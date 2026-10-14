Keelon Russell Faces Another Tough Test In Week 7

Oct 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will face another daunting defense in Week 7 against No. 5 Indiana. A Heisman hopeful this season, Smith is the fantasy WR1 by a mile, with 182.1 fantasy points and an average of 30.4 fantasy points per game. The junior wide receiver has a legitimate chance to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Alabama's Devonta Smith won the award in 2020. This season, he has 48 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith has an elite 37.7% target share and a 15.1 ADOT. He had a "down week" in Week 6 against Maryland, failing to surpass 200 receiving yards for the third straight week, but he still found the end zone twice. Indiana may be up to the task of stopping Smith, as it allows only 188 passing yards per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR1 for Week 7 and will likely stay there for the rest of the season.