tennessee in Week 8 - Sellers rushed for 96 yards and two scores across 18 carries to still deliver a good fantasy score. The QB has 1,548 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 60.7% completion mark so far, while rushing for 507 yards and four scores across 85 attempts. The matchup against Oklahoma will be tough for Sellers, but his dual-threat ability and work this season still make him a confident starting option for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamal Roberts Hopes to Get Back on Track
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETMissouri running back Jamal Roberts is looking to regain his rhythm as the Tigers take on Arkansas in Week 9. Roberts finished with a season-low 39 yards rushing on 20 carries during a loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 17 and has had plenty of time to prepare for a rebound performance against the Razorbacks this week. Arkansas has allowed 144.7 yards rushing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17, the Razorbacks' run defense allowed the Commodores to gain 4 yards per carry while totaling 116 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on the ground. Roberts is RotoBaller's third-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.5 fantasy points against Arkansas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kamari Moulton Out for Season with Hand Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 AM ETIowa running back Kamari Moulton (hand) will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. Across his six games played this season, the RB had 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 attempts, plus caught nine passes for an additional 31 yards. Moulton had 10 or more carries in every game, and produced monster showings against Northern Illinois and Washington. Without Moulton, the Hawkeyes will need to rely on others in the backfield. Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil and L.J. Phillips Jr. are the top RBs who could pick up the slack. Whoever gets work will have their work cut out for them in Week 9, as Wisconsin is a brutal fantasy matchup. The Badgers are allowing just 96.4 rushing yards and 279.9 yards overall - Wisconsin has surrendered just 15.3 points per game. Now down their top running back, the Hawkeyes' offense might struggle even more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Eliot Clough - 247Sports