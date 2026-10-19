Cole Tabb Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues After Big Performance
Oct 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb is a fantasy option in deeper leagues after putting together a three-touchdown performance in Week 7. He rushed for 118 yards and two scores across 15 carries, while catching four passes for 51 yards and another score. Tabb has 49 rushes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns across six games so far, while adding in 134 receiving yards and two scores across 12 catches. Tabb took on a bigger role last week after Gi'Bran Payne left with an injury, and Tabb could take on more moving forward, even if Payne is active, based on what Tabb did this past week. His Week 8 matchup against Texas Tech is very tough, with the Red Raiders allowing just 363.8 yards and 17.7 points per contest, so fantasy owners are likely to feel only somewhat confident in Tabb in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Ethan Grunkemeyer Offers Deep-League Upside at QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:23 PM ETVirginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has put together a solid season on the field, and it's led to him gaining some fantasy traction, especially in deeper setups. He has 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his seven games played so far. Grunkemeyer has completed 72.9% of his passes and has 15 touchdowns, while rushing for five touchdowns across 42 attempts. Grunkemeyer is coming off a four-touchdown performance, giving even more reason to stream him for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent this week, and they are a decent matchup for the QB after allowing 21.5 points and 330.8 total yards per game so far. He's worth streaming in deeper leagues if your usual starting quarterback is hurt or on a bye.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Deep-League Pickup Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:19 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has deep-league fantasy value heading into a Week 9 matchup against Texas. The TE has 267 yards and two touchdowns across 21 catches in his five games played so far. Odom has at least four catches in all but one game and has topped out at five grabs. He has between 29-47 yards the past three weeks, but had 66 and 88 yards in contests earlier this season. Toss in a little touchdown upside and Odom is a decent fantasy option. Despite the team's struggles of late, the Texas defense is allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is not in Odom's favor, so he's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Epps an Intriguing Option Despite Inconsistent Results
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps is gaining fantasy attention despite some mixed results on the field of late. He went for 163 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in his last game, but didn't register a catch in the week prior. Epps had 114 yards and a score across four grabs the week before that, and those up-and-down outings have become a theme this season. Still, with 556 yards and five touchdown grabs across 22 receptions, Epps' big-play and big-game upside is enough for fantasy owners to consider him. He has a very tough matchup coming in Week 8 against TCU, which allows just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game. The tough matchup will lead to many fantasy owners skipping Epps this week, but in deeper setups, and possibly later this season in other matchups, the wideout is a startable asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Working into More Leagues Behind Steady Workload
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:07 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora continues to get a lot of offensive touches and it's led to him being a rising fantasy asset. After a bye in Week 7, Flora will match up against Arizona in Week 8. The Wildcats allow just 19 points and 330.5 yards per game, but on a heavy workload, Flora could still deliver a big fantasy outing. The running back has 90 carries across six games, with at least 12 carries in five straight contests. Flora has rushed for 680 yards and six touchdowns, while tacking on 65 receiving yards across 10 receptions. He has fantasy appeal in deeper setups, and with bye weeks more prevalent now, Flora becomes a decent option in all league setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie a Deep-League Streaming Option for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:04 PM ETSyracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie is a possible fantasy tight end to stream in Week 8 for the team's game against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are allowing just 19.2 points per game, but 359 total yards, so there's room for the tight end to factor in a bit and deliver a solid fantasy showing. Bacheyie has played in six games this season, catching 16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He has nine catches over the past two contests, but had 97 yards and a touchdown in one contest and just 29 yards and no score in the other game for two very different fantasy showings. His up-and-down fantasy outings have been a theme this entire season, but with some touchdown upside, Bacheyie is a streaming option for fantasy owners lacking at tight end in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris Gaining Fantasy Attention as Production Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:58 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has been delivering big on the field of late, and it's led to him being picked up and utilized in more fantasy leagues. He has 27 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season. Harris has all five of those touchdowns over the past four games, and has at least 54 yards in three of those contests. He has at least six catches in all but one of the past four games, and appears to be a solidified part of the team's offense now. He plays in Week 8 against Auburn, which is allowing 371 total yards and 21.8 points per game so far, giving Harris a decent outlook to keep rolling.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Quintrevion Wisner Worth Adding After Moving Up Depth Chart
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:52 PM ETFlorida State running back Quintrevion Wisner is gaining fantasy steam after the team lost starter Ousmane Kromah to a season-ending injury. Kromah had 114 of the team's 266 carries to this point of the season, and had 609 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Wisner has been the next-most utilized back on the roster this season, tallying 38 rushing attempts over six games. He has 204 rushing yards, but no touchdowns yet. Wisner has caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a score, with 56 yards and a score coming in the team's last game. Wisner and the Seminoles have Week 8 off before taking on Clemson in Week 9. That will be Wisner's first chance to lead the backfield.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Adding During Hot Stretch of Play
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:40 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been on a roll of late, and that makes him a worthwhile fantasy waiver wire addition before Week 8. The quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and he has nine total touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch. Lopez has added four rushing scores in that timeframe. On the season, Lopez has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,947 yards and 17 touchdowns, while being picked off just once. He has 253 rushing yards and six scores across 64 attempts as well. The dual-threat QB is worth adding despite the team being on a bye week. He'll return to the field in Week 9 against Virginia. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tennessee Not Naming Starting Quarterback for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he would not name a starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against South Carolina. George MacIntyre has been starting of late, and has a 2-0 record as the starter. Against Arkansas and Alabama, MacIntyre completed 39 of his 60 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times - he hasn't added anything on the ground, but the two wins are the most important stat for the Volunteers. Faizon Brandon is the other option to start at QB. Across five games, he's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 130 yards and three scores over 53 attempts. Brandon banged up his shoulder a couple games ago, but was available for the Alabama game in Week 7, so MacIntyre appears to be the top choice for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Steve Sarkisian Publicly Challenges Arch Manning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:14 PM ETTexas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about starting quarterback Arch Manning on Monday, saying, "I think there's no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us. He's our starter. I need to see a better version of Arch Manning." That came after there were reports that Texas would be increasing the first team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. Manning is still expected to start, but with that news and now his head coach publicly calling him out, the leash for the starting QB is short. Manning will look to get rolling in Week 8 against Ole Miss. The Rebels are ranked higher now, but their defense has allowed 390 total yards and 23.8 points per game, opening the door for Manning to get rolling a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Colin Simmons Unlikely to Play vs. Ole Miss
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 19, 2026, 12:22 PM ETTexas superstar edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is reportedly unlikely to play this weekend as the Longhorns host Ole Miss. Simmons suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Florida on Saturday, and while he would like to go in a must-win game against a high-caliber opponent, it appears unlikely that he will be ready to play. Simmons has already recorded 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season, and not having him healthy will be a big blow to the Longhorns' defensive line. Players like Maraad Watson, Zina Umeozulu, and Lance Jackson will need to step up in Simmons' absence.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo
Colin Simmons Sprains Ankle in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ETTexas defensive lineman Colin Simmons reportedly suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7, according to On3's Pete Nakos. There is no timetable for his return and Nakos is awaiting more confirmation on the severity of the injury. Simmons is a star defensive player, so even him being less than 100% is a big deal for the Texas defense. If he were to miss time, that'd be a huge blow to the defense. He has 25 combined tackles this season, and 16 of those have gone for losses. Simmons has 10.5 sacks already, plus two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has 31.5 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss across his 116 combined tackles over his three collegiate seasons and 35 combined games.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Texas to Increase Practice Reps for KJ Lacey Jr.
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 10:21 AM ETTexas is expected to increase the first-team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. in practice this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Longhorns are still expected to start Arch Manning, but increasing Lacey's reps could be a sign that Texas would change quarterbacks if offensive struggles continue for the team. Manning has completed 63.9% of his passes through six games so far, going for 1,295 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but also five interceptions - he has 102 rushing yards and no touchdowns across 49 attempts as well. Lacey has appeared in three games over the past two seasons for the Longhorns, but has only attempted nine passes. Lacey is a redshirt freshman. Fantasy owners of Manning need to already be considering a QB change for their teams, but those still holding out hope need to keep tabs on the potential QB change in Texas.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Evan Stewart Arrested on DUI
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 19, 2026, 8:56 AM ETOregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was booked on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Sunday morning in Springfield, Oregon. Stewart had not played in Saturday night's win over Nebraska, as he was dealing with an injury. He was released an hour after his booking to teammate Dakorien Moore. There are rumors floating around that Stewart was not the only player street racing, and that tight end Jamari Johnson and wide receiver Messiah Hampton could also be involved. However, these are nothing more than rumors at this point. If all three players end up in trouble, the Ducks' receiving corps will take a significant hit going forward.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Ousmane Kromah Out for the Season
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 19, 2026, 8:52 AM ETFlorida State running back Ousmane Kromah (foot) will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the overtime loss to Miami. Kromah has already undergone surgery to repair the dislocated and fractured bones in his foot and ankle. The sophomore back was having a career year with 114 carries for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He should make a full recovery for the 2027 season, but will miss the rest of this year. In the meantime, expect Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner to fill the void in the backfield in Tallahassee.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Syracuse WR Umari Hatcher Has Huge Game vs. Louisville
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 18, 2026, 6:52 AM ETSyracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher set a career high with 13 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 loss to Louisville on Saturday. Hatcher became the fourth Syracuse receiver with over 200 yards in a single game. The 224 yards is the third-best in school history, and the first 200-yard game for the Orange since Amba Etta-Tawo set the school record with 270 yards against Connecticut in 2016. Hatcher is the focal point of the Syracuse offense. He's not available in many leagues, but you should see if he is in yours.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Has Big Game In Techmo Bowl Win
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 18, 2026, 6:45 AM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown set a new career high in receiving yards with 182 on six receptions in the win over Georgia Tech in the "Techmo Bowl" rivalry. Brown had 178 yards in last year's Sun Bowl win over Arizona State as a member of Duke. Brown leads the Hokies in receptions and yards this year, but caught only his third touchdown of the season in Virginia Tech's 34-24 win.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Kansas State RB Joe Jackson runs for 159 Yards vs. Kansas
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 18, 2026, 6:40 AM ETKansas State senior running back Joe Jackson ran for a season-high 159 yards on 27 carries in Kansas State's 35-24 win over rival Kansas. It was the 18th consecutive win over Kansas for the Wildcats. Jackson only scored one of the five touchdowns for Kansas State, but he was the catalyst on all of the scoring drives. Quarterback Avery Johnson also ran for over 100 yards in the win. Jackson is still involved in a committee with Oklahoma State transfer Rodney Fields, but Jackson had huge games down the stretch for Kansas State last year, including 293 yards against Utah. He's worth a look if you need RB help. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Miami's Javian Mallory Sparks Hurricanes In Second-Half Comeback
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 18, 2026, 6:33 AM ETMiami true freshman running back Javian Mallory carried 13 times for 108 yards, all in the second half, to spark Miami's 43-35 double-overtime win over in-state rival Florida State. Starting RB Mark Fletcher Jr. was hobbled after a first-half arm injury and was used sparingly in the second half. Mallory made the most of his chances on the national stage with 108 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Mallory had performed well in blowouts earlier this year, but he sparked Miami to its sixth victory here. He is worth a look in fantasy leagues if Fletcher is going to miss time with the arm injury. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Throws Four Touchdown Passes In Blowout Of Cal
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Oct 18, 2026, 6:29 AM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez set a new season high with four touchdown passes in the Demon Deacons' 41-7 blowout of Cal in Berkeley. Lopez completed 16 of his 23 passes for 267 yards and those touchdowns despite his top WR (Carlos Hernandez) being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lopez threw three of his four touchdowns to Hernandez's fill-in, Dominick Barry. Lopez is worth adding in all fantasy leagues. Barry is worth a look if Hernandez is going to miss time.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN