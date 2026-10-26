Javian Mallory Worth Streaming Heading into Favorable Week 9 Test
Oct 26, 2026, 2:04 PM ETMiami running back Javian Mallory has served as a secondary option in the team's backfield, but has delivered enough to now be considered a fantasy streaming option for Week 9. Add in a pretty favorable matchup against North Carolina this week and Mallory becomes an even better option. UNC is allowing 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game this year, and 154.7 of those total yards are coming on the ground. Mallory has 59 carries this season, but has racked up 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 155 rushing yards and four scores over his past two games. Mallory has chipped in three catches for 32 yards this season. The running back is a better fantasy option the deeper a fantasy league is.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Robert Griffin III Interested in Open Baylor Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:59 PM ETRobert Griffin III is reportedly interested in the open Baylor head coach job. He expressed his interest in the job on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday. Griffin starred at Baylor between 2008-11. Griffin racked up 10, 366 passing yards and 78 touchdown passes during his time there, while tossing 17 interceptions. He ran for 2,257 yards and 33 touchdowns across 528 attempts as well. Griffin then played in the NFL between 2012-20. Baylor fired Dave Aranda after a 4-3 start to the season and the team's loss to Kansas in Week 8. Since 2022, the Bears have not won over eight games in a single season.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kewan Lacy to Miss Week 9 with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:53 PM ETOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) will miss the team's Week 9 game against Auburn, according to head coach Pete Golding. He dislocated his left shoulder against Texas in Week 8, and now won't be available in Week 9. Lacy has appeared in six games so far, racking up 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 78 carries. He has 10 catches for an additional 33 yards. Without Lacy around, the Rebels could rely more on running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey, plus the legs of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The matchup against the Tigers is a favorable one for whoever gets work at RB, as Auburn allows 147.4 rushing yards and 24.1 points per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Kwazi Gilmer a Solid Streaming Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:45 PM ETNebraska wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has a solid fantasy outlook for Week 9, when the Cornhuskers take on Washington. The Huskies are giving up 336.1 total yards and 22.7 points per game this season, which sets Gilmer up to possibly deliver at a solid clip. He has 38 receptions for 492 yards and seven touchdowns across seven games so far. Gilmer had a monster 11-catch, 147-yard, two-touchdown game at the beginning of October and has since combined for nine catches, 105 yards and a touchdown, so he's remained involved. Fantasy owners should expect solid results from Gilmer in Week 9, but the matchup doesn't make him a must-add player, and he has the most appeal in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Worth Adding for Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:40 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford has a favorable matchup coming in Week 9 against Louisville, and that makes him a worthwhile fantasy add or streamer. The Cardinals are allowing 419.9 total yards and 27.4 points per game so far. Louisville has allowed 151 rushing yards per contest, which sets Ford up to possibly shine in Week 9. Ford has 136 rushing attempts on the season, going for 679 yards and eight touchdowns. He's added 20 receptions for 176 more yards. He has combined for 329 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards over the past two contests, so he's also trending up. Add it all together and Ford is a pretty good fantasy option for Week 9, and maybe beyond.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Still Worth Streaming in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:35 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez remains a fantasy streaming option for Week 9 despite just a so-so matchup against Virginia. The Cavaliers are surrendering 19.6 points and 326.6 total yards per game, so Lopez might have to work to put together a big fantasy showing. Lopez has been good most of the season, throwing 19 touchdowns to just one interception. He's completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,947 yards, and has at least 225 passing yards in each contest. Lopez has tacked on 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 64 total attempts to add even more fantasy value to his name. The matchup might not be pristine, but based on how he's looked this season, fantasy owners should have confidence in Lopez to deliver in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie Still a Streaming Option Despite Tougher Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:30 PM ETSyracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie has been a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent production, but he faces a tougher test in Week 9 against SMU. The Mustangs are giving up 303.3 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far, so Bacheyie doesn't have the best outlook. The tight end has 19 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has at least three catches in three straight appearances, but anywhere between 29-97 receiving yards. He hasn't caught a TD over the past two contests either. Bacheyie is involved enough offensively though to still consider as a streaming option for Week 9, even in a bit tougher test. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Donovan Olugbode Trending Up Heading into Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:26 PM ETMissouri wide receiver Donovan Olugbode has a favorable fantasy outlook heading into his Week 9 matchup against Arkansas. Olugbode has already been a good fantasy option this season, catching 35 passes for 534 yards and six touchdowns across six contests. He has at least 31 yards in each game, and has 94 and 124 yards over the past two contests. Olugbode had his first game without a touchdown grab in his last appearance, but could get back on track against the Razorbacks. Arkansas is allowing 357.7 total yards and 26.7 points per game this season, giving Olugbode a good outlook in Week 9. He's worth at least considering this coming week based on his season production and the matchup ahead.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nolan James Jr. a Solid Streaming Option in Favorable Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:19 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. has a pretty favorable matchup in Week 9 against Navy. The Midshipmen are allowing 365.1 total yards and 29.1 points per game so far. James has been trending up over his past two games after combining for 26 carries, 150 yards and three rushing scores in those contests - he's tacked on three catches for 18 yards. James has 13 catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns, plus 81 rushes for 412 yards and six scores this season overall. His Week 9 matchup is favorable enough to try James in more fantasy leagues this week, even with him not dominating the backfield work for the Fighting Irish.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Anthony Colandrea a Deep-League Waiver Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has a solid matchup coming in Week 9 against Washington. Adding in that Colandrea has been a solid fantasy option this season makes the QB a possible deep-league waiver add. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns so far, while being picked off four times. Colandrea has 334 rushing yards and four scores across 68 attempts as well. He's struggled a bit the past two games, throwing just one TD pass and two interceptions, but making up fantasy points on the ground with a couple of rushing scores and 75 total rushing yards. Washington allows 336.1 total yards and 22.7 points per game so far, setting Colandrea up to put forth a solid fantasy score.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Avery Johnson Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 1:05 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) is day-to-day, according to head coach Collin Klein. Johnson missed Week 8 with the injury, and now his status going forward is up in the air with the day-to-day tag. In six games played, Johnson has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has three interceptions, along with 462 rushing yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Johnson is a dual-threat QB capable of quality fantasy outings, but the injury concern knocks him down a peg or two. Jacob Knuth started for the Wildcats in their loss to Arizona State in Week 8. Colorado is the matchup for Kansas State in Week 9 - the Buffaloes are allowing 391.6 total yards and 30.1 points per game, so the matchup is favorable for whoever starts at QB.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Caleb Odom Remains Streaming Tight End Option in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:25 AM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom continues to produce enough on the field to remain a possible waiver wire addition for fantasy teams. Throw in a pretty good matchup against Auburn in Week 9 and Odom has even more streaming appeal. Odom had 59 yards and five catches in Week 8, and he's tallied at least four catches in five straight contests now. The tight end has 26 grabs for 326 yards and two touchdowns this season overall. Auburn is allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game so far, so Odom has a chance to contribute and deliver another decent fantasy outing this coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chase Sowell a Great Streaming Option in Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:20 AM ETPenn State wide receiver Chase Sowell is trending up over his past four games and he's got a stellar matchup in Week 9, so he's a possible streaming option to grab off the waiver wire. He has at least four catches and 68 yards in each of his past four contests. Sowell is coming off an 11-catch performance against Michigan - he had 151 yards and a score in that game. Purdue is his Week 9 matchup, and it's a great one, as the Boilermakers are allowing 32.3 points and 413.1 total yards per game so far. Sowell not only has a chance to continue producing on the field, but another season-best game could be coming.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cole Tabb a Worthwhile Waiver Pickup Despite Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:15 AM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb has delivered big over the past two games, but he's staring at a brutal matchup in Week 9. The running back had 118 rushing yards and two scores across 15 carries in Week 7, while adding four receptions for 51 yards and a score. Tabb had 173 rushing yards and a score over 16 carries in Week 8, while catching two passes for five yards and another score. Utah is his Week 9 matchup, and that's a tough one, as the Utes have allowed just 14.6 points and 312.4 total yards per game so far. Utah has surrendered just 88.3 rushing yards per game, so while Tabb is a rising fantasy asset, his expectations for Week 9 need to be tempered in the brutal matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ashton Daniels Trending Up Heading into Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFlorida State quarterback Ashton Daniels continues to rise as a fantasy asset heading into a Week 9 game against Clemson. The Tigers are allowing 317 total yards and 21.3 points per game, so the matchup will be a bit tougher for Daniels. The Seminoles' quarterback is coming off a five-touchdown game, while throwing for 298 yards and rushing for an additional 31 yards. He has 12 passing TDs and 11 rushing scores on the season across seven contests. Daniels has completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,618 yards, but has also been picked off eight times. He has 354 rushing yards across 79 attempts. Daniels is a decent fantasy asset, but between the matchup and some INT issues, he's better utilized in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Florida Not Naming Starting QB for Week 9 Yet
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:04 AM ETFlorida head coach Jon Sumrall said that he is not naming a starting quarterback yet for the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones are the top options, but a starter will not be named until later in the week. Each QB has played in six games so far, with Philo being the most active. Across 149 passing attempts, he's completed 105 for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns. Philo has three interceptions, plus has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has thrown 64 passes so far, completing 45 for 407 yards and four scores. He's been picked off twice, while adding 66 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough matchup for whoever plays at QB, with the Bulldogs allowing 276.4 total yards and just 15.9 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Kamario Taylor Available Against Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:53 AM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) is available to play for the Bulldogs against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Taylor is dealing with a foot injury and hasn't played since Oct. 3 against Alabama. He has been a star for the Bulldogs, recording 1,450 yards passing and 17 touchdowns while completing 66.2% of his passes this season. Mississippi State goes up against an Oklahoma pass defense that has allowed just 151.3 yards passing per game, the sixth-best mark in the country. The Sooners limited Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey to just 158 yards passing a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Avery Johnson Doubtful Against Arizona State
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:48 AM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (neck/shoulder) is doubtful against Arizona State, according to the Big 12 availability report. Johnson has been a reliable option for fantasy managers, racking up 1,301 yards passing and 10 touchdown through his first six games. He is coming off a 209-yard performance against Kansas that included a touchdown pass and 132 yards rushing on 12 carries. It remains unclear who will start in Johnson's expected absence on Saturday, but it will most likely be Jacob Knuth getting the call if the starter is unable to suit up. Knuth has attempted just three passes in his three seasons with the Wildcats, while he recorded three carries for 25 yards and a touchdown during Kansas State's blowout win over Nichols earlier this season. Arizona State has allowed 216.3 yards passing per game in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Fluff Bothwell Available Against Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:40 AM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell will be available for the Bulldogs as they take on Oklahoma on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Bothwell was listed as questionable and hasn't played since a loss to Alabama on Oct. 3, but is slated to return in Week 8. Bothwell is the Bulldogs' leading ball carrier, racking up 403 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 74 carries. Mississippi State is preparing to take on a talented Oklahoma defense that has allowed just 109.3 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, the Sooners limited Kentucky to just 72 yards on the ground.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Ja'Kyrian Turner Out Against Miami
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPitt will be without its top running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (lower body) on Saturday as the Panthers go up against top-ranked Miami, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Turner is dealing with a lower-body injury and hasn't played since Oct. 10, a loss to North Carolina. Turner has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season, but has received just 30 carries this year. He has added 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. In his absence, more work is expected to go to leading ball carrier Damon Ferguson Jr. and change-of-pace back La'Vell Wright, who leads the Panthers in rushing touchdowns with four.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Jacurri Brown Doubtful in Week 8
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:27 AM ETRice quarterback Jacurri Brown (undisclosed) is unlikely to play against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, as he is doubtful, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. In his stead, Gael Ochoa is expected to make his first career start for the Rice as they take on a FAU defense that has limited its opponents to just 198.3 yards passing per game this season. Last week, FAU didn't face much of a passing attack during a loss to Army, but the week before, it gave up just 158 yards passing to Texas Southern quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy. Against Tulsa in Week 7, Brown was Rice's leading rusher, recording 155 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Ochoa came on and finished 2 of 2 passing for 15 yards, while rushing seven times for -9 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel