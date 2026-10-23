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Holden Geriner to Start over Corey Dailey in Week 8

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Oct 23, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Pittsburgh is expected to start Holden Geriner at quarterback against Miami in Week 8. Corey Dailey started for the Panthers last week and is still expected to play some this coming week. Geriner has played in four games this season and has completed 46-of-70 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He also has two interceptions, while rushing for 22 yards across 11 attempts. Dailey has appeared in two games, completing 14-of-30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has nine rushing yards across four attempts. Those two QBs are playing after Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL early in October. Miami will be a stiff test for whichever QB is on the field, as the Hurricanes have allowed just 281.8 total yards and 14 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:32 PM ET

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern. Raymond was outperformed last week by Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin, who ran for 109 yards and a touchdown while also catching a receiving touchdown. Even if he is healthy, Thevenin should mix into the rotation after his breakout performance. Raymond cannot be trusted in fantasy this week whether he is healthy or not.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:28 PM ET

Indiana running back Khobie Martin (broken arm) is no longer listed on the injury report. Martin has not played since the season opener, where he broke his arm on one of his first snaps. He should mix into the running back rotation alongside Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. this week as the Hoosiers travel to Ann Arbor. None of the three running backs are great fantasy options this week in what should be a low-scoring game with a three-headed committee in play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:24 PM ET

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt. Baxter did not play last week in the win over Oklahoma, but he was a critical piece of the overtime win over LSU the previous week. His return will spark the Wildcats' run game, which struggled in his absence. Meanwhile, senior receiver Nic Anderson (undisclosed) has been downgraded to out. Anderson did play last week, catching five passes for 48 yards. Kenny Darby and DJ Miller should operate as Kentucky's top options at receiver this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:21 PM ET

Texas running back Hollywood Smothers (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report ahead of a massive showdown against Ole Miss. Smothers ran the ball 12 times for 52 yards last week against Florida prior to exiting in the fourth quarter. The shoulder injury is separate from the injury he'd suffered earlier in the season. In his absence, Raleek Brown should see an uptick in work and freshman Derrek Cooper could mix into the rotation as well in the big-time Saturday night game.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:14 PM ET

TCU star tight end Kari Ashley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Ashley leads the Horned Frogs in receiving touchdowns (4) and has broken out as one of the sport's most productive tight ends with 392 receiving yards on the season. If he is unable to go, Ka'Morreun Pimpton could see more work in a juicy matchup against West Virginia. Pimpton could be a streaming option in a pinch, as he has eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ET

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's availability report. This is great news for the Panthers, as their starting running back missed last week's loss to Boston College with the injury. They will need all hands on deck as they travel to Miami to play the top-ranked team in the nation. Turner will likely work into a committee alongside freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. and senior La'Vell Wright in his first game back, and is still a very risky fantasy play given the difficulty of the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ET

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to draw the start this weekend as the Ducks travel to Champaign to play Illinois. Raiola did not start in place of Dante Moore (concussion) last week after struggling in the UCLA game, but he did replace Brock Thomas mid-game and led the Ducks to a comeback victory over his former school. Raiola completed 11-of-18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown to Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining in the win. He will hope to keep Oregon's season afloat this weekend against Illinois.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ET

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's availability report, but it appears that the star is closer to playing than he was last week. Taylor is considered day-to-day, but has been able to do more in practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Taylor will do all he can to get on the field, as the Bulldogs are in need of a win after suffering back-to-back blowout losses.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:43 PM ET

Sixth-year senior quarterback Mikey Keene is expected to draw the start on Saturday as Arizona State hosts Kansas State, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Keene took over in last weekend's loss to Texas Tech, completing 25-of-34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Boley had struggled this season, leading the Sun Devils to a 3-3 record on the season. Keene did not get on the field at all at Michigan last season, but started the previous two years at Fresno State. He's an experienced veteran, hoping to provide some stability for Kenny Dillingham's struggling team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 22, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

California is expected to shift back to Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback for the team's Week 8 battle with SMU. He did not start against Wake Forest in Week 7, but played during the second half and is now expected to be the starting QB again. He suffered a concussion early this month and missed a game against Virginia Tech after that. Across six games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 67% of his passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns, but also has five interceptions. He has not added anything notable on the ground. His Week 8 matchup against SMU is a pretty tough one, as the Mustangs allow just 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far. Jackson Brousseau filled in for Sagapolutele while he missed time and now will serve as a backup again.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

Boston College running back Evan Dickens (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the college football season because of an injury. In his first six games with BC, Dickens racked up 293 yards and four touchdowns across 65 attempts. He also caught 12 passes for 114 more yards and a score. He was in his first season with the Eagles, after playing two seasons with Georgia Tech and one year with Liberty. Aside from quarterback Mason McKenzie, Dickens was the Boston College player with the most rushing attempts. Bo MacCormack III is the only other RB with over five carries so far, so he may lead the BC backfield now. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz- CBS Sports
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:46 PM ET

