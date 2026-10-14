Justice Haynes Doubtful Against Virginia Tech
Oct 14, 2026, 8:55 PM ETGeorgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (undisclosed) is doubtful to play against Virginia Tech on Saturday, according to the ACC availability report. Haynes is the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher, recording 462 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 87 carries this season. He has also recorded 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Haynes is likely to be replaced by Trelain Maddox, who has carried the ball 25 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Maddox has also recorded nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown receiving. Maddox is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Hokies this week. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
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Dante Moore Out for Second Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:48 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) has been declared out for the second straight week, according to the SEC availability report. Moore sustained a concussion during the Ducks' win over USC and was replaced in the lineup by Dylan Raiola. However, Raiola was benched in favor of Brock Thomas during a loss to UCLA last week. Raiola finished the game 6 of 19 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions, while Thomas fared better, recording 156 yards on 11 of 15 passing, including a touchdown. The Ducks have yet to name a starter for this weekend's game against Nebraska, which is Raiola's former team.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Chauncey Bowens Out Against Auburn, Could Be Longer
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:34 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (lower body) will miss the Bulldogs' game against Auburn on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos, who reported Bowens' "status moving forward is in doubt." Bowens is Georgia's top receiving threat out of the backfield, having recorded 10 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, which leads all Bulldogs running backs. Next in line for work as a receiver could be Dwight Phillips Jr., who has eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, to go with 37 carries for 280 yards and a score in six games this season. In its last matchup, the Auburn defense allowed Tennessee to rush for a whopping 237 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: On3
Lloyd Avant Is Difficult to Trust Outside Deep Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM ETOklahoma running back Lloyd Avant finally returned to the end zone against Texas, taking 10 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 16 yards. The Sooners won 27-24, although Avant's short run accounted for their only offensive touchdown. Oklahoma's other touchdowns came on a blocked punt and an interception return. Avant has 236 rushing yards and two scores through five games, with 10 or fewer carries in four consecutive appearances. Kentucky is a more inviting opponent than Texas on the ground, having allowed 815 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in six games. Even so, Avant has not shown the kind of touch volume that makes him a comfortable weekly fantasy starter. He is a deep-league flex consideration for Saturday's home matchup and a sit in most shallower leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Bo Jackson Is a Risky Start Against Indiana
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:58 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off his best game of the season, rushing 23 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. The increased involvement matters, but Ja'Kobi Jackson also received 14 carries and gained 76 yards in that game. Now the Buckeyes travel to Indiana, which has allowed only 450 rushing yards across six games. Opponents are averaging just 2.31 yards per carry against the Hoosiers. Jackson has 460 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season, and the 23 attempts against Maryland were a season high. It is difficult to project another two-score game with the workload still being shared and the matchup this tough. Jackson is a risky RB2 or flex, not a player managers need to force into every starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
CJ Baxter Faces a Tough Test in Norman
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:56 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter needed only the Wildcats' first offensive play to make an impression against LSU, breaking a 77-yard run before finishing with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. That long gain accounted for most of his yardage, and the second score came in overtime as Kentucky pulled off a 35-34 upset. Baxter has eight rushing touchdowns and 484 yards through six games. Next comes a trip to Oklahoma, whose defense has allowed only 584 rushing yards in five contests and held Texas without a rushing touchdown last Saturday. Baxter handled nearly all the meaningful backfield work against LSU, with Jason Patterson getting just two carries. He still belongs in the RB2 mix, particularly for managers who need touchdown potential, but Oklahoma's front makes his floor less comfortable this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop's Workload Keeps Him a Strong Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:55 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop has been doing the heavy lifting lately, with 53 carries for 358 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. He followed 220 rushing yards against Auburn with 138 yards and the winning touchdown at Arkansas. Alabama will be a tougher test Saturday in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have allowed 599 rushing yards in six games, an average of just 3.03 yards per carry, although Georgia managed 206 yards against them last week. Tennessee has continued to involve Daune Morris, but Bishop's 34 carries against Auburn and 19 against Arkansas show whose number is being called most often. Bishop has 678 rushing yards and eight scores on the season. RotoBaller ranks him 35th overall for Week 7, and he remains a strong RB2 start even with the difficult opponent.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Wayshawn Parker Is a Must-Start RB1 Against Colorado
