College Football Playoff Nearing Deal to Expand Again
Oct 15, 2026, 2:32 PM ETPer sources, the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The new playoff format would begin in 2027 and is expected to be finalized in the near future, pending final approvals. While details are yet to be finalized, discussions have mentioned the 24-team field would include 19 at-large bids, the Power 4 conference champions (as determined by each conference) and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team. The new playoff field is expected to eliminate Power 4 conference championship games and also lead to the season starting a week earlier. From 2014-23, a committee was in place to choose the top-four teams, and things have expanded to a 12-team field since. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Leonard Moore Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNotre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 7 showdown with BYU, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. Moore has been practicing a bit this week, and the Fighting Irish are preparing as if he will be playing this weekend. Across five games played so far this season, Moore has eight tackles and four passes defended. In his first two seasons with Notre Dame, the cornerback had 79 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles, leading to most offenses not testing him so far this season. BYU will present a challenge for Notre Dame, whether Moore is out there or not. The Cougars average 433.4 yards and 34.6 points per game so far, so having Moore would boost the Notre Dame defense and the chances the team wins.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Syracuse Starting Quarterback Spot in Question for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:23 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Steve Angeli (Achilles) and Malachi Nelson (shoulder/collarbone) are questionable to play in Week 7 against Louisville. QB Amari Odom (shoulder) has already been listed as out, so the team's starting spot is up for grabs. Angeli and Odom have played in three games each so far, while Nelson has appeared in two contests. Danny Lauter is a fourth quarterback who has played for the Orange this season. Angeli has attempted the most passes, but Odom has put up the best numbers on the field. Depending on the status of Angeli and Nelson, Lauter might get the starting nod in Week 7. The matchup against Louisville is pretty favorable, as the Cardinals have surrendered 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. All of Syracuse's offensive playmakers have murky outlooks though with the QB room up in the air.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Adam Mohammed, Cooper Perry Each Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:12 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Cooper Perry (undisclosed) and running back Adam Mohammed (undisclosed) are each questionable for the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. Mohammed has 336 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 73 rushing attempts in his five games played - he also has 17 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Perry has played in six games, making eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Mohammed leads the Golden Bears' backfield, so if he cannot play, Ashten Emory will likely lead the way. Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is another wideout who is questionable for California, so more could be put on the plates of Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong, the team's two leading pass catchers so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Questionable to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:05 PM ETCalifornia quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (concussion) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 battle with Wake Forest. Across five games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,180 yards and eight touchdowns, but has also been picked off five times. The quarterback hasn't added anything notable on the ground, but still was a fantasy asset based on what he's accomplished as a passer. Sagapolutele didn't play in the team's last game, with Jackson Brousseau getting the start instead. Brosseau was 29-of-43 passing for 321 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The matchup against Wake Forest is somewhat tough, as the Demon Deacons have allowed just 332 yards and 21.5 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Carlos Hernandez Questionable in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 contest against California. Across six games this season, Hernandez has racked up 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns, so he would be missed if he's unable to go this week. Hernandez has at least five receptions in each contest, while also going for at least 69 receiving yards - he has a touchdown in all but two games. Hernandez has been the clear top pass catcher for the Demon Deacons, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jack Foley and Kameron Shanks are the only other pass catchers on the team with over 10 receptions, and would help lead the passing game if Hernandez cannot go in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Kyion Grayes Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:48 AM ETCalifornia wide receiver Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. He's played in five games this season, hauling in 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Grayes had 98 yards and a score across three receptions against Wagner and five grabs for 22 yards against UNLV, but has barely done anything for the Golden Bears in conference play. If he's unable to play, Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong will power the wide receiver room. Wideout Jordan King, tight end Mason Mini and running back Adam Mohammed are other players with 10 or more receptions for California this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Tennessee To Start George MacIntyre On Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 15, 2026, 8:17 AM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre will be getting the nod as the play caller in Saturday's matchup with Alabama. Some speculated that true freshman Faizon Brandon would be fully healthy by game day, but the team appears to be opting for MacIntyre. MacIntyre is coming off his first career start, in which he led the Volunteers to a 24-17 win over Arkansas. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
CJ Baxter Could be Sidelined on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:43 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is questionable for the Wildcats against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the SEC availability report. Baxter is coming off a productive performance in an overtime win over LSU, recording 19 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Baxter is Kentucky's top ball carrier, racking up 87 carries for 484 yards and eight touchdowns this season. If he can't play against the Sooners, that would likely mean more carries for Jason Patterson, the team's second-leading rusher. Patterson is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season, while Oklahoma has allowed just 116.8 yards rushing per game on the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Trey'Dez Green Remains Out
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) remains out as the Tigers get set to face Mississippi State on Saturday. Green has been sidelined since being forced to exit his team's win over Ole Miss on Sept. 19. An MRI later showed he didn't tear any ligaments, and surgery was not necessary. Green began the year red-hot with 14 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown through three games, but the injury bug thwarted his momentum. The Tigers have struggled to replace his production, as tight end Zach Grace has recorded just one reception, a 22-yard touchdown, this season. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ja'Kyrian Turner's Status Uncertain
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 PM ETPittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the Panthers as they prepare to go up against Boston College on Saturday. Turner is RotoBaller's 56th-ranked running back and is projected to score 7.3 fantasy points against Boston College this week. He is third on his team in yards rushing, having recorded 30 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown this season. He is the Panthers' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, racking up 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, which leads Pitt running backs. If he can't play, it would likely mean even more work for the team's leading rusher Damon Ferguson Jr.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Keyjuan Brown Questionable to Return for Louisville
