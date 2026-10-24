Alessio Milivojevic Not Expected to Play

Oct 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ET

Syracuse quarterbacks Amari Odom (shoulder) and Malachi Nelson (ankle) are both listed as out for the team's Week 8 game against North Carolina. QB Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable, and if he cannot go, it will be Danny Lauter who likely gets the start. Angeli, Nelson and Odom have all appeared in three games for the Orange, with Lauter getting in two games so far. Angeli leads the team with 731 passing yards, while Nelson has 532, Odom 398 and Lauter just 74. Odom has a team-high six touchdown passes, with Angeli at four, Nelson at three and Lauter with one. Lauter hasn't thrown an interception - Odom and Nelson have two each, while Angeli has tossed five picks. Odom is the only QB who has added anything notable on the ground, and he has just two rushing yards and a score.