Thomas Castellanos Eligible for Texas Tech

Oct 16, 2026, 4:30 PM ET

Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas' production has cooled off over the past two weeks, as he has just caught six passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns after scoring a touchdown in each game to open the season. Thomas was the Cougars' leading receiver a season ago, and has a strong rapport with quarterback Conner Weigman. Despite his lack of recent production, he has still drawn a healthy seven targets per game over the past two. While Patrick Overmyer and Trent Walker have stepped up to produce, Thomas could be set for a big game in the Big 12 game of the week between Oklahoma State and Houston. Eric Morris tends to turn games into shootouts, and there should be plenty of offense to go around in this one. Thomas has cleared the century mark just one time this season but after doing so on three separate occasions a season ago, he should see an uptick in production in this one.