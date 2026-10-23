Justice Haynes Back in Lineup for Georgia Tech
Oct 23, 2026, 3:48 PM ETGeorgia Tech star running back Justice Haynes (undisclosed) is off of the injury report and will play this weekend against Boston College. Haynes missed last week's game and has not played since September 10 against Duke. In his place, junior Trelain Maddox has produced well. While Haynes should take a significant chunk of work back now that he is healthy, Maddox should still see some involvement on the ground. The Yellow Jackets will likely lean heavily on the run in this one, and both players have some fantasy viability this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Ian Strong Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:43 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Ian Strong (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against SMU. Strong missed last week's loss to Wake Forest with the same injury, which was reportedly suffered in practice. The Rutgers transfer has been a consistent piece of the Golden Bears' offense and if he is unable to go, look for Chase Hendricks to once again be the go-to target for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC
Pop Watson III to Return Against UConn
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:27 PM ETUMass quarterback Pop Watson III (ankle), who took the nation by storm in the thrilling season-opening win over Rutgers, is expected to play in Friday night's game against UConn. The Virginia Tech transfer has missed the last two games, both losses for the Minutemen, so his return is significant. On the season, Watson has completed 74% of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scrambled for 167 yards and four scores. While his scrambling may be limited on Friday as he returns from an ankle injury, his presence on the field will help UMass tremendously in a rivalry game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Kameron Courtney Out Against Duke
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:22 PM ETVirginia wide receiver Kameron Courtney (undisclosed) will not play in Friday night's game against Duke. Courtney missed last week's game against SMU and is set to miss his second straight game. He has recorded 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns this season. In his absence, leading receiver Da'Shawn Martin should see a boost in what should be a tight ACC matchup under the Friday night lights.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Steve Angeli Expected to Start for Syracuse
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:18 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Steve Angeli is expected to draw the start for the Orange on Saturday night as they take on North Carolina. Angeli has not played since the September 17 loss to Pitt but with Malachi Nelson and Amari Odom both undergoing surgery due to injuries, he is now slated to start. The former Notre Dame signal caller has completed 57-of-104 passes for 731 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season. He exited the Pitt game due to injury and has not played since, but is getting healthy at an opportune time given the health of the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Jesse Legree Announces Return to Oregon State
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 23, 2026, 3:01 PM ETOregon State superstar freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree has announced that he will be staying in Corvallis for the 2027 season. This puts an early end to any transfer speculation regarding the young phenom, who leads the nation in receiving yards (1,040) and receiving touchdowns (14). Legree announced his re-signing on CBS Sports on Friday afternoon. The announcement comes on the Beavers' bye week, and Legree announced from his high school in Baltimore. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Mario Craver Questionable to Play in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:27 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver (undisclosed) is questionable to play in Week 8 against Alabama. He has played in six games for the Aggies, racking up 241 yards and two touchdowns across 24 receptions. Craver also has a rushing attempt, gaining six yards, and has returned six punts, so he's a notable player for the team. Eleven of his catches came in one game, so he's otherwise only been a bit involved. If he's unable to go, Texas A&M could lean more on wide receivers Isaiah Horton, TK Norman, and Aaron Gregory, who have between 10 and 20 catches. The test against the Crimson Tide is fairly tough, with the defense allowing 337.9 total yards and 21.4 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Syracuse Quarterback Room in Flux for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Amari Odom (shoulder) and Malachi Nelson (ankle) are both listed as out for the team's Week 8 game against North Carolina. QB Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable, and if he cannot go, it will be Danny Lauter who likely gets the start. Angeli, Nelson and Odom have all appeared in three games for the Orange, with Lauter getting in two games so far. Angeli leads the team with 731 passing yards, while Nelson has 532, Odom 398 and Lauter just 74. Odom has a team-high six touchdown passes, with Angeli at four, Nelson at three and Lauter with one. Lauter hasn't thrown an interception - Odom and Nelson have two each, while Angeli has tossed five picks. Odom is the only QB who has added anything notable on the ground, and he has just two rushing yards and a score.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Jordan Shipp Trending Toward Playing in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:11 PM ETNorth Carolina wide receiver Jordan Shipp (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 8, but On3 sources have said that he is on track to play against Syracuse. He's played in all six of the team's games so far, racking up 441 yards and a touchdown across 33 catches. Shipp has six or more receptions in four straight games, so he's emerged as a big part of the team's offense, and he currently leads the team in catches and receiving yards. Tight end Jelani Thurman and wideout Trech Kekahuna are the only other pass catchers on the team with 10 or more grabs, so Shipp's availability is a big deal for the Tar Heels and their chances this weekend.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Avery Johnson's Status in Question for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 2:05 PM ETKansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 8 game against Arizona State. There's skepticism that he will play, according to On3 sources. If Johnson does not play, Jacob Knuth is expected to start. Across his first six games, Johnson has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,301 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has three interceptions as well, while rushing for 462 yards and three scores over 51 attempts. Knuth has appeared in three games, but has thrown just one pass so far. Blake Barnett is another QB on the roster that the Wildcats could turn to if Johnson cannot play.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Colin Simmons Out in Week 8 and Maybe Beyond
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 1:58 PM ETTexas pass rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is out for the team's Week 8 game against Ole Miss, and he could miss additional time with his injury. That's a major absence for the Texas defense, as Simmons had racked up 16 tackles for loss across the first six games of the year. Simmons has 25 combined tackles, plus 10.5 sacks already. He has also forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble. The Longhorns are allowing 17.8 points and 272.5 total yards per game and will be tasked with slowing a Rebels' offense that averages 444.5 total yards and 37.5 points, and that task is now tougher without Simmons.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Kemario Taylor, Fluff Bothwell Questionable for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 1:52 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kemario Taylor (lower body) and running back Fluff Bothwell (left foot) are both questionable for the team's Week 8 game against Oklahoma. Taylor has not played since early this month. Over five games overall, he's completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's thrown four interceptions, while rushing for 159 yards and a score across 43 attempts. If Taylor is unable to play again, Parker Puckett is likely to start. Bothwell also hasn't played since the start of the month. Across his five contests, the RB has 403 rushing yards and three scores over 74 attempts, while catching nine passes for 96 more yards and a score. If he's out, Kolin Wilson, Xavier Gayten and J.J. Hill are some other backs who could be more involved.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Holden Geriner to Start over Corey Dailey in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPittsburgh is expected to start Holden Geriner at quarterback against Miami in Week 8. Corey Dailey started for the Panthers last week and is still expected to play some this coming week. Geriner has played in four games this season and has completed 46-of-70 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two interceptions, while rushing for 22 yards across 11 attempts. Dailey has appeared in two games, completing 14-of-30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has nine rushing yards across four attempts. Those two QBs are playing after Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL early in October. Miami will be a stiff test for whichever QB is on the field, as the Hurricanes have allowed just 281.8 total yards and 14 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Antwan Raymond Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:32 PM ETRutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern. Raymond was outperformed last week by Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin, who ran for 109 yards and a touchdown while also catching a receiving touchdown. Even if he is healthy, Thevenin should mix into the rotation after his breakout performance. Raymond cannot be trusted in fantasy this week whether he is healthy or not.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Khobie Martin Removed from Injury Report
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:28 PM ETIndiana running back Khobie Martin (broken arm) is no longer listed on the injury report. Martin has not played since the season opener, where he broke his arm on one of his first snaps. He should mix into the running back rotation alongside Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. this week as the Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor. None of the three running backs are great fantasy options this week in what should be a low-scoring game with a three-headed committee in play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
CJ Baxter Healthy, Nic Anderson Out for Kentucky
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:24 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt. Baxter did not play last week in the win over Oklahoma, but he was a critical piece of the overtime win over LSU the previous week. His return will spark the Wildcats' run game, which struggled in his absence. Meanwhile, senior receiver Nic Anderson (undisclosed) has been downgraded to out. Anderson did play last week, catching five passes for 48 yards. Kenny Darby and DJ Miller should operate as Kentucky's top options at receiver this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Hollywood Smothers Downgraded to Doubtful
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:21 PM ETTexas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report ahead of a massive showdown against Ole Miss. Smothers ran the ball 12 times for 52 yards last week against Florida prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. The shoulder injury is separate from the injury he'd suffered earlier in the season. In his absence, Raleek Brown should see an uptick in work and freshman Derrek Cooper could mix into the rotation as well in the big-time Saturday night game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Kari Ashley Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:14 PM ETTCU star tight end Kari Ashley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Ashley leads the Horned Frogs in receiving touchdowns (4) and has broken out as one of the sport's most productive tight ends with 392 receiving yards on the season. If he is unable to go, Ka'Morreun Pimpton could see more work in a juicy matchup against West Virginia. Pimpton could be a streaming option in a pinch, as he has eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Ja'Kyrian Turner Upgraded to Probable
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's availability report. This is great news for the Panthers, as their starting running back missed last week's loss to Boston College with the injury. They will need all hands on deck as they travel to Miami to play the top-ranked team in the nation. Turner will likely work into a committee alongside freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. and senior La'Vell Wright in his first game back, and is still a very risky fantasy play given the difficulty of the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
Dylan Raiola to Start Against Illinois
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ETOregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to draw the start this weekend as the Ducks travel to Champaign to play Illinois. Raiola did not start in place of Dante Moore (concussion) last week after struggling in the UCLA game, but he did replace Brock Thomas mid-game and led the Ducks to a comeback victory over his former school. Raiola completed 11-of-18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown to Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining in the win. He will hope to keep Oregon's season afloat this weekend against Illinois.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Kamario Taylor Closer to Playing
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's availability report, but it appears that the star is closer to playing than he was last week. Taylor is considered day-to-day, but has been able to do more in practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Taylor will do all he can to get on the field, as the Bulldogs are in need of a win after suffering back-to-back blowout losses.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3