Jesse Legree Announces Return to Oregon State
Oct 23, 2026, 3:01 PM ETOregon State superstar freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has announced that he will be staying in Corvallis for the 2027 season. This puts an early end to any transfer speculation regarding the young phenom, who leads the nation in receiving yards (1,040) and receiving touchdowns (14). Legree announced his re-signing on CBS Sports on Friday afternoon. The announcement comes on the Beavers' bye week, and Legree announced from his high school in Baltimore. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Mario Craver Questionable to Play in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver (undisclosed) is questionable to play in Week 8 against Alabama. He has played in six games for the Aggies, racking up 241 yards and two touchdowns across 24 receptions. Craver also has a rushing attempt, gaining six yards, and has returned six punts, so he's a notable player for the team. Eleven of his catches came in one game, so he's otherwise only been a bit involved. If he's unable to go, Texas A&M could lean more on wide receivers Isaiah Horton, TK Norman, and Aaron Gregory, who have between 10 and 20 catches. The test against the Crimson Tide is fairly tough, with the defense allowing 337.9 total yards and 21.4 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Syracuse Quarterback Room in Flux for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Amari Odom (shoulder) and Malachi Nelson (ankle) are both listed as out for the team's Week 8 game against North Carolina. QB Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable, and if he cannot go, it will be Danny Lauter who likely gets the start. Angeli, Nelson and Odom have all appeared in three games for the Orange, with Lauter getting in two games so far. Angeli leads the team with 731 passing yards, while Nelson has 532, Odom 398 and Lauter just 74. Odom has a team-high six touchdown passes, with Angeli at four, Nelson at three and Lauter with one. Lauter hasn't thrown an interception - Odom and Nelson have two each, while Angeli has tossed five picks. Odom is the only QB who has added anything notable on the ground, and he has just two rushing yards and a score.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jordan Shipp Trending Toward Playing in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:11 PM ETNorth Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 8, but On3 sources have said that he is on track to play against Syracuse. He's played in all six of the team's games so far, racking up 441 yards and a touchdown across 33 catches. Shipp has six or more receptions in four straight games, so he's emerged as a big part of the team's offense, and he currently leads the team in catches and receiving yards. Tight end Jelani Thurman and wideout Trech Kekahuna are the only other pass catchers on the team with 10 or more grabs, so Shipp's availability is a big deal for the Tar Heels and their chances this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Avery Johnson's Status in Question for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:05 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 8 game against Arizona State. There's skepticism that he will play, according to On3 sources. If Johnson does not play, Jacob Knuth is expected to start. Across his first six games, Johnson has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has three interceptions as well, while rushing for 462 yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Knuth has appeared in three games, but has thrown just one pass so far. Blake Barnett is another QB on the roster that the Wildcats could turn to if Johnson cannot play.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Colin Simmons Out in Week 8 and Maybe Beyond
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 1:58 PM ETTexas pass rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is out for the team's Week 8 game against Ole Miss, and he could miss additional time with his injury. That's a major absence for the Texas defense, as Simmons had racked up 16 tackles for loss across the first six games of the year. Simmons has 25 combined tackles, plus 10.5 sacks already. He has also forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble. The Longhorns are allowing 17.8 points and 272.5 total yards per game and will be tasked with slowing a Rebels' offense that averages 444.5 total yards and 37.5 points, and that task is now tougher without Simmons.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kemario Taylor, Fluff Bothwell Questionable for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 1:52 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kemario Taylor (lower body) and running back Fluff Bothwell (left foot) are both questionable for the team's Week 8 game against Oklahoma. Taylor has not played since early this month. Over five games overall, he's completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's thrown four interceptions, while rushing for 159 yards and a score across 43 attempts. If Taylor is unable to play again, Parker Puckett is likely to start. Bothwell also hasn't played since the start of the month. Across his five contests, the RB has 403 rushing yards and three scores over 74 attempts, while catching nine passes for 96 more yards and a score. If he's out, Kolin Wilson, Xavier Gayten and J.J. Hill are some other backs who could be more involved.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Holden Geriner to Start over Corey Dailey in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPittsburgh is expected to start Holden Geriner at quarterback against Miami in Week 8. Corey Dailey started for the Panthers last week and is still expected to play some this coming week. Geriner has played in four games this season and has completed 46-of-70 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two interceptions, while rushing for 22 yards across 11 attempts. Dailey has appeared in two games, completing 14-of-30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has nine rushing yards across four attempts. Those two QBs are playing after Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL early in October. Miami will be a stiff test for whichever QB is on the field, as the Hurricanes have allowed just 281.8 total yards and 14 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Antwan Raymond Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:32 PM ETRutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern. Raymond was outperformed last week by Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin, who ran for 109 yards and a touchdown while also catching a receiving touchdown. Even if he is healthy, Thevenin should mix into the rotation after his breakout performance. Raymond cannot be trusted in fantasy this week whether he is healthy or not.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Khobie Martin Removed from Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:28 PM ETIndiana running back Khobie Martin (broken arm) is no longer listed on the injury report. Martin has not played since the season opener, where he broke his arm on one of his first snaps. He should mix into the running back rotation alongside Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. this week as the Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor. None of the three running backs are great fantasy options this week in what should be a low-scoring game with a three-headed committee in play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
CJ Baxter Healthy, Nic Anderson Out for Kentucky
