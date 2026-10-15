Abu Sama III Likely to Return on Saturday
Oct 15, 2026, 8:56 PM ETWisconsin starting running back Abu Sama III (upper-body) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against UCLA. Sama has not played since being knocked out of the Penn State game on September 26th. The Iowa State transfer has run for 190 yards and a touchdown on the season. In Sama's absence, quarterback Colton Joseph has led the ground game. His return should provide more of a pop on the ground for the Badgers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
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Ja'Kobi Jackson Out Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:49 PM ETOhio State super-senior running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's big-time game against Indiana. Jackson has run for 354 yards and six touchdowns this season, forming a strong one-two punch with Bo Jackson. Without him, the Buckeyes' backfield takes a significant hit. Isaiah West and Legend Bey should potentially see an uptick in playing time. West is no longer on the injury report, after previously being listed as questionable.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Xavier Atkins Out Saturday, Not With Team Currently
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins (suspended) will not suit up on Saturday against Georgia. Atkins is not with the team right now, according to head coach Alex Golesh, but the reason for his absence has been kept in-house. Atkins last played on October 3rd against Tennessee, and has three sacks and an interception on the season through five games. His absence hurts Auburn defensively, as he is one of the best players in college football, but it does appear that there is more to the story that is not currently known to the public.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Racin Delgatty Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:42 PM ETAlabama center Racin Delgatty (lower leg) appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's game at Tennessee. Delgatty suffered the injury on the final drive of last week's loss to Georgia, and is now listed as doubtful for Saturday. Redshirt freshman Mal Waldrep Jr. is expected to start in his place. The loss of Delgatty is significant, as he has started every game at center this season for the Tide. Waldrep has only played at guard, and appears to be trending to make his first career start.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Evan Stewart Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:35 PM ETOregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (undisclosed) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Nebraska as of Thursday. Stewart leads the Ducks in receiving this season with 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Oregon is already missing Jeremiah McClellan (broken foot) from the receiving room, meaning Dakorien Moore and freshman Messiah Hampton should be the top options on Saturday. It is still unclear who will be throwing the ball with Dante Moore (concussion) ruled out, as Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have been splitting snaps with Akili Smith Jr. also in the mix.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Bolden Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:30 PM ETGeorgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) has been downgraded to doubful as of Thursday for Saturday's game against Auburn. The junior is the star of the Bulldogs' defense, and has recorded 22 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception so far on the season. Senior Kyron Jones should see expanded playing time as long as Bolden is unable to go. His absence would be a significant loss for Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Brett Norfleet Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMissouri tight end Brett Norfleet (undisclosed) has been downgraded on Thursday's injury report to doubtful. Norfleet only has nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown on the season, but has been an integral piece of the Tigers' offense over the previous three seasons. No other Missouri tight end has a reception on the season, so his absence could be a significant loss for the Tigers in what could be a shootout in Oxford.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Cayden Lee Upgraded to Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:22 PM ETMissouri leading wide reciever Cayden Lee has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's injury report. Lee was previously listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. The Ole Miss transfer has been great for the Tigers this season, catching 42 balls for 616 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri will be happy to have him on the field in a big-time matchup with his former team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Bailey Stockton Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:19 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Bailey Stockton is questionable for Saturday's game at Texas, joining Vernell Brown III on the injury report. Stockton was the Gators' leading receiver in last week's loss to South Carolina, catching eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Florida may be severely shorthanded on offense with Stockton, Brown, and quarterback Aaron Philo all shaping up as game-time decisions. If the two receivers cannot go, look for a heavy dosage of Dallas Wilson in a must-win game after losing two straight.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
College Football Playoff Nearing Deal to Expand Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 2:32 PM ETPer sources, the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The new playoff format would begin in 2027 and is expected to be finalized in the near future, pending final approvals. While details are yet to be finalized, discussions have mentioned the 24-team field would include 19 at-large bids, the Power 4 conference champions (as determined by each conference) and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team. The new playoff field is expected to eliminate Power 4 conference championship games and also lead to the season starting a week earlier. From 2014-23, a committee was in place to choose the top-four teams, and things have expanded to a 12-team field since. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Leonard Moore Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNotre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 7 showdown with BYU, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. Moore has been practicing a bit this week, and the Fighting Irish are preparing as if he will be playing this weekend. Across five games played so far this season, Moore has eight tackles and four passes defended. In his first two seasons with Notre Dame, the cornerback had 79 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles, leading to most offenses not testing him so far this season. BYU will present a challenge for Notre Dame, whether Moore is out there or not. The Cougars average 433.4 yards and 34.6 points per game so far, so having Moore would boost the Notre Dame defense and the chances the team wins.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Syracuse Starting Quarterback Spot in Question for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:23 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Steve Angeli (Achilles) and Malachi Nelson (shoulder/collarbone) are questionable to play in Week 7 against Louisville. QB Amari Odom (shoulder) has already been listed as out, so the team's starting spot is up for grabs. Angeli and Odom have played in three games each so far, while Nelson has appeared in two contests. Danny Lauter is a fourth quarterback who has played for the Orange this season. Angeli has attempted the most passes, but Odom has put up the best numbers on the field. Depending on the status of Angeli and Nelson, Lauter might get the starting nod in Week 7. The matchup against Louisville is pretty favorable, as the Cardinals have surrendered 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. All of Syracuse's offensive playmakers have murky outlooks though with the QB room up in the air.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Adam Mohammed, Cooper Perry Each Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:12 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Cooper Perry (undisclosed) and running back Adam Mohammed (undisclosed) are each questionable for the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. Mohammed has 336 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 73 rushing attempts in his five games played - he also has 17 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Perry has played in six games, making eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Mohammed leads the Golden Bears' backfield, so if he cannot play, Ashten Emory will likely lead the way. Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is another wideout who is questionable for California, so more could be put on the plates of Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong, the team's two leading pass catchers so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Questionable to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:05 PM ETCalifornia quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (concussion) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 battle with Wake Forest. Across five games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,180 yards and eight touchdowns, but has also been picked off five times. The quarterback hasn't added anything notable on the ground, but still was a fantasy asset based on what he's accomplished as a passer. Sagapolutele didn't play in the team's last game, with Jackson Brousseau getting the start instead. Brosseau was 29-of-43 passing for 321 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The matchup against Wake Forest is somewhat tough, as the Demon Deacons have allowed just 332 yards and 21.5 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Carlos Hernandez Questionable in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 contest against California. Across six games this season, Hernandez has racked up 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns, so he would be missed if he's unable to go this week. Hernandez has at least five receptions in each contest, while also going for at least 69 receiving yards - he has a touchdown in all but two games. Hernandez has been the clear top pass catcher for the Demon Deacons, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jack Foley and Kameron Shanks are the only other pass catchers on the team with over 10 receptions, and would help lead the passing game if Hernandez cannot go in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Kyion Grayes Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:48 AM ETCalifornia wide receiver Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. He's played in five games this season, hauling in 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Grayes had 98 yards and a score across three receptions against Wagner and five grabs for 22 yards against UNLV, but has barely done anything for the Golden Bears in conference play. If he's unable to play, Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong will power the wide receiver room. Wideout Jordan King, tight end Mason Mini and running back Adam Mohammed are other players with 10 or more receptions for California this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Tennessee To Start George MacIntyre On Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 15, 2026, 8:17 AM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre will be getting the nod as the play caller in Saturday's matchup with Alabama. Some speculated that true freshman Faizon Brandon would be fully healthy by game day, but the team appears to be opting for MacIntyre. MacIntyre is coming off his first career start, in which he led the Volunteers to a 24-17 win over Arkansas. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
CJ Baxter Could be Sidelined on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:43 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is questionable for the Wildcats against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the SEC availability report. Baxter is coming off a productive performance in an overtime win over LSU, recording 19 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Baxter is Kentucky's top ball carrier, racking up 87 carries for 484 yards and eight touchdowns this season. If he can't play against the Sooners, that would likely mean more carries for Jason Patterson, the team's second-leading rusher. Patterson is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season, while Oklahoma has allowed just 116.8 yards rushing per game on the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Trey'Dez Green Remains Out
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) remains out as the Tigers get set to face Mississippi State on Saturday. Green has been sidelined since being forced to exit his team's win over Ole Miss on Sept. 19. An MRI later showed he didn't tear any ligaments, and surgery was not necessary. Green began the year red-hot with 14 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown through three games, but the injury bug thwarted his momentum. The Tigers have struggled to replace his production, as tight end Zach Grace has recorded just one reception, a 22-yard touchdown, this season. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ja'Kyrian Turner's Status Uncertain
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 PM ETPittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the Panthers as they prepare to go up against Boston College on Saturday. Turner is RotoBaller's 56th-ranked running back and is projected to score 7.3 fantasy points against Boston College this week. He is third on his team in yards rushing, having recorded 30 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown this season. He is the Panthers' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, racking up 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, which leads Pitt running backs. If he can't play, it would likely mean even more work for the team's leading rusher Damon Ferguson Jr.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Keyjuan Brown Questionable to Return for Louisville
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:17 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is questionable for the Cardinals as they get ready to face Syracuse on Saturday, per the ACC availability report. Brown was also listed as questionable last week against Florida State and went on to miss his team's win over the Seminoles. Without their second-leading rusher, Marquise Davis received nine carries, which he took for 56 yards rushing and a touchdown against Florida State. Additionally, leading rusher Isaac Brown went off for 235 yards rushing along with a touchdown on 17 carries. Keyjuan Brown is RotoBaller's 70th-ranked running back and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points if he suits up against the Orange. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report