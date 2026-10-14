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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Keelon Russell Faces Another Tough Test In Week 7

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Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 AM ET

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell will not catch a break in Week 7 against the tough No. 14 Tennessee defense. Russell struggled in Week 6 against No. 2 Georgia, scoring only 13.5 fantasy points. However, in the three weeks before that game, he scored over 31 fantasy points in each. The standout sophomore has completed 67.9% of his passes for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he's added 46 carries for 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns, making him the QB9 of the season with 151.96 fantasy points. Unfortunately for Russell, he'll face another tough matchup in Tennessee, which has allowed only 12.6 fantasy points per game against P4 opponents this season, including games against Arch Manning and Byrum Brown. To make matters worse, Russell will likely be without star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 6. RotoBaller ranks Russell as QB12 for Week 7.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 10:54 AM ET

He has remained productive, but it's been a while since Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds has found the end zone. RotoBaller's ninth-ranked tight end last scored a touchdown during the Hokies' 35-26 win over Maryland on Sept. 19, his fourth score in his first three games. Since then, he has totaled 16 receptions for 166 yards, but has failed to record a touchdown. Reynolds is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points in this week's matchup with Georgia Tech, which allowed 259 yards through the air last week against Duke. He recorded four receptions for 58 yards last week against Cal.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 14, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman has enjoyed a solid stretch, including three touchdowns over the past two weeks. Thurman is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked tight end as the Tar Heels go up against Duke this weekend, with the big-bodied target projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against the Blue Devils. Duke has allowed 202 yards passing per game this season and allowed Georgia Tech to record 218 yards passing a week ago. Thurman recorded six receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during a 21-17 win over Pitt last week. He has racked up 22 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns this year.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 14, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway is looking to build upon a great Week 5 performance against Big 12 rival TCU in Week 7. In Week 5 against Arizona State, Lagway posted the best game of his Baylor career, completing 62.5% of his 40 pass attempts for 306 yards, four touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. The most noticeable difference in Lagway's Week 5 breakout was his completion percentage jumping from around 50% to 62.5%, but his ADOT didn't change enough to suggest a shift in play-calling that would raise his completion percentage. Lagway has consistently failed to deliver on his elite fantasy upside, but things may turn around in Week 7 against a TCU defense that allows only 12.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in three P4 matchups. Lagway is RotoBaller's QB23 for Week 7, and fantasy managers should find another option. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

TCU tight end Kari Ashley is a top-tier play as RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end, with the Horned Frogs set to face Baylor on Saturday. Ashley is coming off one of his most productive outings of the season, recording six receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown during a 17-10 loss at the hands of BYU. He has totaled 25 receptions for 374 yards and four touchdowns on the year, while he is projected to score 12.2 fantasy points against a Baylor defense that has allowed 229.2 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Arizona State racked up 310 yards passing during a 55-19 Baylor win.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 14, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris will face a fantasy-friendly matchup in the Week 7 Big 12 clash against No. 10 Texas Tech. The 6'5" senior is enjoying his best season this year and is the WR5 in fantasy points with 118 points and an average of 23.6 fantasy points per game. Harris transferred from Boston College to Arizona State this season and has dominated his competition, with a 30.5% target share that, oddly enough, is second on the team to Omarion Miller's 31.8% target share. Harris has turned those opportunities into 34 catches,590 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. Although Texas Tech's defense allows only 16.2 points per game, it gives up 262 passing yards per game, ranking among the bottom 12 in the country. So it may be difficult for Harris to find the end zone this week, but he should provide a high floor with his receiving yards. Harris is RotoBaller's WR26 for the week.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will look to bounce back against Florida State in the Week 7 ACC clash. This season, Toney ranks as the fantasy WR6 with 117.8 total fantasy points and 23.6 fantasy points per game. Toney's surface-level stats are elite: 39 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns. He has also posted a 29.6% target share and has run 83.2% of his routes from the slot. In Week 5 against Clemson, Toney had his worst game of the season, with only 8.4 fantasy points: five catches for 40 yards and one rushing attempt for 19 yards. Luckily, Toney got a Week 6 bye to rest and now faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against Florida State, whose defense allows 244.7 passing yards and 25.3 points per game. RotoBaller ranks Toney as the WR14 for Week 7, and he should be started in all leagues. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ET

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will face another daunting defense in Week 7 against No. 5 Indiana. A Heisman hopeful this season, Smith is the fantasy WR1 by a mile, with 182.1 fantasy points and an average of 30.4 fantasy points per game. The junior wide receiver has a legitimate chance to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Alabama's Devonta Smith won the award in 2020. This season, he has 48 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith has an elite 37.7% target share and a 15.1 ADOT. He had a "down week" in Week 6 against Maryland, failing to surpass 200 receiving yards for the third straight week, but he still found the end zone twice. Indiana may be up to the task of stopping Smith, as it allows only 188 passing yards per game. Smith is RotoBaller's WR1 for Week 7 and will likely stay there for the rest of the season.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Boise State star cornerback Jeremiah Earby has entered the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos. According to Nakos, a Michigan court granted the senior cornerback a temporary restraining order to gain an additional year of eligibility. Earby has not appeared in a game this season but was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team last season, when he totaled 60 tackles and four interceptions.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 14, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher is aiming to find the end zone for the third consecutive week in Week 7 against Louisville. This season, Hatcher is the fantasy WR8 with 114.4 total fantasy points and the WR6 in fantasy points per game, averaging 22.9. The senior wide receiver has caught 37 of 55 targets for 560 yards and 6 touchdowns. Hatcher's breakout season comes on the back of an elite 31.25% target share and an impressive 13.9 ADOT. In Week 7, Hatcher faces a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Louisville defense, which allows 257.2 passing yards per game. Hatcher is RotoBaller's WR3 for Week 7, and he should be started in all league formats. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
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Oct 14, 2026, 8:53 AM ET

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will face a tough challenge in leading his team to victory in Week 7 against No. 13 Missouri. The Heisman hopeful quarterback has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,435 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. Chambliss has been incredibly efficient on the ground, turning just 32 carries into 113 rushing yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Chambliss is the fantasy QB16 in total points with 136.7 fantasy points; however, he is the QB8 in average fantasy points per game with 27.3 fantasy points per game. The joys of the SEC schedule are never having a down week, and that trend continues as Chambliss faces a tough Missouri defense that only allows 17.7 points per game. The Missouri defense has allowed only 13.76 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks through the team's first P4 matchups. Chambliss has proven he can produce elite fantasy weeks against any defense, and RotoBaller ranks him as the QB6 for Week 7.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
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Oct 14, 2026, 8:22 AM ET

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is listed as questionable for Friday's Big Ten matchup against Purdue. On Monday's injury report, Williams Jr. was listed as doubtful, so the upgrade to questionable seemed positive, but Washington head coach Jedd Fisch said he is not under the impression Williams Jr. will play this week. Williams Jr. sustained a rib injury in the team's Week 6 41-24 loss to Iowa. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown replaced Williams Jr. early in the game and completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 251 yards and three touchdowns. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 13, 2026, 4:15 PM ET

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. is coming off his best performance of the season and will look to match or better it in a Week 7 test against Arizona State. Carter caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in his last appearance. He has 13 catches for 129 yards and a score in just three games played overall. The matchup works in his favor this week, as Arizona State has allowed an average of 347.4 yards and 27.8 points per game so far. Carter is a better fantasy starting option in deeper leagues after a slow start to his year, but coming off a big game and going into a favorable matchup, he has starting appeal in all league types.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 4:09 PM ET

Alabama running back Trae'shawn Brown hasn't been a workhorse, but he's delivered some solid fantasy performances and will try to put together another one in Week 7 against Tennessee. He has 51 carries for 301 yards and five touchdowns across six games so far, plus has caught five passes for an additional 33 yards. Brown has gotten double-digit carries on just two occasions this season, but has 66 or more rushing yards in three of his past four contests. Tennessee will be a bit tougher test for him, as the Volunteers' defense has allowed 293.7 yards and 15.5 points per game. Brown is a more confident starting option in deeper fantasy setups, but also has delivered enough to consider in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 4:05 PM ET

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall has been a pretty big part of the team's offense, and he will look to keep that going and turn that into a big fantasy showing against Vanderbilt in Week 7. Marshall has 42 receptions for 605 yards and two touchdowns in the first six games of his season. He has at least five receptions in each contest, while going for at least 56 yards. Vandy is a pretty favorable matchup for the wideout, as the Commodores' defense has surrendered 353.5 yards and 29.5 points per contest so far. Marshall's fantasy owners should have enough confidence to start the wide receiver this coming week, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah will look to lead his team to a Week 7 win over Florida State and also deliver big for his fantasy managers in the process. He has completed 84.2% of his passes across five games so far, accumulating 1,438 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while still not throwing an interception. Mensah has rushed for 79 yards and two more scores on 12 attempts. His last game was the first time he hasn't thrown for at least three touchdowns, and with a rushing TD, Mensah still had a productive fantasy showing. Florida State is allowing 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game, so Mensah's fantasy owners should be confident starting him in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 3:57 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers struggled to produce in the team's upset win over Texas and he'll look to bounce back in another ranked matchup against Kentucky in Week 7. Beers had 29 receiving yards across four receptions against Texas, marking the second time in three games that he's underperformed as a fantasy asset. He has 22 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns across five games overall. Beers has been a up-and-down fantasy asset, but the matchup against the Wildcats bodes well for the tight end. Kentucky allows 382.2 yards and 28 points per game, so there's some optimism for Beers putting together a better outing in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 3:52 PM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has been a very good fantasy option to this point of the season, and a favorable Week 7 matchup against Maryland bodes well for the fantasy asset again. Across five games, Duff has 33 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. His last game was the first one he didn't catch a touchdown in, but he still had 78 yards across four receptions. Duff has at least four catches and 78 yards in every game, and that's still good fantasy production. Maryland has allowed 354 yards and 32.7 points per game so far, so the matchup is right for Duff to excel this week, so he should be started confidently.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer is coming off a career game and will now look to keep things rolling in Week 7 against Oklahoma State. The Cougars' tight end caught eight passes for 83 yards and four touchdowns last week, plus had a rushing yard. Overmyer now has 33 catches for 400 yards and six touchdowns over six contests this season. He has at least six catches in all but two games, and has gone for at least 68 receiving yards in four straight contests. Oklahoma State is an OK matchup, as the Cowboys' defense surrenders 328.8 yards and 21.4 points per game so far this season. Fantasy owners should be confident starting Overmyer, especially after his latest performance.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 3:36 PM ET

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts looks to continue his big fantasy season against a ranked Ole Miss team in Week 7. Roberts has been the workhorse back for the Tigers, and that should continue with Ahmad Hardy not back in the mix yet. Roberts has 147 rushing attempts over six games, racking up 828 yards and eight touchdowns, plus catching 11 passes for 84 yards. He has 22 or more carries in each of the past five contests, and has five rushing scores over the past two weeks combined. Despite facing a ranked opponent, Roberts' outlook for Week 7 is solid, as Ole Miss has surrendered 392.4 yards and 28 points per game so far this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 13, 2026, 3:32 PM ET

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee hopes to keep delivering big in the team's ranked matchup against Ole Miss in Week 7. Lee has caught 42 passes over the team's first six contests, going for 616 yards and five touchdowns so far. He has at least five receptions in each contest, and over 47 yards in each game too. Lee has scored in all but two games, so he's been a very good fantasy asset so far. His Week 7 matchup is still OK despite the ranked opponent, as Ole Miss allows 392.4 yards and 28 points per game, so fantasy owners should be confident in Lee delivering again this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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