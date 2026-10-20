Cam Cook Faces Tough Challenge in Week 8
Oct 20, 2026, 12:38 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook faces a very tough test in Week 8 against TCU. The Horned Frogs are allowing just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game so far this season, and just 92 of those yards are coming on the ground. Cook has 833 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across his 168 attempts, while hauling in 10 passes for 102 yards and another score. Cook has at least 20 rushing attempts in all but two contests, and has scored at least one touchdown in all but two games. On volume alone, Cook could still deliver a big fantasy showing, but in this tougher matchup, his fantasy owners need to temper expectations a little bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Byrum Brown Faces Stiff Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:35 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown will take on a talented LSU defense in Week 8. So far this season, the Tigers have surrendered just 256.4 total yards and 15.9 points per game. Brown has been a decent fantasy asset this season, despite having eight touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,205 yards. Brown is a better fantasy option thanks to his 459 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 107 attempts. So while his matchup is tougher this week, many fantasy owners are still going to roll with Brown in Week 8. Temper fantasy expectations a bit, but he's produced enough to trust in this matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Alonza Barnett III Not Starting Again in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:23 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III (hamstring) will not start again in Week 8 against BYU. He suffered his injury back on September 12, and has not played since. Keyone Jenkins is expected to start for the fifth straight contest. Barnett has thrown for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the two games he's appeared in this season - he has 22 rushing yards and a touchdown across 18 carries as well. Jenkins has completed 70.3% of his passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions this season. He has rushed for 41 yards and three scores across 31 attempts as well. BYU is a tough opponent, allowing just 274.7 total yards and 15.2 points per game so far, so Jenkins doesn't have a great outlook if he indeed gets the start.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Charlie Becker Going Up Against Strong Michigan Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 11:08 AM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker could face a challenging matchup this week as he and the Hoosiers take on a Michigan pass defense that has allowed just 166.8 yards passing per game. Becker is coming off a phenomenal performance, recording nine receptions for 165 yards in a loss to Ohio State last week. He has averaged just under 100 yards per game this season while scoring eight touchdowns on an average of 17.8 yards per reception. But things could be a bit more difficult for the star Indiana pass catcher against the Wolverines, who held Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to just four receptions for 68 yards last week. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gavin Freeman Hoping to Return to End Zone
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETEven in a dismal offensive performance during Baylor's 17-6 loss to TCU last week, Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman managed to produce, recording seven receptions for 76 yards. Freeman hopes to return to the end zone for the first time since Sept. 26 as he and Baylor take on Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks have allowed just 174.3 yards passing per game. Last week, Kansas gave up two receptions for 70 yards to Kansas State's leading pass catcher, wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr., while fellow wide receiver Jaron Gibbs finished with five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Epps Faces Potentially Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:51 AM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps enjoyed a fruitful performance consisting of eight receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in a win over Cincinnati, but he could find it more difficult to produce this week. Epps and the Mountaineers will go up against a TCU pass defense that has allowed just 172.2 yards passing per game. In a 17-6 win over Baylor last week, the Horned Frogs allowed Bears quarterback DJ Lagway to record 256 yards through the air but held the Baylor passing game out of the end zone. Baylor's leading pass catcher in the game, wide receiver Gavin Freeman, recorded seven receptions but totaled just 76 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Dwyer Could Explode Against West Virginia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:39 AM ETSince returning to the Horned Frogs' lineup against UCF on Sept. 26, TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer has been sensational. Dwyer is coming off two straight 100-plus-yard games, including a six-reception, 150-yard performance in a win over Baylor last week. Dwyer has yet to find the end zone, but could do so this week as he and the Frogs face West Virginia on Saturday, which carries the worst pass defense in the league. The Mountaineers have allowed 310.1 yards passing per game this season. In last week's win over Cincinnati, West Virginia allowed Bearcats wide receiver Malachi Henry to record 128 yards receiving on two receptions, while two other wide receivers, Isaiah Johnson and JV Gibson, each found the end zone. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
KJ Duff Trying for Second Straight 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has enjoyed an incredible season for the Scarlet Knights' passing game, with four 100-plus-yard performances over his first six games of the year. Duff put up nine receptions for 113 yards and a couple of touchdowns during a win over Maryland last week and will look for more of the same against Northwestern this week. Northwestern has allowed 230.5 yards per game through the air this season. In a win over Michigan State last week, Northwestern allowed two Spartans wide receivers, Chrishon McCray and Fredrick Moore, to find the end zone.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wyatt Young Looking to Score Touchdown for Sixth Straight Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young has been one of the most consistent offensive performers in the country this season. Young enters this week's matchup with Colorado having scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he'll look to make it six in a row against the Buffaloes, who have allowed 226.8 yards passing per game this season. In a loss to Utah last week, Colorado allowed Utes wide receiver Creed Whitmore to power the passing game with 88 yards on three receptions. Another Utah wide receiver, Braden Pegan, finished with eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Young is coming off a five-reception, 99-yard performance that included a touchdown in a loss to Houston last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Toney With Tasty Matchup This Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:14 AM ETAfter a big day against rival Florida State last week, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has another enticing matchup on Saturday. The Hurricanes are scheduled to square off with Pittsburgh, which has allowed an average of 249 yards passing per game. In a loss to Boston College last week, Pittsburgh allowed Eagles wide receiver Landon Wright to explode for 122 yards receiving and a touchdown on just two receptions, while fellow wide receiver Javarius Green added five receptions for 60 yards and a score. Toney is coming off a massive effort in a win over the Seminoles, recording 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns to go with 31 yards rushing. He has averaged 126.3 yards receiving per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Atkins Dismissed from Team
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 20, 2026, 8:39 AM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins has been dismissed from the team, per Pete Thamel. Atkins did not play in the upset win over Georgia last weekend, as he was suspended from the team for an undisclosed reason. Head coach Alex Golesh has kept the matter quiet, stating that it would be handled "in house." In just four games for the Tigers, he had 37 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. Given that this is his third season of college football, Atkins is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft should he choose to leave school. Losing their defensive star is a big blow for the Tigers, but they showed this past weekend that they can still win without him.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Bear Bachmeier Worth Picking Up After Improved Numbers
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:57 PM ETBYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has picked up his production over the past two weeks, and it's led to him being a bigger fantasy asset as Week 8 of the college football season nears. He has three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores over the past two games, while combining for 553 passing yards and 154 rushing yards - he had just one interception across those games and has been picked off only two times all season. Bachmeier has a 65.8 completion percentage, 1,257 passing yards, nine passing TDs, 284 rushing yards and six rushing scores overall. As BYU climbs the rankings and Bachmeier's production increases, he's worth more fantasy attention. He faces UCF in Week 8, which is a solid matchup after the Knights have allowed 355.2 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup After Monster Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:51 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford delivered his best performance of the season in Week 7, and that is helping him become a bigger fantasy option heading into Week 8. He rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns across 19 carries, while catching five passes for an additional 52 yards against Elon last week. He has 529 yards and eight scores across 114 rushing attempts this season, while adding 118 receiving yards across 17 catches. Ford will look to remain heavily involved and productive against NC State in Week 8. The matchup is pretty solid, with the Wolfpack allowing 363.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Ford not only could be a waiver wire pickup this week, but he could immediately be started in a fair number of leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Junior Sherrill Offers Streaming Upside in All Formats
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:45 PM ETVanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is a streaming option in any fantasy league types heading into Week 8. He has 41 receptions on the season, going for 628 yards and four touchdowns. Sherrill has at least five catches in all but one of his seven games so far, plus at least 55 yards in every contest. He's been a steady offensive option for the Commodores, and could be in for a busy day against ranked Kentucky in Week 8. The Wildcats allow 377 total yards and 25.9 points per game, which gives Sherrill a pretty good outlook, and makes him worth at least considering in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Walker Lyons a Waiver Option After Two Straight Solid Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:41 PM ETBYU tight end Walker Lyons is gaining fantasy traction in deeper leagues after a couple of five-catch performances in a row. He had 61 yards against Iowa State in Week 6, then tallied 49 yards and a score against Notre Dame in Week 7. Lyons has 199 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions across six games this season. He's produced enough of late to be a streaming fantasy asset for Week 8, when he'll take on UCF. The Knights are allowing 355.2 yards and 21.7 points per game so far, giving Lyons a decent outlook for the coming week. He's worth considering as a streaming option during a week when several other teams are on byes, and with consistent tight end production hard to come by.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Worth Waiver-Wire Consideration After Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:35 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown is worth some more fantasy looks after putting together a six-catch, 182-yard and one-score performance in Week 7. He also rushed once for 12 yards in that contest. That was Brown's best fantasy performance of the season, though he has a handful of notable outings this year. With 46 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, Brown has deep-league appeal, at least, for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent and has allowed 330.8 yards and 21.5 points per game so far, so this is a bit of a stiffer fantasy matchup for the wideout. On a week where bye weeks are prevalent and other fantasy players are hurt, Brown is worth considering in all leagues, especially coming off a big showing.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cole Tabb Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues After Big Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb is a fantasy option in deeper leagues after putting together a three-touchdown performance in Week 7. He rushed for 118 yards and two scores across 15 carries, while catching four passes for 51 yards and another score. Tabb has 49 rushes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns across six games so far, while adding in 134 receiving yards and two scores across 12 catches. Tabb took on a bigger role last week after Gi'Bran Payne left with an injury, and Tabb could take on more moving forward, even if Payne is active, based on what Tabb did this past week. His Week 8 matchup against Texas Tech is very tough, with the Red Raiders allowing just 363.8 yards and 17.7 points per contest, so fantasy owners are likely to feel only somewhat confident in Tabb in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ethan Grunkemeyer Offers Deep-League Upside at QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:23 PM ETVirginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has put together a solid season on the field, and it's led to him gaining some fantasy traction, especially in deeper setups. He has 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his seven games played so far. Grunkemeyer has completed 72.9% of his passes and has 15 touchdowns, while rushing for five touchdowns across 42 attempts. Grunkemeyer is coming off a four-touchdown performance, giving even more reason to stream him for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent this week, and they are a decent matchup for the QB after allowing 21.5 points and 330.8 total yards per game so far. He's worth streaming in deeper leagues if your usual starting quarterback is hurt or on a bye.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Deep-League Pickup Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:19 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has deep-league fantasy value heading into a Week 9 matchup against Texas. The TE has 267 yards and two touchdowns across 21 catches in his five games played so far. Odom has at least four catches in all but one game and has topped out at five grabs. He has between 29-47 yards the past three weeks, but had 66 and 88 yards in contests earlier this season. Toss in a little touchdown upside and Odom is a decent fantasy option. Despite the team's struggles of late, the Texas defense is allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is not in Odom's favor, so he's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Epps an Intriguing Option Despite Inconsistent Results
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps is gaining fantasy attention despite some mixed results on the field of late. He went for 163 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in his last game, but didn't register a catch in the week prior. Epps had 114 yards and a score across four grabs the week before that, and those up-and-down outings have become a theme this season. Still, with 556 yards and five touchdown grabs across 22 receptions, Epps' big-play and big-game upside is enough for fantasy owners to consider him. He has a very tough matchup coming in Week 8 against TCU, which allows just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game. The tough matchup will lead to many fantasy owners skipping Epps this week, but in deeper setups, and possibly later this season in other matchups, the wideout is a startable asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Working into More Leagues Behind Steady Workload
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:07 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora continues to get a lot of offensive touches and it's led to him being a rising fantasy asset. After a bye in Week 7, Flora will match up against Arizona in Week 8. The Wildcats allow just 19 points and 330.5 yards per game, but on a heavy workload, Flora could still deliver a big fantasy outing. The running back has 90 carries across six games, with at least 12 carries in five straight contests. Flora has rushed for 680 yards and six touchdowns, while tacking on 65 receiving yards across 10 receptions. He has fantasy appeal in deeper setups, and with bye weeks more prevalent now, Flora becomes a decent option in all league setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN