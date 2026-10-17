Colin Simmons Injured In Saturday's Game
Oct 17, 2026, 3:00 PM ETTexas edge rusher Colin Simmons (undisclosed) was helped off the field early in the fourth quarter Saturday against Florida. Simmons was injured on a double-team block where one other offensive lineman appeared to fall on top of Simmons. It's unclear exactly what the standout junior injured on the play, but Texas staff helped him off the field. Simmons recorded his 10th sack of the season earlier in the game, leading the SEC. No reports indicate whether Simmons will return to the game, but he was carted to the locker room after walking to the sideline.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football
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Cayden Lee Will Play On Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 17, 2026, 2:40 PM ETMissouri standout wide receiver Cayden Lee (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against No. 9 Ole Miss. Lee spent his first three years at Ole Miss, and Saturday's game marks his return to Oxford. During his three seasons at Ole Miss, Lee caught 106 passes for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first year at Missouri, the senior wide receiver caught 42 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: The Rebel Walk
Ryan Coleman-Williams Undergoes Knee Surgery
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 17, 2026, 2:28 PM ETAlabama star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee) reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a meniscus injury. According to reports, the injury has hampered Coleman-Williams for the past three weeks, and he recently underwent surgery to address it. The star junior wide receiver had been ruled out of the team's SEC clash with #14 Tennessee earlier this week. It's unclear how long Coleman-Williams will be out.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Mike Rodak Of CBS Sports
Princewill Umanmielen Ruled Out With Head Injury
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 17, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLSU star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against Mississippi State with a head injury. Umanmielen left the game before halftime and returned in street clothes. LSU was also dominating the game at halftime, 21-0, so Lane Kiffin and his staff may be acting out of precaution with their star edge rusher. Umanmielen is second in the SEC with eight sacks this season.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Hunter McCann Of WBRZ News
Princewill Umanmielen Questionable To Return On Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ETLSU star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (head, neck) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He was taken to the injury tent to be checked for an apparent head or neck injury. Umanmielen was down on the field for a fairly significant amount of time but was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. He was in and out of the medical tent quickly but has not yet returned to the game for the Tigers and has been seen on the sidelines without his helmet.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Matt Moscona Of Locked On LSU
Bailey Stockton Good to Go
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 12:10 PM ETWhile it awaits word on wide receiver Vernell Brown III, Florida will have wide receiver Bailey Stockton (back) available against Texas on Saturday. Stockton is "good to go" for the Gators, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, as they plan to start Tramell Jones Jr. at quarterback in place of an injured Aaron Philo. Stockton is Florida's third-leading receiver, recording 23 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns this season. Texas limited Oklahoma to just 155 yards passing a week ago. The Longhorns have allowed just 168.4 yards per game through the air this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Devin McCuin Will Be Available for Ohio State
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 11:21 AM ETOhio State's second-leading pass catcher is expected to play against Indiana on Saturday, as wide receiver Devin McCuin will be available for the Big Ten showdown, according to On3's Pete Nakos. McCuin is second on the Buckeyes with 17 receptions for 245 yards and a couple of touchdowns, serving as a solid complementary piece to Heisman Trophy candidate Jeremiah Smith. McCuin is coming off a four-reception, 80-yard performance that included a touchdown during a win over Iowa on Oct. 3. He missed last week's win over Maryland but should return this week against the Hoosiers.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Pitt Making Quarterback Change to Corey Dailey
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 11:16 AM ETPittsburgh is making a quarterback change, as it will start true freshman quarterback Corey Dailey during a Saturday matchup with Boston College, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Dailey has attempted just five passes this season, completing three of them for 57 yards and a touchdown. He will take over for Holden Geriner, who was named the starter last week after Mason Heintschel was declared out for the season due to an ACL injury. Dailey will face a Boston College pass defense that has allowed 164.5 yards per game through the air this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Nate Frazier Expected to Start on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 11:10 AM ETGeorgia running back Nate Frazier is expected to start for the Bulldogs as they take on Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Frazier is dealing with a lingering rib injury but should see the field against the Tigers during this week's SEC showdown. Frazier is the Bulldogs' second-leading ball carrier, totaling 211 yards rushing on 26 carries this season, scoring five touchdowns rushing. The 'Dogs go up against an Auburn defense that has allowed 149 yards rushing per game this season, including 237 yards on the ground during a two-possession conference defeat at the hands of Tennessee last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Oregon to Start Brock Thomas at Quarterback
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 11:04 AM ETWith Oregon getting set to square off with Nebraska on Saturday night, the Ducks will start Brock Thomas at quarterback, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Thomas will get the call in favor of quarterback Dylan Raiola, who earned the start last week against UCLA with starter Dante Moore out with a concussion. Raiola finished the loss to the Bruins just 6 of 19 passing for 43 yards and threw two interceptions, while Thomas finished the game 11 of 15 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Thomas will go up against a quality Nebraska pass defense that has limited opponents to just 181.5 yards per game through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Tramell Jones Jr. to Start for Florida
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 10:56 AM ETFlorida is officially starting quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. on Saturday as the Gators take on Texas, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Starter Aaron Philo is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to play against the Longhorns, while Thamel reports Philo's availability will be decided near game time on Saturday. After Philo exited this past week's loss to South Carolina, Jones Jr. finished 6 of 8 passing for 40 yards and threw an interception, while carrying the ball twice for 17 yards rushing. Jones Jr. will take on a Texas pass defense that has allowed just 168.4 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Thomas Castellanos Eligible for Texas Tech
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 10:45 AM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos was granted a temporary injunction in his fifth-year eligibility lawsuit, according to On3's Pete Nakos, making him eligible for the Red Raiders. "It clears the way for the 38 athletes listed as plaintiffs to play while the order is in effect, Nakos reported. Castellanos hasn't played for Texas Tech since Sept. 26 during a 49-14 win over Sam Houston State, in which he finished with a 27-yard touchdown pass and four carries for 26 yards rushing. He subsequently missed Texas Tech's win over Colorado on Oct. 3 but will be available Saturday against Arizona State.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
Cam Cook Holds Must-Start Status in Week 7
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:37 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook has been one of college fantasy's brightest stars this season. While the Mountaineers have not won a Big 12 game, Cook has rushed for 793 yards and seven touchdowns through six games. The Jacksonville State transfer has been a workhorse, but has also been efficient with his many touches. This week, West Virginia takes on a Cincinnati team that is giving up 30 points and 196.5 rushing yards per game in Big 12 play. With how heavily the Mountaineers run the ball, Cook is a smash start once again this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Cam Coleman Set for Big Day?
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:32 PM ETTexas wide receiver Cam Coleman has not had the statistical season that many had hoped for thus far, but he did have a strong game in the loss to Oklahoma last week with five receptions for 110 yards and a score. Coleman's connection with Arch Manning is continuing to develop, and the pairing could hit a stride against what has been a weak Florida defense this week. The Gators have surrendered 83 points and 718 total yards over the past two weeks in blowout losses to Missouri and South Carolina. While the Longhorns' offense has looked rather stagnant this season, this is a great opportunity for Coleman and Manning to get back on track.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Amare Thomas Draws Favorable Matchup for Week 7
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:30 PM ETHouston wide receiver Amare Thomas' production has cooled off over the past two weeks, as he has just caught six passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns after scoring a touchdown in each game to open the season. Thomas was the Cougars' leading receiver a season ago, and has a strong rapport with quarterback Conner Weigman. Despite his lack of recent production, he has still drawn a healthy seven targets per game over the past two. While Patrick Overmyer and Trent Walker have stepped up to produce, Thomas could be set for a big game in the Big 12 game of the week between Oklahoma State and Houston. Eric Morris tends to turn games into shootouts, and there should be plenty of offense to go around in this one. Thomas has cleared the century mark just one time this season but after doing so on three separate occasions a season ago, he should see an uptick in production in this one.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
CJ Baxter Will be a Game-Time Decision on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:12 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is set to be a game-time decision for Saturday's showdown with Oklahoma. Baxter ran all over LSU last week for 123 yards and two touchdowns. While he is a game-time decision, there is optimism that he will play. Baxter faces a tough test on the road against a stout Sooners' defense. Add in the fact that he's a game-time decision in a late game, making him a risky play in fantasy this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Kamario Taylor Unlikely to Play on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMississippi State star quarterback Kamario Taylor (turf toe) has reportedly been working towards playing this week, and is day-to-day with the injury that he suffered at the end of the Alabama game. However despite the effort to get on the field, On3 reported that sources have shared that they are skeptical regarding his availability. If Taylor cannot go against LSU, it seems that freshman Parker Puckett is the next man up. Puckett would be drawing his first career start in what is a massive road game for the Bulldogs.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Robert Woodyard Jr. Active for Missouri
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 4:00 PM ETMissouri linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's massive game against Ole Miss. Woodyard was listed as questionable on the injury report, but is reportedly ready to go. He has recorded 43 total tackles this season, along with an interception and a forced fumble. The Auburn transfer being available is a big lift for the Tigers defensively, who will need all hands on deck to slow down a high-flying Rebels' offense (38.8 points per game).--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Elijah Brown to Start Against Purdue
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 3:57 PM ETWashington quarterback Elijah Brown is set to start his first career game with the Huskies on Friday night as they travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. Brown filled in for Demond Williams Jr. (rib) last week in the loss to Iowa, completing 28-of-39 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. The Stanford transfer looked natural in the Huskies' offense. Meanwhile, Williams may be active in a reserve role, but his availability will be determined by how he feels in pre-game warm-ups. If Brown plays well, it is entirely possible that he could take the starting quarterback job from Williams.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Malachi Nelson Set to Start Again for Syracuse
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 3:47 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson is expected to make his second consecutive start this week as the Orange play against Louisville on Saturday night. Nelson started last week's loss to Virginia, completing 16-of-29 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. Amari Odom (shoulder) is listed as out, and Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable for the game. Nelson is at his fourth school in four seasons, and hopes to reboot his career with another opportunity for a strong showing this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Edwin Joseph Out in Week 7 with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETOle Miss starting safety Edwin Joseph (ankle) is out for the team's Week 7 matchup against Missouri. Over his first five games, Joseph had posted 18 combined tackles and also swatted down two passes. He transferred to Ole Miss from Florida State, where he played 28 games over three seasons and racked up 51 tackles, four interceptions, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine passes defended. Ole Miss will need others to step up with Joseph out this week. The Rebels have already surrendered 392.4 yards and 28 points per game this season, and a Missouri offense that averages 438.2 yards and 35.8 points per contest will be a daunting task, especially down a starter in the secondary.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3