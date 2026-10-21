Trey'Dez Green Expected to Return Against Auburn
Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) has been out since the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19 but is expected to return on Saturday against Auburn, as he is not listed on the SEC Availability Report. Green sustained a knee injury after recording four receptions for 60 yards during LSU's early-season defeat at the hands of the Rebels, which kept him sidelined for the Tigers' next four games, which they finished 3-1. Now, he will be welcomed back to the lineup against an Auburn defense that has allowed 228 yards passing per game. Auburn allowed Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie to record three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Wayshawn Parker Hoping for More Success in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 3:17 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker will look to keep things rolling in a Week 8 clash with Houston. The Cougars are surrendering 347.6 yards and 21 points per game - with just 82.6 of those yards on the ground though, this is a bit tougher test for Parker. The Utah RB has attempted 89 rushes this season, gaining 597 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes for 201 yards and four more scores, so he's been a very good fantasy option. Parker has at least 16 rushing attempts in three straight games, along with at least two receptions in all those contests. Despite the tougher test in Week 8, fantasy owners should have enough confidence to keep starting the Utah back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Patrick Overmyer Eyes More Success in Tough Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 3:13 PM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer has put together a good season, especially of late, but a tough matchup awaits him in Week 8. He will face Utah, which is allowing just 303.2 total yards and 14.8 points per game so far. The tight end has 38 receptions for 432 yards and seven touchdowns, plus has a rushing attempt for another yard. Overmyer has five of his touchdowns in his past two appearances, and has at least five catches in three straight outings. Fantasy owners are likely to keep rolling with the tight end despite the tough matchup, and his recent production makes him a worthy fantasy starter for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jayden Maiava Faces Stiff Test in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 3:08 PM ETUSC quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to keep his strong season rolling in a tough test against Wisconsin in Week 8. The Badgers are giving up just 286.7 total yards and 16.7 points per game so far. Maiava has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,045 yards across seven games this season. He has 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, plus has rushed for two more touchdowns. Maiava has at least 245 passing yards in every contest so far, but the Badgers will be a noteworthy challenge for him. Fantasy owners should continue to trust the USC quarterback, but at least temper expectations a bit in a stiffer matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Willie Rodriguez Looks to Keep Rolling in Favorable Week 8 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez is set up well in Week 8. He'll be going up against Vanderbilt, which has surrendered 365.6 total yards and 29.7 points per game so far this season. Rodriguez has 257 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 33 receptions in his seven appearances, plus has three rushing attempts for five more yards. The tight end has at least five catches in three straight games and is coming off a two-TD game, so he's trending up. With how Rodriguez has looked of late and throwing in the favorable matchup, fantasy owners should be pretty confident utilizing the tight end in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Evan Dickens Eyeing Big Game in Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM ETBoston College running back Evan Dickens is primed for a big fantasy showing in Week 8 against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 179 rushing yards per game - they allow 392.2 total yards and 27.2 points as well. Dickens has 65 rushing attempts so far this season, racking up 293 yards and four touchdowns - he also has 114 receiving yards and a score across 12 catches. He has scored in back-to-back games and has been the team's top back this season. In a favorable matchup, Dickens could be set up for a season-best day, and fantasy owners should try to capitalize on that.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Set Up for Success in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:56 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita has a pretty solid outlook for Week 8. He'll be taking on Iowa State, which has allowed 352.3 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far this season. Fifita has completed 73.3% of his passes across six games for 1,756 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, including one in three straight outings. The QB has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in four straight games, which offsets the INT issues. Between some bigger performances and the matchup, Fifita is a pretty solid fantasy option for Week 8, meaning fantasy owners can fire him up in more leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Preston Douglas Primed for Big Game in Great Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:52 PM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas has a great matchup ahead in Week 8 against Stanford. The Cardinal are allowing 452 total yards and 36.6 points per game so far this season, so that sets Douglas and several Wolfpack players up well. Douglas has 24 receptions on the season, and has five catches in three straight appearances. He's tallied at least 45 yards in all those contests and now has 286 yards on the season. Douglas has caught just one touchdown, but the matchup sets him up to possibly find the end zone. He's a solid streaming option for Week 8 and should find his way into a lot of starting lineups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Looks to Keep Delivering in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:48 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora will look to keep putting up big fantasy points in the team's Week 8 test against Arizona. The Wildcats are allowing 330.5 total yards and 19 points per game - 116.3 of those yards are coming on the ground, so the matchup is still decent for Flora. The running back has 90 rushing attempts over six games, and has had over 13 attempts in five straight contests. Flora has 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns, plus has caught 10 passes for 65 more yards. On volume alone, Flora can put up fantasy points, and fantasy owners should expect more of the same in Week 8, despite the Cyclones being underdogs against Arizona.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jacob Harris Eyeing Bounceback Performance in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:43 PM ETWisconsin tight end Jacob Harris is looking to get back on track in Week 8 against USC after a down fantasy performance in Week 7. He tallied just one catch for 13 yards against UCLA last week. The matchup against USC is solid, as the Trojans' defense allows 25.1 points and 350 total yards per contest. Harris gained fantasy relevance after catching three touchdowns over a strong three-week span before his last appearance. He had 89 yards in one game, 105 in another, and made up for a 35-yard effort by catching a pair of touchdowns in the third contest. Harris will look to bounce back in Week 8 and remains a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent production.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
JC French IV Faces Tough Week 8 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:38 PM ETCincinnati quarterback JC French IV has a tough test in Week 8 against Texas Tech, which lowers his fantasy outlook. The Red Raiders' defense has allowed just 17.7 points per game, along with 363.8 total yards. French has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions this season, along with 1,338 passing yards over six appearances. French has completed 70.6% of his passes, while also rushing for 245 yards and six touchdowns across 63 attempts. The dual-threat quarterback is coming off his best performance of the season, so fantasy owners could turn to him again in Week 8, despite the tougher matchup. He's a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley Eyes Greatness in Stellar Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:33 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley has been an up-and-down fantasy performer this season, but a great Week 8 matchup offers him the chance to shine. He'll take on West Virginia, which has surrendered 483.9 total yards and 34 points per game so far this season. Ashley has 29 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns, plus has rushed four times for eight yards. The tight end has at least four receptions in five straight appearances, but anywhere from 18-119 yards in that stretch. With the favorable matchup, Ashley is a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent fantasy production at. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Looks to Keep Rolling in Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop is coming off a big game and now hopes to keep things rolling in Week 8 against South Carolina. He rushed for 159 yards and two scores on 32 attempts, while catching three passes for 16 yards, against Alabama last week. Bishop has at least 19 rushing attempts in three straight games, and at least 138 rushing yards in those contests, plus he's found the end zone six times in total. The running back has 139 rushing attempts this season, accumulating 837 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 54 yards. South Carolina is a decent test for him, as the Gamecocks are allowing 340.8 total yards and 25.5 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Conner Weigman Eyes Strong Showing in Tough Week 8 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:25 PM ETHouston quarterback Conner Weigman has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 8 against Utah. The Utes are giving up just 14.8 points and 303.2 total yards per game, so they will challenge Weigman. The Houston QB has put together a great season, throwing 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,771 yards, while also rushing for 229 yards and six scores across 59 attempts. He has nine touchdown passes over his past two contests, so he's hot right now. Weigman has produced for fantasy owners, even in tougher tests, so there should be enough confidence in him to deliver again in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Week 8 Statuses of Kameron Courtney, Peyton Lewis in Question
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:18 PM ETVirginia running back Peyton Lewis (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Week 8 against Duke, while wide receiver Kameron Courtney (undisclosed) is among those listed as questionable. Across six appearances this season, Courtney has 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns on his 18 catches. Lewis has only played in two games, getting 10 rushing attempts and turning those into 17 yards and a touchdown. With Stevens unlikely to play, the Cavaliers could turn to Jekail Middlebrook, Xay Davis, Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn in the backfield. Courtney's status is notable, as Virginia ruled out three wideouts, including Rico Flores Jr. Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Brown and Josiah Abdullah are some other wideouts who could step up if Courtney were to miss Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jayden Scott Out In Week 8 with Lower-Body Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 2:07 PM ETNC State running back Jayden "Duke" Scott (lower body) is listed as out for the team's Week 8 clash against Stanford. He's appeared in five games so far, tallying 62 rushing attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Scott has 21 receiving yards on three receptions as well. He leads the Wolfpack in rushing attempts and yards, with only quarterback CJ Bailey having more rushing scores. Dylan McCoy (undisclosed) is also out for Friday's game, leaving Davion Gause as the clear lead back for NC State. The matchup against Stanford is a super favorable one for whichever backs get work, as the Cardinal allow 452 total yards and 36.6 points per game - 196.6 of those yards are on the ground.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Maryland Dismisses Head Coach Mike Locksley
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 11:45 AM ETMaryland dismissed head coach Mike Locksley after the team's 2-5 start to the season. The team is on a bye this week, so that gives the team time to figure out how to proceed from here. Locksley is 39-54 overall with the Terrapins. He took over the Maryland program on an interim basis in 2015, and has been there since. The Terrapins have topped out at eight wins, last doing so in 2022 and 2023. Maryland's offense is averaging 377.7 total yards and 28.3 points per game this season, but the defense is allowing 366.6 total yards and 33.3 points, hence the losing record so far. Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., running back DeJuan Williams and tight end Dorian Fleming are the most-rostered fantasy players on the roster, but their outlooks could change after the coaching change, so that's something to keep in mind.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Kemario Taylor Still Day-to-Day with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 11:38 AM ETMississippi State quarterback Kemario Taylor (leg/foot) remains day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 8 game against Oklahoma. On3's Pete Nakos' sources say that Taylor is working to play this week, but that his status is up in the air and that he will probably be questionable. Across five games this season, Taylor has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, while being picked off four times. He has rushed for 159 yards and a score across 43 attempts. Parker Puckett is the only other QB who has played for the Bulldogs, so he could start for Taylor if he cannot go. Oklahoma is a tough test for whoever starts at QB, with the Sooners' defense allowing 260.7 total yards and 18.2 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Tommy Carr to Start Over Bryce Underwood in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 21, 2026, 11:31 AM ETMichigan is planning to start quarterback Tommy Carr in Week 8 against Indiana. Carr replaces Bryce Underwood, who opened the year as the Wolverines QB. In two games played so far, Carr has completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 70 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He's added 54 rushing yards and a score across six attempts. Underwood has played in all six of the team's games so far, completing 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns, but also six interceptions. Underwood has 223 rushing yards and two scores across 60 attempts. Indiana will be a very tough first test for Carr - the Hoosiers' defense is surrendering just 270.6 total yards and 12.9 points per game. Fantasy owners should be hesitant to start Carr, and the team's other offensive weapons also have bleaker outlooks in the tough test.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Julian Sayin Out Indefinitely
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 20, 2026, 8:07 PM ETOhio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm) is out indefinitely, per head coach Ryan Day. Sayin hurt his throwing arm near the end of the 19-14 win over Indiana last weekend, returning to the sideline in a sling. Day said that the Buckeyes are preparing for the rest of the season and postseason without their starting quarterback, although he did not give a timeline on his recovery. The Buckeyes have a bye this weekend, and are likely to start true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey on October 31 against USC. Both Fahey and second-year quarterback Tavien St. Clair figure to be in the mix for snaps going forward.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Jeremy Hecklinski Starting Over Hank Brown in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 3:51 PM ETIowa head coach Kirk Ferentz named Jeremy Hecklinski the starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against Minnesota. Hecklinski and Hank Brown were listed as co-starters on the team's depth chart up until this point. Hecklinski has played in four games, racking up 410 passing yards and four passing scores, while completing 62.7% of his passes. He has thrown one interception across 51 attempts, while rushing for five yards on two attempts. Brown has appeared in five games, completing 62.9% of his 124 passes for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has 16 yards and a score across 17 rushing attempts. Minnesota will be a bit of a test for Hecklinski, as the Golden Gophers have surrendered just 288.8 total yards and 21.8 points per contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3