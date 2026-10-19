Texas to Increase Practice Reps for KJ Lacey Jr.

Oct 19, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was booked on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Sunday morning in Springfield, Oregon. Stewart had not played in Saturday night's win over Nebraska, as he was dealing with an injury. He was released an hour after his booking to teammate Dakorien Moore. There are rumors floating around that Stewart was not the only player street racing, and that tight end Jamari Johnson and wide receiver Messiah Hampton could also be involved. However, these are nothing more than rumors at this point. If all three players end up in trouble, the Ducks' receiving corps will take a significant hit going forward.