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:24 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt. Baxter did not play last week in the win over Oklahoma, but he was a critical piece of the overtime win over LSU the previous week. His return will spark the Wildcats' run game, which struggled in his absence. Meanwhile, senior receiver Nic Anderson (undisclosed) has been downgraded to out. Anderson did play last week, catching five passes for 48 yards. Kenny Darby and DJ Miller should operate as Kentucky's top options at receiver this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Hollywood Smothers Downgraded to Doubtful
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:21 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report ahead of a massive showdown against Ole Miss. Smothers ran the ball 12 times for 52 yards last week against Florida prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. The shoulder injury is separate from the injury he'd suffered earlier in the season. In his absence, Raleek Brown should see an uptick in work and freshman Derrek Cooper could mix into the rotation as well in the big-time Saturday night game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Kari Ashley Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:14 PM ETTCU star tight end Kari Ashley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Ashley leads the Horned Frogs in receiving touchdowns (4) and has broken out as one of the sport's most productive tight ends with 392 receiving yards on the season. If he is unable to go, Ka'Morreun Pimpton could see more work in a juicy matchup against West Virginia. Pimpton could be a streaming option in a pinch, as he has eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Ja'Kyrian Turner Upgraded to Probable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's availability report. This is great news for the Panthers, as their starting running back missed last week's loss to Boston College with the injury. They will need all hands on deck as they travel to Miami to play the top-ranked team in the nation. Turner will likely work into a committee alongside freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. and senior La'Vell Wright in his first game back, and is still a very risky fantasy play given the difficulty of the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Dylan Raiola to Start Against Illinois
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ETOregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to draw the start this weekend as the Ducks travel to Champaign to play Illinois. Raiola did not start in place of Dante Moore (concussion) last week after struggling in the UCLA game, but he did replace Brock Thomas mid-game and led the Ducks to a comeback victory over his former school. Raiola completed 11-of-18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown to Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining in the win. He will hope to keep Oregon's season afloat this weekend against Illinois.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Kamario Taylor Closer to Playing
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's availability report, but it appears that the star is closer to playing than he was last week. Taylor is considered day-to-day, but has been able to do more in practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Taylor will do all he can to get on the field, as the Bulldogs are in need of a win after suffering back-to-back blowout losses.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Cutter Boley Benched, Mikey Keene to Start for Arizona State
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 7:43 PM ETSixth-year senior quarterback Mikey Keene is expected to draw the start on Saturday as Arizona State hosts Kansas State, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Keene took over in last weekend's loss to Texas Tech, completing 25-of-34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Boley had struggled this season, leading the Sun Devils to a 3-3 record on the season. Keene did not get on the field at all at Michigan last season, but started the previous two years at Fresno State. He's an experienced veteran, hoping to provide some stability for Kenny Dillingham's struggling team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Expected Back as California Starting QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 22, 2026, 3:22 PM ETCalifornia is expected to shift back to Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback for the team's Week 8 battle with SMU. He did not start against Wake Forest in Week 7, but played during the second half and is now expected to be the starting QB again. He suffered a concussion early this month and missed a game against Virginia Tech after that. Across six games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 67% of his passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns, but also has five interceptions. He has not added anything notable on the ground. His Week 8 matchup against SMU is a pretty tough one, as the Mustangs allow just 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far. Jackson Brousseau filled in for Sagapolutele while he missed time and now will serve as a backup again.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Evan Dickens Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 22, 2026, 2:52 PM ETBoston College running back Evan Dickens (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the college football season because of an injury. In his first six games with BC, Dickens racked up 293 yards and four touchdowns across 65 attempts. He also caught 12 passes for 114 more yards and a score. He was in his first season with the Eagles, after playing two seasons with Georgia Tech and one year with Liberty. Aside from quarterback Mason McKenzie, Dickens was the Boston College player with the most rushing attempts. Bo MacCormack III is the only other RB with over five carries so far, so he may lead the BC backfield now. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz- CBS Sports
Jamari Johnson Cited for Speeding
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 22, 2026, 2:46 PM ETOregon tight end Jamari Johnson was cited for Class A speeding in Springfield, Oregon on Sunday. It occurred on the same morning that teammate wide receiver Evan Stewart had a DUI arrest. Police added that Johnson was not believed to be involved in a separate high-speed pursuit that is still under investigation. Johnson has played in four games for the Ducks so far this season, tallying 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns across his 17 receptions. He is fifth on the team in receptions despite missing two games, so if Johnson were to miss game action going forward, other Oregon pass catchers might need to step up. Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh are other Oregon tight ends who have caught passes this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Ryan Clarke - The Oregonian
Devon Dampier Eyes Big Showing in Ranked Week 8 Showdown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 22, 2026, 2:21 PM ETUtah quarterback Devon Dampier has a solid fantasy outlook for the team's Week 8 battle with Houston. The Cougars are giving up 347.6 yards and 21 points per game so far, so while it will be a test for Dampier, it's not a bad matchup. The Utah QB has completed 68.6% of his passes in his first six appearances of the season. Dampier has 1,412 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while having thrown four interceptions. He has also rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns across 59 attempts. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game so far, but three of his four interceptions have come in the past two contests. Dampier has shown enough to trust him in most matchups, and he remains a solid starting option for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN