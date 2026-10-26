Ashton Daniels Trending Up Heading into Week 9
Oct 26, 2026, 11:10 AM ETFlorida State quarterback Ashton Daniels continues to rise as a fantasy asset heading into a Week 9 game against Clemson. The Tigers are allowing 317 total yards and 21.3 points per game, so the matchup will be a bit tougher for Daniels. The Seminoles' quarterback is coming off a five-touchdown game, while throwing for 298 yards and rushing for an additional 31 yards. He has 12 passing TDs and 11 rushing scores on the season across seven contests. Daniels has completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,618 yards, but has also been picked off eight times. He has 354 rushing yards across 79 attempts. Daniels is a decent fantasy asset, but between the matchup and some INT issues, he's better utilized in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Florida Not Naming Starting QB for Week 9 Yet
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 26, 2026, 11:04 AM ETFlorida head coach Jon Sumrall said that he is not naming a starting quarterback yet for the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones are the top options, but a starter will not be named until later in the week. Each QB has played in six games so far, with Philo being the most active. Across 149 passing attempts, he's completed 105 for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns. Philo has three interceptions, plus has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has thrown 64 passes so far, completing 45 for 407 yards and four scores. He's been picked off twice, while adding 66 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough matchup for whoever plays at QB, with the Bulldogs allowing 276.4 total yards and just 15.9 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Kamario Taylor Available Against Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:53 AM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) is available to play for the Bulldogs against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Taylor is dealing with a foot injury and hasn't played since Oct. 3 against Alabama. He has been a star for the Bulldogs, recording 1,450 yards passing and 17 touchdowns while completing 66.2% of his passes this season. Mississippi State goes up against an Oklahoma pass defense that has allowed just 151.3 yards passing per game, the sixth-best mark in the country. The Sooners limited Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey to just 158 yards passing a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Avery Johnson Doubtful Against Arizona State
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:48 AM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (neck/shoulder) is doubtful against Arizona State, according to the Big 12 availability report. Johnson has been a reliable option for fantasy managers, racking up 1,301 yards passing and 10 touchdown through his first six games. He is coming off a 209-yard performance against Kansas that included a touchdown pass and 132 yards rushing on 12 carries. It remains unclear who will start in Johnson's expected absence on Saturday, but it will most likely be Jacob Knuth getting the call if the starter is unable to suit up. Knuth has attempted just three passes in his three seasons with the Wildcats, while he recorded three carries for 25 yards and a touchdown during Kansas State's blowout win over Nichols earlier this season. Arizona State has allowed 216.3 yards passing per game in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Fluff Bothwell Available Against Oklahoma
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:40 AM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell will be available for the Bulldogs as they take on Oklahoma on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Bothwell was listed as questionable and hasn't played since a loss to Alabama on Oct. 3, but is slated to return in Week 8. Bothwell is the Bulldogs' leading ball carrier, racking up 403 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 74 carries. Mississippi State is preparing to take on a talented Oklahoma defense that has allowed just 109.3 yards rushing per game this season. Last week, the Sooners limited Kentucky to just 72 yards on the ground.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Ja'Kyrian Turner Out Against Miami
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPitt will be without its top running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (lower body) on Saturday as the Panthers go up against top-ranked Miami, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Turner is dealing with a lower-body injury and hasn't played since Oct. 10, a loss to North Carolina. Turner has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this season, but has received just 30 carries this year. He has added 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. In his absence, more work is expected to go to leading ball carrier Damon Ferguson Jr. and change-of-pace back La'Vell Wright, who leads the Panthers in rushing touchdowns with four.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Jacurri Brown Doubtful in Week 8
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:27 AM ETRice quarterback Jacurri Brown (undisclosed) is unlikely to play against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, as he is doubtful, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. In his stead, Gael Ochoa is expected to make his first career start for the Rice as they take on a FAU defense that has limited its opponents to just 198.3 yards passing per game this season. Last week, FAU didn't face much of a passing attack during a loss to Army, but the week before, it gave up just 158 yards passing to Texas Southern quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy. Against Tulsa in Week 7, Brown was Rice's leading rusher, recording 155 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Ochoa came on and finished 2 of 2 passing for 15 yards, while rushing seven times for -9 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Gi'Bran Payne Out Against Texas Tech
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:05 AM ETCincinnati running back Gi'Bran Payne (ankle) will not play for the Bearcats against Texas Tech on Saturday, according to the Big 12 availability report. Payne is listed as out as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that forced him out of last week's loss to West Virginia. Payne is Cincinnati's second-leading ball carrier, recording 418 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on a team-high 69 carries this season. In his absence, Zylan Perry may see more carries working behind Cole Tabb, who leads the Bearcats with 448 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Texas Tech has the fifth-best rush defense in the country, allowing just 82 yards per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Antwan Raymond a Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 10:55 AM ETRutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is a game-time decision as the Scarlet Knights prepare to take on Northwestern on Saturday. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Raymond is "expected to play barring some kind of setback in warm-ups." Raymond's production has slowed in recent weeks, as he ripped off three straight games with 122 yards or more on the ground before being limited to 31 yards or fewer each of the past two games. The Rutgers ball carrier recorded just 1.8 yards per carry during a win over Maryland last week, during which he managed to find the end zone. Northwestern has allowed 137.5 yards rushing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Alessio Milivojevic Not Expected to Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 10:49 AM ETMichigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (undisclosed) is not expected to play against No. 9 UCLA on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Along with Milivojevic, Spartans backup Cam Fancher is also out, which sets up true freshman Kayd Coffman to earn his first career start against the Bruins, who are also starting a backup quarterback, Ty Dieffenbach. The UCLA defense has been solid against the pass this season, allowing 194.7 yards passing per game entering Week 8. Last week, UCLA gave up just 66 yards through the air to Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Gi'Bran Payne Questionable Against Texas Tech
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:52 PM ETCincinnati running back Gi'Bran Payne (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of this weekend's game against Texas Tech. Payne suffered the injury in last week's loss to West Virginia, and was replaced in the backfield by Cole Tabb. Tabb played really well, touching the ball 19 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Even if Payne is able to play this weekend, Tabb will likely cede a good portion of the work after his breakout performance. Payne should be out of all fantasy lineups due to the tough matchup, the shakiness in his health status, and the potential loss of role.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Justice Haynes Back in Lineup for Georgia Tech
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:48 PM ETGeorgia Tech star running back Justice Haynes (undisclosed) is off of the injury report and will play this weekend against Boston College. Haynes missed last week's game and has not played since September 10 against Duke. In his place, junior Trelain Maddox has produced well. While Haynes should take a significant chunk of work back now that he is healthy, Maddox should still see some involvement on the ground. The Yellow Jackets will likely lean heavily on the run in this one, and both players have some fantasy viability this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Ian Strong Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:43 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Ian Strong (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against SMU. Strong missed last week's loss to Wake Forest with the same injury, which was reportedly suffered in practice. The Rutgers transfer has been a consistent piece of the Golden Bears' offense and if he is unable to go, look for Chase Hendricks to once again be the go-to target for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC
Pop Watson III to Return Against UConn
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:27 PM ETUMass quarterback Pop Watson III (ankle), who took the nation by storm in the thrilling season-opening win over Rutgers, is expected to play in Friday night's game against UConn. The Virginia Tech transfer has missed the last two games, both losses for the Minutemen, so his return is significant. On the season, Watson has completed 74% of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scrambled for 167 yards and four scores. While his scrambling may be limited on Friday as he returns from an ankle injury, his presence on the field will help UMass tremendously in a rivalry game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Kameron Courtney Out Against Duke
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:22 PM ETVirginia wide receiver Kameron Courtney (undisclosed) will not play in Friday night's game against Duke. Courtney missed last week's game against SMU and is set to miss his second straight game. He has recorded 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns this season. In his absence, leading receiver Da'Shawn Martin should see a boost in what should be a tight ACC matchup under the Friday night lights.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Steve Angeli Expected to Start for Syracuse
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:18 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Steve Angeli is expected to draw the start for the Orange on Saturday night as they take on North Carolina. Angeli has not played since the September 17 loss to Pitt but with Malachi Nelson and Amari Odom both undergoing surgery due to injuries, he is now slated to start. The former Notre Dame signal caller has completed 57-of-104 passes for 731 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season. He exited the Pitt game due to injury and has not played since, but is getting healthy at an opportune time given the health of the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Jesse Legree Announces Return to Oregon State
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:01 PM ETOregon State superstar freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has announced that he will be staying in Corvallis for the 2027 season. This puts an early end to any transfer speculation regarding the young phenom, who leads the nation in receiving yards (1,040) and receiving touchdowns (14). Legree announced his re-signing on CBS Sports on Friday afternoon. The announcement comes on the Beavers' bye week, and Legree announced from his high school in Baltimore. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Mario Craver Questionable to Play in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver (undisclosed) is questionable to play in Week 8 against Alabama. He has played in six games for the Aggies, racking up 241 yards and two touchdowns across 24 receptions. Craver also has a rushing attempt, gaining six yards, and has returned six punts, so he's a notable player for the team. Eleven of his catches came in one game, so he's otherwise only been a bit involved. If he's unable to go, Texas A&M could lean more on wide receivers Isaiah Horton, TK Norman, and Aaron Gregory, who have between 10 and 20 catches. The test against the Crimson Tide is fairly tough, with the defense allowing 337.9 total yards and 21.4 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Syracuse Quarterback Room in Flux for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Amari Odom (shoulder) and Malachi Nelson (ankle) are both listed as out for the team's Week 8 game against North Carolina. QB Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable, and if he cannot go, it will be Danny Lauter who likely gets the start. Angeli, Nelson and Odom have all appeared in three games for the Orange, with Lauter getting in two games so far. Angeli leads the team with 731 passing yards, while Nelson has 532, Odom 398 and Lauter just 74. Odom has a team-high six touchdown passes, with Angeli at four, Nelson at three and Lauter with one. Lauter hasn't thrown an interception - Odom and Nelson have two each, while Angeli has tossed five picks. Odom is the only QB who has added anything notable on the ground, and he has just two rushing yards and a score.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jordan Shipp Trending Toward Playing in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:11 PM ETNorth Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 8, but On3 sources have said that he is on track to play against Syracuse. He's played in all six of the team's games so far, racking up 441 yards and a touchdown across 33 catches. Shipp has six or more receptions in four straight games, so he's emerged as a big part of the team's offense, and he currently leads the team in catches and receiving yards. Tight end Jelani Thurman and wideout Trech Kekahuna are the only other pass catchers on the team with 10 or more grabs, so Shipp's availability is a big deal for the Tar Heels and their chances this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Avery Johnson's Status in Question for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:05 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 8 game against Arizona State. There's skepticism that he will play, according to On3 sources. If Johnson does not play, Jacob Knuth is expected to start. Across his first six games, Johnson has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has three interceptions as well, while rushing for 462 yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Knuth has appeared in three games, but has thrown just one pass so far. Blake Barnett is another QB on the roster that the Wildcats could turn to if Johnson cannot play.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3