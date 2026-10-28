Caden High Faces Vulnerable Secondary in Week 9
Oct 28, 2026, 11:44 AM ETComing off an exceptional performance a week ago, Stanford wide receiver Caden High looks ahead to a matchup with a vulnerable Louisville secondary in Week 9. High recorded nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown during the Cardinal's 31-28 win over North Carolina State and will now take on a Louisville pass defense that has been exposed this season. During a 34-26 win over Syracuse on Oct. 17, the Cardinals allowed Orange quarterback Malachi Nelson to throw for 315 yards and a couple of touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Omari Hatcher, who finished the game with a whopping 13 receptions for 224 yards. High is RotoBaller's 27th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12.3 fantasy points against Louisville.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Collin Dixon Has Tasty Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon faces a favorable matchup as he and the Illini passing game take on Maryland in Week 9. Dixon is RotoBaller's 20th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13.9 fantasy points against the Terrapins, whose pass defense has allowed 217.9 yards per game through the air this season. During a loss to Rutgers last week, Maryland allowed Scarlet Knight wide receiver KJ Duff to go off for nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Dixon is coming off a six-reception, 65-yard performance, which included a touchdown, against Oregon last week. He has recorded at least five receptions and 62 yards or more in every game this season, while totaling 10 touchdown receptions along the way.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiah Smith Remains Elite Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:57 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has slowed a bit over the past couple of weeks, but he's still a top-end fantasy option for Week 9. His matchup will be USC, which allows 331.3 total yards and 25 points per game. Smith has 984 yards and 12 touchdowns across 52 receptions this season, plus has two carries for seven yards. He has just four receptions in back-to-back games, but has gone for 161 receiving yards and three scores combined to remain a good fantasy performer. Fantasy owners should continue to expect big things from the star wideout, and Smith should be starting in all fantasy leagues as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Wayne Knight Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:53 PM ETUCLA running back Wayne Knight has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Nevada, so a big fantasy performance could be coming. Nevada allows just 320.3 total yards and 22 points per game, but the Wolf Pack are not facing the likes of UCLA every week. In a game that UCLA should control, Knight could put together a big showing, even if he doesn't play all game. Knight has 99 carries for 627 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, plus has caught 14 passes for 106 yards and another score. He has at least one touchdown in all seven games he's played in. Knight has just 89 rushing yards over the past two games, but he has the chance to break out in Week 9, and is a quality fantasy starting option as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Darian Mensah Looking to Deliver Big Again in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:48 PM ETMiami quarterback Darian Mensah will look to continue his big fantasy season in Week 9 against North Carolina. The Miami QB has completed 81.4% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has just one interception, while adding 73 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts. Mensah has seven TD passes and one pick over the past two games combined, and he's thrown for at least 220 yards in every game. North Carolina allows 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game, so it's a solid matchup for the QB. Mensah has proven to be trustworthy regardless of the matchup, and another big showing could be in the works in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers Remains Solid Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:40 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a solid fantasy outlook for his Week 9 matchup against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are surrendering 337.9 total yards and 25.3 points per game so far, so the matchup is solid for the tight end. Beers has racked up 30 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has four catches in three straight games and a touchdown grab in back-to-back outings. Beers has finished with more than 40 receiving yards in all but two appearances so far. At a fantasy position where consistent results are hard to find, Beers remains a confident fantasy starting option thanks to his weekly offensive involvement. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff a Riskier Fantasy Starting Option in Tough Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:35 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has produced some big fantasy showings this season, but he could be slowed in a tough test against Michigan in Week 9. The Wolverines are allowing just 250.1 total yards and 15.7 points per game so far. Duff has 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 45 receptions this season. He had just 33 yards on three grabs last week, but has four games with over 100 receiving yards this season. Duff is still a solid starting option, but in a very tough matchup, fantasy owners need to temper expectations with him, and maybe even sit him in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Hawkins Primed for Big Fantasy Showing in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:31 PM ETOklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins will look to keep delivering for fantasy managers in a Week 9 matchup against Iowa State. The Cyclones allow 370.1 total yards and 24.1 points per game so far, with 152 of those yards coming on the ground. That sets Hawkins up well, and he's already proven to be a good fantasy asset this season. He has 712 rushing yards and two scores across 142 carries, plus has caught 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. Hawkins racked up 192 total yards across 24 touches last week, and has at least 24 total touches in four straight outings. On a big workload alone, Hawkins should put together a solid fantasy performance, and in this matchup, he could deliver big.