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:53 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker is RotoBaller's No. 1 overall fantasy player for Week 7, and the numbers make the choice understandable. He ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns at Iowa State, then followed with 171 yards and two more scores against Kansas, including a 90-yard touchdown run. Parker has 499 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in five games, plus 17 catches for 190 yards and four receiving scores. Colorado has allowed only three rushing touchdowns and 3.58 yards per carry through five games, so Saturday's trip to Boulder is not quite the soft matchup the name might suggest. Parker has scored 11 total touchdowns already, though, and his receiving role gives him another route to production. Start him as an RB1 without hesitation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Start Against Cincinnati
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:51 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. barely completed a third of his passes against Arizona, going 11-for-28 for 219 yards without a touchdown. Fantasy managers still got 98 rushing yards and a score from him on 25 carries. It was another heavy rushing workload for Hawkins, who has run for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games. Cincinnati comes to Morgantown on Saturday having allowed 708 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in five games, including 238 yards on the ground against Arizona in its previous outing. The passing inconsistency is real, but it has not stopped Hawkins from putting up major fantasy numbers. He is RotoBaller's QB2 in its current Week 7 projections. There is no reason to move him out of starting lineups because of the completion percentage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Sam Leavitt Has QB2 Appeal Against Mississippi State
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing at Kentucky, adding 39 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 35-34 overtime loss. The production was useful, although his eight interceptions through six games are difficult to overlook. Mississippi State visits Baton Rouge on Saturday having surrendered 1,300 passing yards and nine touchdowns in five contests. That is a friendlier matchup than several Leavitt has encountered, and his rushing involvement can make up for some mistakes through the air. There is still a difference between a favorable opponent and a dependable weekly QB1. RotoBaller has Leavitt 139th overall in its October 14 Week 7 rankings, well behind the top fantasy quarterbacks. He is a viable QB2 and a borderline QB1 for managers dealing with bye weeks, rather than an automatic start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aaron Flowers Out for Foreseeable Future
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 14, 2026, 2:44 PM ETOregon safety Aaron Flowers (undisclosed) is out for the foreseeable future after needing surgery, according to head coach Dan Lanning. Across four games this season, Flowers had 17 combined tackles and a pass defensed. Last season with the Ducks, the safety had 70 combined tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed. Him missing additional games is a blow to the Ducks' defense, which has allowed 344.4 yards and 22 points per game to this point of the season. Defensive back Koi Perich leads the team with 34 combined tackles through five games, and he and others will need to pick up the slack while Flowers misses more game action.--Morgan Rode
Source: Rob Moseley - GoDucks
Katin Houser Out 4-6 Weeks with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 14, 2026, 12:59 PM ETIllinois quarterback Katin Houser (hand) underwent a procedure and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Brett Bielema. In his first six games, Houser completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns, while being picked off four times. He also rushed for 120 yards across 30 attempts. Houser was replaced by Michael Clayton II in the team's overtime win over Michigan State, and should be next in line to start. Clayton has played in two games this year, completing 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions - he's added nothing on the ground so far. The QB change is a downgrade for the Illinois offensive playmakers, so keep that in mind for the rest of the season. The Fighting Illini next play in Week 8 against Oregon.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Aaron Philo's Status for Week 7 in Question
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 14, 2026, 11:49 AM ETThe status of Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (undisclosed) is in question for the team's Week 7 game against Texas. He has been limited in practice, meaning 2025 four-star recruit Tramell Jones Jr. could end up starting in Philo's place. Philo has played in six games so far this season - he's completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions. Philo has 104 rushing yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Philo has struggled in back-to-back Florida losses, and now his status is in question for a tough test against Texas. Jones has played in five games so far, completing 23 of his 29 passes for 252 yards and two scores, but also two interceptions; he has 25 rushing yards across five attempts.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
Michigan Trending Toward Adding Two Fifth-Year Seniors to Roster
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 14, 2026, 11:44 AM ETMichigan is getting close to adding both tight end Alex Bauman and cornerback Jeremiah Earby to its roster. Both players entered the transfer portal within the past 24 hours, and each was granted separate temporary restraining orders against the NCAA. If either player suits up for a college team this fall, it will be for the Wolverines, and both players are now enrolled at Michigan. Bauman was at Miami last season, catching 18 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown - he played for Tulane from 2022-24. Earby has played 52 combined games over four seasons, two each with California and Boise State. Michigan has started just 3-2 this season and could use an infusion of talent, so the additions of Bauman and Earby could boost the team a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Vernell Brown III has Shot to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 14, 2026, 11:36 AM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) practiced on Wednesday and has a chance to play in Week 7 against Texas. Reports are that it was the best he's looked since getting injured. Brown has missed the past two games with the injury. Brown has played in four games so far this season, catching 17 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He had 512 yards, but no scores, across 40 receptions in 10 games a year ago. Brown still ranks third on the team in receptions and is second in receiving yardage despite missing the two games, so his presence would be beneficial for the Gators. Texas allows 264.4 yards and just 16 points per game so far, so getting the talented Brown back would be a big boost for Florida and its chances of pulling the upset.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie as Consistent as Can Be
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 11:03 AM ETOne of the most consistently productive pass catchers in the country, Syracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie has scored a touchdown in each of his first four games. He has recorded just 11 receptions this year, but has averaged 19.7 yards per catch while finding the end zone four times. He has a long reception of 34 yards or more in each of the last three weeks and is projected to score 9.7 fantasy points as RotoBaller's sixth-ranked tight end. Syracuse takes on Louisville on Saturday night, with the Cardinals defense allowing a whopping 257.2 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Luke Reynolds Hopes to Find End Zone for First Time in Four Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:54 AM ETHe has remained productive, but it's been a while since Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has found the end zone. RotoBaller's ninth-ranked tight end last scored a touchdown during the Hokies' 35-26 win over Maryland on Sept. 19, his fourth score in his first three games. Since then, he has totaled 16 receptions for 166 yards, but has failed to record a touchdown. Reynolds is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points in this week's matchup with Georgia Tech, which allowed 259 yards through the air last week against Duke. He recorded four receptions for 58 yards last week against Cal.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jelani Thurman Looking to Score Touchdown for Third Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has enjoyed a solid stretch, including three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Thurman is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked tight end as the Tar Heels go up against Duke this weekend, with the big-bodied target projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against the Blue Devils. Duke has allowed 202 yards passing per game this season and allowed Georgia Tech to record 218 yards passing a week ago. Thurman recorded six receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during a 21-17 win over Pitt last week. He has racked up 22 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns this year.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Lagway Looks To Have Consecutive Strong Starts
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 14, 2026, 10:41 AM ETBaylor quarterback DJ Lagway is looking to build upon a great Week 5 performance against Big 12 rival TCU in Week 7. In Week 5 against Arizona State, Lagway posted the best game of his Baylor career, completing 62.5% of his 40 pass attempts for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. The most noticeable difference in Lagway's Week 5 breakout was his completion percentage jumping from around 50% to 62.5%, but his ADOT didn't change enough to suggest a shift in play-calling that would raise his completion percentage. Lagway has consistently failed to deliver on his elite fantasy upside, but things may turn around in Week 7 against a TCU defense that allows only 12.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in three P4 matchups. Lagway is RotoBaller's QB23 for Week 7, and fantasy managers should find another option. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Kari Ashley Coming Off Big Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:38 AM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley is a top-tier play as RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end, with the Horned Frogs set to face Baylor on Saturday. Ashley is coming off one of his most productive outings of the season, recording six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown during a 17-10 loss at the hands of BYU. He has totaled 25 receptions for 374 yards and four touchdowns on the year, while he is projected to score 12.2 fantasy points against a Baylor defense that has allowed 229.2 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Arizona State racked up 310 yards passing during a 55-19 Baylor win.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Keelon Russell Faces Another Tough Test In Week 7
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 AM ETAlabama quarterback Keelon Russell will not catch a break in Week 7 against the tough No. 14 Tennessee defense. Russell struggled in Week 6 against No. 2 Georgia, scoring only 13.5 fantasy points. However, in the three weeks before that game, he scored over 31 fantasy points in each. The standout sophomore has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he's added 46 carries for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns, making him the QB9 of the season with 151.96 fantasy points. Unfortunately for Russell, he'll face another tough matchup in Tennessee, which has allowed only 12.6 fantasy points per game against P4 opponents this season, including games against Arch Manning and Byrum Brown. To make matters worse, Russell will likely be without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks Russell as QB12 for Week 7.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports