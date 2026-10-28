Caleb Odom Looks to Keep Producing in Week 9

Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 AM ET

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (hand) will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. Across his six games played this season, the RB had 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 attempts, plus caught nine passes for an additional 31 yards. Moulton had 10 or more carries in every game, and produced monster showings against Northern Illinois and Washington. Without Moulton, the Hawkeyes will need to rely on others in the backfield. Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil and L.J. Phillips Jr. are the top RBs who could pick up the slack. Whoever gets work will have their work cut out for them in Week 9, as Wisconsin is a brutal fantasy matchup. The Badgers are allowing just 96.4 rushing yards and 279.9 yards overall - Wisconsin has surrendered just 15.3 points per game. Now down their top running back, the Hawkeyes' offense might struggle even more.