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Malachi Toney Remains Elite Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:26 PM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney continues to deliver big fantasy outings, and another could be coming in the team's Week 9 test against North Carolina. Toney has 952 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across 66 receptions, plus has rushed three times for an additional 50 yards this season. Toney is on a heater over the past two games, going for 185 total yards and two scores on 13 touches in Week 7 before a 16-catch, 194-yard and three-touchdown performance in Week 8. The Tar Heels allow 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game, setting up Toney pretty well. The wideout can deliver big regardless of his matchup, and he should be expected to produce big in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Devon Dampier a Strong Fantasy Option in Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:21 PM ETUtah quarterback Devon Dampier will look to put together another big fantasy performance in a Week 9 test against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are coming off a big win, but are still allowing 429.4 total yards and 26.4 points per game, so it's a very favorable matchup for Dampier. The Utes' quarterback has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,616 yards across seven games so far. Dampier has 15 touchdown passes to six interceptions, while rushing for 348 yards and five touchdowns across 74 attempts. He struggled a bit in Week 8, throwing two picks and no touchdowns, but he rushed for 150 yards and two scores to still deliver big. Fantasy owners should expect Dampier to deliver in his Week 9 favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kamario Taylor Out for the Season With Toe Injury
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 27, 2026, 11:55 AM ETMississippi State star quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is set to miss the remainder of the season with the toe injury that has limited his appearances over the last couple of weeks. Taylor could have surgery as early as tomorrow, and is expected to make a full recovery for next season. In his place, freshman quarterback Parker Puckett is expected to resume quarterback duties. Puckett has completed 41-of-64 passes for 368 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on the season. The loss of Taylor is significant for Mississippi State, as their offense has struggled tremendously without him.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Mikey Keene Questionable to Face BYU in Week 9
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 27, 2026, 6:57 AM ETArizona State quarterback Mikey Keene (leg) is considered questionable to face BYU on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The senior Michigan transfer left the win over Kansas State last week with a leg injury after completing 10 of 20 passing attempts for 160 yards. Both Cutter Boley and Jake Fette attempted passes in his absence. According to Thamel, the freshman Fette is expected to earn the start if Keene cannot play in Week 9. Fette has completed four of eight passing attempts for 58 yards in his first collegiate season.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Dante Moore Will Not Return for Oregon This Year
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Oct 27, 2026, 6:46 AM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore (head) will not play for the Ducks again this season, according to head coach Dan Lanning. The senior signal-caller has not been cleared to play after suffering a vicious hit to the head in Oregon's game against USC on September 26. He has missed the team's last three games. "If it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would be out there playing for the guys," Lanning said. "This isn't a selfish decision on Dante's part, saying, 'I don't want to come back, the season doesn't look the way I want it to look.' That's not at all what this is." Moore returned for another year of collegiate action despite being a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is eligible to return for a fifth season. However, he has not made a decision. In 19 games over the last two seasons in Eugene, Moore has thrown for 4,491 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He could still be viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. In his absence, the Ducks will be led by Dylan Railoa, Brock Thomas, or Akili Smith Jr. down the stretch.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
Cataurus Hicks a Deep-League Streaming Option in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 2:10 PM ETPittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus Hicks has deep-league streaming appeal for his Week 9 matchup against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 30.3 points per game, along with 407.6 total yards - 210.4 of those yards are coming on the ground, but the matchup is still very favorable for the wide receiver. Hicks has 31 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has five or more catches in three straight games. Hicks has tallied 50 or more receiving yards in five straight games and is coming off two straight 100-plus-yard outings, so he's trending up, giving fantasy owners another reason to try him in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Javian Mallory Worth Streaming Heading into Favorable Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 2:04 PM ETMiami running back Javian Mallory has served as a secondary option in the team's backfield, but has delivered enough to now be considered a fantasy streaming option for Week 9. Add in a pretty favorable matchup against North Carolina this week and Mallory becomes an even better option. UNC is allowing 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game this year, and 154.7 of those total yards are coming on the ground. Mallory has 59 carries this season, but has racked up 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 155 rushing yards and four scores over his past two games. Mallory has chipped in three catches for 32 yards this season. The running back is a better fantasy option the deeper a fantasy league is.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Robert Griffin III Interested in Open Baylor Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:59 PM ETRobert Griffin III is reportedly interested in the open Baylor head coach job. He expressed his interest in the job on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday. Griffin starred at Baylor between 2008-11. Griffin racked up 10,366 passing yards and 78 touchdown passes during his time there, while tossing 17 interceptions. He ran for 2,257 yards and 33 touchdowns across 528 attempts as well. Griffin then played in the NFL between 2012-20. Baylor fired Dave Aranda after a 4-3 start to the season and the team's loss to Kansas in Week 8. Since 2022, the Bears have not won over eight games in a single season.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kewan Lacy to Miss Week 9 with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:53 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) will miss the team's Week 9 game against Auburn, according to head coach Pete Golding. He dislocated his left shoulder against Texas in Week 8, and now won't be available in Week 9. Lacy has appeared in six games so far, racking up 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 78 carries. He has 10 catches for an additional 33 yards. Without Lacy around, the Rebels could rely more on running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey, plus the legs of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The matchup against the Tigers is a favorable one for whoever gets work at RB, as Auburn allows 147.4 rushing yards and 24.1 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Kwazi Gilmer a Solid Streaming Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:45 PM ETNebraska wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has a solid fantasy outlook for Week 9, when the Cornhuskers take on Washington. The Huskies are giving up 336.1 total yards and 22.7 points per game this season, which sets Gilmer up to possibly deliver at a solid clip. He has 38 receptions for 492 yards and seven touchdowns across seven games so far. Gilmer had a monster 11-catch, 147-yard, two-touchdown game at the beginning of October and has since combined for nine catches, 105 yards and a touchdown, so he's remained involved. Fantasy owners should expect solid results from Gilmer in Week 9, but the matchup doesn't make him a must-add player, and he has the most appeal in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Worth Adding for Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:40 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford has a favorable matchup coming in Week 9 against Louisville, and that makes him a worthwhile fantasy add or streamer. The Cardinals are allowing 419.9 total yards and 27.4 points per game so far. Louisville has allowed 151 rushing yards per contest, which sets Ford up to possibly shine in Week 9. Ford has 136 rushing attempts on the season, going for 679 yards and eight touchdowns. He's added 20 receptions for 176 more yards. He has combined for 329 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards over the past two contests, so he's also trending up. Add it all together and Ford is a pretty good fantasy option for Week 9, and maybe beyond.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Still Worth Streaming in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:35 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez remains a fantasy streaming option for Week 9 despite just a so-so matchup against Virginia. The Cavaliers are surrendering 19.6 points and 326.6 total yards per game, so Lopez might have to work to put together a big fantasy showing. Lopez has been good most of the season, throwing 19 touchdowns to just one interception. He's completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,947 yards, and has at least 225 passing yards in each contest. Lopez has tacked on 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 64 total attempts to add even more fantasy value to his name. The matchup might not be pristine, but based on how he's looked this season, fantasy owners should have confidence in Lopez to deliver in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie Still a Streaming Option Despite Tougher Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:30 PM ETSyracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie has been a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent production, but he faces a tougher test in Week 9 against SMU. The Mustangs are giving up 303.3 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far, so Bacheyie doesn't have the best outlook. The tight end has 19 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has at least three catches in three straight appearances, but anywhere between 29-97 receiving yards. He hasn't caught a TD over the past two contests either. Bacheyie is involved enough offensively though to still consider as a streaming option for Week 9, even in a bit tougher test. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN