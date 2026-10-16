Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis Carry Injury Designations for Week 7

Oct 16, 2026, 12:18 PM ET

Indiana running back Khobie Martin (forearm) is doubtful to play in Week 7 against Ohio State. He got injured in the team's season opener, and has not played since. Martin didn't get a carry or catch in his first game action, but had 505 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 78 carries last year - he also caught a pass for 14 yards. Without Martin around most of this season, and likely again in Week 7, Indiana has relied on Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard. Beebe has 98 rushing attempts for 551 yards and four touchdowns, while Richard has added 597 yards and five scores across 71 rushing attempts. Beebe has four receiving yards across two catches, while Richard has three receptions for 47 yards. Ohio State will be a tough challenge for both of those backs, as the Buckeyes allow just 246.8 total yards and 13.2 points per game so far this season.