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson was cited for Class A speeding in Springfield, Oregon on Sunday. It occurred on the same morning that teammate wide receiver Evan Stewart had a DUI arrest. Police added that Johnson was not believed to be involved in a separate high-speed pursuit that is still under investigation. Johnson has played in four games for the Ducks so far this season, tallying 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns across his 17 receptions. He is fifth on the team in receptions despite missing two games, so if Johnson were to miss game action going forward, other Oregon pass catchers might need to step up. Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh are other Oregon tight ends who have caught passes this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Ryan Clarke - The Oregonian
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has a solid fantasy outlook for the team's Week 8 battle with Houston. The Cougars are giving up 347.6 yards and 21 points per game so far, so while it will be a test for Dampier, it's not a bad matchup. The Utah QB has completed 68.6% of his passes in his first six appearances of the season. Dampier has 1,412 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while having thrown four interceptions. He has also rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns across 59 attempts. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game so far, but three of his four interceptions have come in the past two contests. Dampier has shown enough to trust him in most matchups, and he remains a solid starting option for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a tough Week 8 matchup lined up against Tennessee that he will be trying to deliver in. The Volunteers are allowing 280.4 total yards and just 14.7 points per contest through seven games this season. In six games so far, Sellers has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also tossing four interceptions. He has rushed for an additional 411 yards and two scores across 67 attempts to add some more fantasy value to his name. Sellers has six TD passes, plus a rushing score, over his past two games combined, and he's fared OK in past tough matchups in the past, so fantasy owners should be a bit more confident in trying him in Week 8 against Tennessee.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:44 AM ET

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) missed this past week's win over Oklahoma but is expected to return against Vanderbilt on Saturday, as he has been listed as probable on the SEC availability report. Baxter enjoyed one of his best games of the year before being lost due to an undisclosed ailment, recording 19 carries for 123 yards and a couple of touchdowns during an overtime win over LSU on Oct. 10. He is likely to enjoy a favorable matchup with the Vanderbilt run defense, which has allowed 146.3 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:33 AM ET

For the second straight week, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee) is out for the Crimson Tide as they go up against Texas A&M on Saturday, per the SEC Availability report. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery after sustaining a meniscus injury and remains sidelined as Alabama takes on the Aggies in a critical conference tilt. Without Coleman-Williams against Tennessee last week, wide receiver Rico Scott led the Tide with 54 yards receiving on four receptions, while tight end Marshall Pritchett added six receptions for 39 yards during a slow day through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:20 AM ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will miss his third straight game after leaving a win over USC on Sept. 26 due to a concussion, according to the Big Ten Availability Report. It remains unclear who will earn the start under center for the Ducks this week, as Brock Thomas got the call this past week against Nebraska, only for Dylan Raiola, who started the week before against UCLA, to come on in relief against the Cornhuskers. Raiola and Thomas, along with Akili Smith Jr., have all taken quarterback reps at practice leading into this weekend's game against Illinois, according to On3's Pete Nakos.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:13 AM ET

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is questionable to return for the Bulldogs against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the SEC Availability Report. Taylor missed this past week's loss to LSU, has been limited in practice this week, and remains day-to-day, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. If he's able to play against the Sooners, he will face a tough Oklahoma pass defense that has allowed just 151.3 yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the country. When he last took the field, Taylor recorded 258 yards passing and three touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and being sacked five times during a loss to Alabama on Oct. 3. Taylor has averaged 290 yards passing and 3.4 touchdowns passing over five games played in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 PM ET

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) has been out since the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19 but is expected to return on Saturday against Auburn, as he is not listed on the SEC Availability Report. Green sustained a knee injury after recording four receptions for 60 yards during LSU's early-season defeat at the hands of the Rebels, which kept him sidelined for the Tigers' next four games, which they finished 3-1. Now, he will be welcomed back to the lineup against an Auburn defense that has allowed 228 yards passing per game. Auburn allowed Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie to record three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:17 PM ET

Utah running back Wayshawn Parker will look to keep things rolling in a Week 8 clash with Houston. The Cougars are surrendering 347.6 yards and 21 points per game - with just 82.6 of those yards on the ground though, this is a bit tougher test for Parker. The Utah RB has attempted 89 rushes this season, gaining 597 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes for 201 yards and four more scores, so he's been a very good fantasy option. Parker has at least 16 rushing attempts in three straight games, along with at least two receptions in all those contests. Despite the tougher test in Week 8, fantasy owners should have enough confidence to keep starting the Utah back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Colston Loveland

Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
D'Andre Swift

Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Drake Maye

has Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Luther Burden III

Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Jonathan Taylor

Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Dallas Goedert

Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
DeVonta Smith

Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Brock Bowers

Practices in Full on Thursday
Puka Nacua

Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
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Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

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Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
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Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
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Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
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Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
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Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

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Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
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Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

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Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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