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:17 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is questionable for the Cardinals as they get ready to face Syracuse on Saturday, per the ACC availability report. Brown was also listed as questionable last week against Florida State and went on to miss his team's win over the Seminoles. Without their second-leading rusher, Marquise Davis received nine carries, which he took for 56 yards rushing and a touchdown against Florida State. Additionally, leading rusher Isaac Brown went off for 235 yards rushing along with a touchdown on 17 carries. Keyjuan Brown is RotoBaller's 70th-ranked running back and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points if he suits up against the Orange. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Nate Sheppard Questionable vs. North Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:07 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard (ankle) is questionable to play for the Blue Devils as they get ready to take on North Carolina on Saturday. Sheppard is dealing with an ankle injury, which he played through during a loss to Georgia Tech last week. He is the Blue Devils' top ball carrier, recording 27 carries for 99 yards and a couple of touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. Sheppard is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 24.9 fantasy points against the Tar Heels, who allowed Pitt to rush for 150 yards a week ago. North Carolina is allowing 152 yards per game on the ground this season. If Sheppard can't play, that would mean more carries for CJ Campbell Jr.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Fluff Bothwell Could Miss This Week Against LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:57 PM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (lower leg) is questionable as the Bulldogs prepare to take on LSU on Saturday. Bothwell is the Bulldogs' leading rusher, recording 74 carries for 403 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown receiving. If Bothwell can't play, Mississippi State would likely turn to Kolin Wilson, who came on to replace Bothwell when he exited after just one carry against Alabama. Wilson finished the loss to the Crimson Tide with 10 carries for just 27 yards. LSU has been phenomenal defending against the run this season, allowing just 74.5 yards rushing per game to its opponents.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Kamario Taylor Questionable to Return Against LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:23 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (leg) is questionable to play for the Bulldogs against LSU on Saturday, per the SEC availability report. Taylor is dealing with a leg injury that forced him out of his team's loss to Alabama a couple of weeks ago. Upon his exit from the game against the Crimson Tide, Taylor was replaced by Parker Puckett, who finished the game three of six passing for 26 yards. Despite his questionable tag, Taylor remains RotoBaller's 13th-ranked quarterback this week and is projected to score 23.8 fantasy points against a Tigers defense that has allowed a slim average of 176.2 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Faizon Brandon Questionable for Tennessee
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:11 PM ETTennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (shoulder) is questionable to play against Alabama on Saturday afternoon, according to the SEC availability report. Brandon was held out this past week against Arkansas, with George MacIntyre getting the start in his absence. MacIntyre finished a 24-17 win 18 of 29 passing for 247 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Brandon's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception. He's added 53 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as a dual threat. Alabama has allowed 236.5 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Justice Haynes Doubtful Against Virginia Tech
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:55 PM ETGeorgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (undisclosed) is doubtful to play against Virginia Tech on Saturday, according to the ACC availability report. Haynes is the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher, recording 462 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 87 carries this season. He has also recorded 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Haynes is likely to be replaced by Trelain Maddox, who has carried the ball 25 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Maddox has also recorded nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown receiving. Maddox is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Hokies this week. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Dante Moore Out for Second Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:48 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) has been declared out for the second straight week, according to the SEC availability report. Moore sustained a concussion during the Ducks' win over USC and was replaced in the lineup by Dylan Raiola. However, Raiola was benched in favor of Brock Thomas during a loss to UCLA last week. Raiola finished the game 6 of 19 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions, while Thomas fared better, recording 156 yards on 11 of 15 passing, including a touchdown. The Ducks have yet to name a starter for this weekend's game against Nebraska, which is Raiola's former team.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Chauncey Bowens Out Against Auburn, Could Be Longer
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:34 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (lower body) will miss the Bulldogs' game against Auburn on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos, who reported Bowens' "status moving forward is in doubt." Bowens is Georgia's top receiving threat out of the backfield, having recorded 10 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, which leads all Bulldogs running backs. Next in line for work as a receiver could be Dwight Phillips Jr., who has eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, to go with 37 carries for 280 yards and a score in six games this season. In its last matchup, the Auburn defense allowed Tennessee to rush for a whopping 237 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: On3
Lloyd Avant Is Difficult to Trust Outside Deep Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM ETOklahoma running back Lloyd Avant finally returned to the end zone against Texas, taking 10 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 16 yards. The Sooners won 27-24, although Avant's short run accounted for their only offensive touchdown. Oklahoma's other touchdowns came on a blocked punt and an interception return. Avant has 236 rushing yards and two scores through five games, with 10 or fewer carries in four consecutive appearances. Kentucky is a more inviting opponent than Texas on the ground, having allowed 815 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in six games. Even so, Avant has not shown the kind of touch volume that makes him a comfortable weekly fantasy starter. He is a deep-league flex consideration for Saturday's home matchup and a sit in most shallower leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Bo Jackson Is a Risky Start Against Indiana
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:58 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off his best game of the season, rushing 23 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. The increased involvement matters, but Ja'Kobi Jackson also received 14 carries and gained 76 yards in that game. Now the Buckeyes travel to Indiana, which has allowed only 450 rushing yards across six games. Opponents are averaging just 2.31 yards per carry against the Hoosiers. Jackson has 460 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season, and the 23 attempts against Maryland were a season high. It is difficult to project another two-score game with the workload still being shared and the matchup this tough. Jackson is a risky RB2 or flex, not a player managers need to force into every starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN