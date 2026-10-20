Cam Cook Faces Tough Challenge in Week 8

Oct 19, 2026, 2:12 PM ET

West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps is gaining fantasy attention despite some mixed results on the field of late. He went for 163 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in his last game, but didn't register a catch in the week prior. Epps had 114 yards and a score across four grabs the week before that, and those up-and-down outings have become a theme this season. Still, with 556 yards and five touchdown grabs across 22 receptions, Epps' big-play and big-game upside is enough for fantasy owners to consider him. He has a very tough matchup coming in Week 8 against TCU, which allows just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game. The tough matchup will lead to many fantasy owners skipping Epps this week, but in deeper setups, and possibly later this season in other matchups, the wideout is a startable asset.