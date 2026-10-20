Caleb Odom Looking to Deliver in Tough Week 8 Matchup

Oct 20, 2026, 2:02 PM ET

Boston College running back Evan Dickens (leg) did not practice on Tuesday. He got injured in the team's last game, and his status for Week 8 and beyond needs to be monitored now. Dickens has 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns across 65 attempts, while hauling in 12 passes for 114 yards and another score. The running back had 16 touches in the team's last game, and he accumulated 65 yards and a score, so he was a decent fantasy performer. He's gotten the most rushing attempts among running backs on the team, with only quarterback Mason McKenzie having more on the roster. Bo MacCormack III is the only other player on the team with over five rushing attempts, so he could potentially lead the way if Dickens does not play in Week 8 against Georgia Tech.