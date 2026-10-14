Sam Leavitt Has QB2 Appeal Against Mississippi State

Oct 14, 2026, 11:36 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) practiced on Wednesday and has a chance to play in Week 7 against Texas. Reports are that it was the best he's looked since getting injured. Brown has missed the past two games with the injury. Brown has played in four games so far this season, catching 17 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He had 512 yards, but no scores, across 40 receptions in 10 games a year ago. Brown still ranks third on the team in receptions and is second in receiving yardage despite missing the two games, so his presence would be beneficial for the Gators. Texas allows 264.4 yards and just 16 points per game so far, so getting the talented Brown back would be a big boost for Florida and its chances of pulling the upset.