Tommy Carr to Start Over Bryce Underwood in Week 8
Oct 21, 2026, 11:31 AM ETMichigan is planning to start quarterback Tommy Carr in Week 8 against Indiana. Carr replaces Bryce Underwood, who opened the year as the Wolverines QB. In two games played so far, Carr has completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 70 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He's added 54 rushing yards and a score across six attempts. Underwood has played in all six of the team's games so far, completing 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns, but also six interceptions. Underwood has 223 rushing yards and two scores across 60 attempts. Indiana will be a very tough first test for Carr - the Hoosiers' defense is surrendering just 270.6 total yards and 12.9 points per game. Fantasy owners should be hesitant to start Carr, and the team's other offensive weapons also have bleaker outlooks in the tough test.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Julian Sayin Out Indefinitely
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 20, 2026, 8:07 PM ETOhio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm) is out indefinitely, per head coach Ryan Day. Sayin hurt his throwing arm near the end of the 19-14 win over Indiana last weekend, returning to the sideline in a sling. Day said that the Buckeyes are preparing for the rest of the season and postseason without their starting quarterback, although he did not give a timeline on his recovery. The Buckeyes have a bye this weekend, and are likely to start true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey on October 31 against USC. Both Fahey and second-year quarterback Tavien St. Clair figure to be in the mix for snaps going forward.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Jeremy Hecklinski Starting Over Hank Brown in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 3:51 PM ETIowa head coach Kirk Ferentz named Jeremy Hecklinski the starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against Minnesota. Hecklinski and Hank Brown were listed as co-starters on the team's depth chart up until this point. Hecklinski has played in four games, racking up 410 passing yards and four passing scores, while completing 62.7% of his passes. He has thrown one interception across 51 attempts, while rushing for five yards on two attempts. Brown has appeared in five games, completing 62.9% of his 124 passes for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has 16 yards and a score across 17 rushing attempts. Minnesota will be a bit of a test for Hecklinski, as the Golden Gophers have surrendered just 288.8 total yards and 21.8 points per contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Caleb Odom Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom will look to post a notable fantasy outing in a tougher Week 8 test against Texas. The Longhorns' defense is allowing 272.5 total yards and 17.8 points per game so far. Odom has produced 267 receiving yards and two touchdowns across his 21 catches in five games played. He has at least three catches in all of his appearances, but hasn't topped 47 yards in a single game over his past three contests played. At a position where consistent production has been hard to find, Odom is still an intriguing fantasy starting option for Week 8, even going into a bit tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dilin Jones Eyes Big Showing in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:40 PM ETLSU running back Dilin Jones could be in for a big fantasy performance with a favorable matchup coming against Auburn in Week 8. Auburn's defense has surrendered 371 yards per game, and 143 of those are on the ground; the Tigers are also allowing 21.8 points per contest. Jones has 128 rushing attempts on the season, accumulating 566 yards and five touchdowns - he also has 190 receiving yards across 26 receptions. Jones has at least 14 rushing attempts in each game this season, and has caught 15 passes over his past two outings, so he's trending up going into Week 8. Between what he's done of late and the matchup he has, Jones has a pretty favorable outlook, so he'll get started in a lot of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Faces Tough Test in Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:33 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has a stiff test coming in Week 8 against Texas. The Longhorns are allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game, even after losing back-to-back games. Chambliss has completed 67.6% of his passes this season, accumulating 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's thrown four interceptions, while also rushing for 127 yards and six touchdowns across 36 attempts. Chambliss has three TD passes in two straight appearances and also has a rushing score in each contest. Chambliss and his dual-threat ability make him a good fantasy starting option, even in a tougher test like he has this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers Could Deliver Big in Favorable Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:28 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a pretty favorable matchup coming against Mississippi State in Week 8, so he could be in for a big fantasy outing. The Bulldogs have allowed 379.5 yards and 28.5 points per game so far. Beers has put together a solid season so far, catching 26 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He has a touchdown in two of the past three contests, and has at least four grabs in all those games too. Beers has been between 29-84 yards in those three games, so there's still some risk in trying Beers in fantasy leagues. At a tough position to find consistent production, fantasy owners should be pretty confident in playing him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rico Flores Jr. Out for Week 8 and Maybe Long Term
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ETVirginia wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (knee) is out for Week 8, and head coach Tony Elliott said that Flores could be out long term with the injury. Across four games, Flores has 12 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown, but almost all of that production came in a single game against Delaware. He's still third on the team despite missing some game action already, so his absence is a blow to the Cavaliers' offense. Da'Shawn Martin and Kameron Courtney are receivers with more yards and catches, and they will help lead the pass-catching corps with Flores out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jacquie Franciulli - 247Sports
Koby Howard Still Not Practicing, But Nearing a Return
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:10 PM ETPenn State wide receiver Koby Howard (lower body) did not practice on Tuesday, but head coach Matt Campbell said he could get back on the field within the next 10 days. Campbell called Howard questionable for Week 9 against Purdue - the Nittany Lions are on a bye week right now. Howard has only played in three games, but he has 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 12 catches, plus two rushes for 24 yards and a score. Howard can be a high-end fantasy wide receiver when active, so fantasy owners are getting anxious for his return. He's still second on the team in receiving yards despite missing the past few games, so getting him back would be a big boost for the Penn State offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: Daniel Gallen - 247Sports
Evan Dickens Not Practicing Due to Leg Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 2:02 PM ETBoston College running back Evan Dickens (leg) did not practice on Tuesday. He got injured in the team's last game, and his status for Week 8 and beyond needs to be monitored now. Dickens has 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 65 attempts, while hauling in 12 passes for 114 yards and another score. The running back had 16 touches in the team's last game, and he accumulated 65 yards and a score, so he was a decent fantasy performer. He's gotten the most rushing attempts among running backs on the team, with only quarterback Mason McKenzie having more on the roster. Bo MacCormack III is the only other player on the team with over five rushing attempts, so he could potentially lead the way if Dickens does not play in Week 8 against Georgia Tech.--Morgan Rode
Source: Mike Sidhly - 247Sports
Tyren Polley Jr. Out for Season with Pectoral Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 1:53 PM ETSMU safety Tyren Polley Jr. (pectoral) is out for the season. He had 34 total tackles across six appearances, while also swatting away three passes. Polley had 20 total tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions a season ago. He's been a big part of the Mustangs' defense, which has allowed 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far this season. Polley is currently second on the team in total tackles, just one behind Alexander Kilgore. Others will need to step up in Polley's absence. Jimmy Wyrick and Jarvis Lee are a couple of other safeties who are top-five on the team in tackles and will help replace Polley.--Morgan Rode
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos - Dallas Morning News
Micah Welch Not Practicing Due to Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 1:43 PM ETColorado running back Micah Welch (hand) is "hurting" and didn't practice on Tuesday, according to head coach Deion Sanders. He injured his hand against Utah, and was limited to one touch in that contest. Welch has 45 rushing attempts this season, going for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 44 yards. Welch is second on the team in rushing attempts, six behind JaQuail Smith. Welch's status throughout the week will need to be tracked. Oklahoma State is the team's matchup in Week 8. The Cowboys have surrendered 358.2 total yards and 23.7 points per game, and 151.2 yards are coming on the ground, so the matchup is pretty favorable for the Colorado running backs who are playing.--Morgan Rode
Source: Scott Procter - DNVR Sports
L.J. Phillips Expects to Play in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 1:35 PM ETIowa running back L.J. Phillips (ankle) said he expects to play in Week 8 against Minnesota. He added that he tweaked his previously injured ankle in the team's last game against Washington. Across three games played this season, Phillips has 18 rushes for 63 yards, while failing to add anything as a pass catcher. He has played in the team's past two contests, and finished his last appearance with 10 carries, so he was trending up a bit. Minnesota allows 288.8 yards and 21.8 points per game so far this season, so it's a decent challenge for Phillips, especially as he battles through an ankle injury.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tyler Tachman - Des Moines Register
Dierre Hill Jr. Set Up Well in Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:50 PM ETOregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. has a pretty strong outlook in his Week 8 matchup against Illinois. The Fighting Illini have surrendered 375.2 total yards and 27.8 points per game so far this season - Illinois has allowed 126.8 rushing yards per game. Hill has 295 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 66 attempts this season, while catching 17 passes for 198 yards. He has at least 10 carries in all but one of his appearances this season, and has factored into the passing game in each contest as well. He's more of a flex-level option because he's not a workhorse back, but between what we've seen from him this season so far and the matchup, Hill is still a decent starting option for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Jennings has Solid Outlook in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:43 PM ETSMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has a pretty solid fantasy outlook for Week 8 in a matchup against California. The Golden Bears have allowed 27.7 points and 386.1 total yards per game. Jennings has completed 72.9% of his passes for 1,834 yards and 16 touchdowns across six games so far. He's thrown five interceptions, but none over the past two contests. Jennings has added 95 rushing yards and two scores across 36 attempts. Jennings is a solid starting option for Week 8, both because of what he's done this season and because of the matchup he has lined up. He can be confidently started in a lot of fantasy leagues as a result. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cam Cook Faces Tough Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:38 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook faces a very tough test in Week 8 against TCU. The Horned Frogs are allowing just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game so far this season, and just 92 of those yards are coming on the ground. Cook has 833 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across his 168 attempts, while hauling in 10 passes for 102 yards and another score. Cook has at least 20 rushing attempts in all but two contests, and has scored at least one touchdown in all but two games. On volume alone, Cook could still deliver a big fantasy showing, but in this tougher matchup, his fantasy owners need to temper expectations a little bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Byrum Brown Faces Stiff Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:35 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown will take on a talented LSU defense in Week 8. So far this season, the Tigers have surrendered just 256.4 total yards and 15.9 points per game. Brown has been a decent fantasy asset this season, despite having eight touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,205 yards. Brown is a better fantasy option thanks to his 459 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 107 attempts. So while his matchup is tougher this week, many fantasy owners are still going to roll with Brown in Week 8. Temper fantasy expectations a bit, but he's produced enough to trust in this matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Alonza Barnett III Not Starting Again in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:23 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III (hamstring) will not start again in Week 8 against BYU. He suffered his injury back on September 12, and has not played since. Keyone Jenkins is expected to start for the fifth straight contest. Barnett has thrown for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the two games he's appeared in this season - he has 22 rushing yards and a touchdown across 18 carries as well. Jenkins has completed 70.3% of his passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions this season. He has rushed for 41 yards and three scores across 31 attempts as well. BYU is a tough opponent, allowing just 274.7 total yards and 15.2 points per game so far, so Jenkins doesn't have a great outlook if he indeed gets the start.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Charlie Becker Going Up Against Strong Michigan Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 11:08 AM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker could face a challenging matchup this week as he and the Hoosiers take on a Michigan pass defense that has allowed just 166.8 yards passing per game. Becker is coming off a phenomenal performance, recording nine receptions for 165 yards in a loss to Ohio State last week. He has averaged just under 100 yards per game this season while scoring eight touchdowns on an average of 17.8 yards per reception. But things could be a bit more difficult for the star Indiana pass catcher against the Wolverines, who held Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to just four receptions for 68 yards last week. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gavin Freeman Hoping to Return to End Zone
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETEven in a dismal offensive performance during Baylor's 17-6 loss to TCU last week, Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman managed to produce, recording seven receptions for 76 yards. Freeman hopes to return to the end zone for the first time since Sept. 26 as he and Baylor take on Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks have allowed just 174.3 yards passing per game. Last week, Kansas gave up two receptions for 70 yards to Kansas State's leading pass catcher, wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr., while fellow wide receiver Jaron Gibbs finished with five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Epps Faces Potentially Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:51 AM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps enjoyed a fruitful performance consisting of eight receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in a win over Cincinnati, but he could find it more difficult to produce this week. Epps and the Mountaineers will go up against a TCU pass defense that has allowed just 172.2 yards passing per game. In a 17-6 win over Baylor last week, the Horned Frogs allowed Bears quarterback DJ Lagway to record 256 yards through the air but held the Baylor passing game out of the end zone. Baylor's leading pass catcher in the game, wide receiver Gavin Freeman, recorded seven receptions but totaled just 76 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller