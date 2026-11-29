Scott Satterfield Fired By Cincinnati
Nov 29, 2026, 12:27 PM ETCincinnati has fired head coach Scott Satterfield after four seasons with the program, according to On3. Satterfield went 21-28 with the Bearcats. The team got off to a 4-0 start in 2026 before losing six of its final eight games. In 2025, Cincinnati started 7-1 before dropping the final five games of the year. Satterfield got his head-coaching start with Appalachian State, where he went 51-24 in six seasons. He then went 25-24 in four seasons with Louisville before taking the Bearcats' job. Satterfield is the third Big 12 coach to be fired this season.--Jackson Sparks
Source: On3Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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DeSean Bishop a Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 10:38 AM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision as he and the Volunteers prepare to square off with Vanderbilt this week, according to On3. Bishop is the Volunteers' leading rusher, totaling 1,215 yards rushing on 248 carries this season, equating to an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He's also found the end zone 13 times. Bishop is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.6 fantasy points against the Commodores, who have allowed 136.5 yards rushing per game this season, which is in the middle of the pack. Last week, Vanderbilt allowed 170 yards rushing during a loss to Florida.--Alex Brasky
Source: On3
Malachi Toney a Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) has surprisingly been deemed a game-time decision as the Hurricanes prepare to play Boston College, according to On3. Toney has been out since Halloween due to an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday. Toney was a Heisman candidate before he was sidelined, recording 1,027 yards receiving on 73 receptions, scoring 13 touchdowns in eight games played. He also ran the ball four times for 61 yards. Boston College has allowed 210.5 yards passing per game this season, which is among the better marks in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: On3
Josh Hoover to Start for Indiana
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 10:16 AM ETIndiana plans to start Josh Hoover at quarterback against Purdue on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Hoover was replaced in the starting lineup by Grant Wilson after Halloween, but will record his first start since Oct. 31 as he and the Hoosiers take on the Boilermakers in Big Ten action. Hoover has struggled at times this season and went 7 of 13 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown after replacing Wilson during an overtime loss to Washington last week. Purdue has allowed 228.8 yards passing per game this season. The Boilermakers allowed just 127 yards passing during a blowout loss to Wisconsin last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
Katin Houser Ruled Out
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 10:10 AM ETIllinois quarterback Katin Houser (hand) has been ruled out of his team's matchup with Northwestern, according to the Big Ten availability report. Houser reinjured his throwing hand against Iowa last week and will now miss the game against the Wildcats. He has led the way for the Fighting Illini offense this season, totaling 2,449 yards passing and 20 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Backup quarterback Michael Clayton II is also out, which will likely lead to Illinois calling on third-stringer Carson Boyd to make his first start. Boyd is a sophomore and has one completion for five yards this season. Northwestern has allowed 215.5 yards passing per game this season, which is in the middle of the pack.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Jordon Davison Upgraded to Probable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 9:36 AM ETOregon running back Jordon Davison (lower body) has been upgraded to probable, according to the Big Ten availability report, and is now trending toward making his return to the field for the Ducks against Washington. Davison is dealing with a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since Halloween. Before sustaining the injury, Davison recorded 439 yards rushing on 4.8 yards per carry, scoring seven touchdowns rushing. This week, Oregon will take on a Huskies pass defense that has allowed 134.2 yards rushing per game, which is middle of the pack. Last week, Washington allowed Indiana to gain 152 yards rushing during a Huskies upset win. In other injury news, Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. is doubtful to play against Washington.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Bryce Underwood Trending Toward Being Available
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 28, 2026, 9:26 AM ETWith Michigan set to take on rival Ohio State, Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (lower body) is expected to be available against the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Underwood is dealing with a lower-body injury and was listed as questionable on the latest Big Ten availability report. Underwood finished a three-overtime win over UCLA last week, 11 of 24 passing for 127 yards and a touchdown, while he ran the ball 13 times for just five yards. This week, if healthy, he will go up against an Ohio State pass defense that has allowed just 194 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
Dierre Hill Jr. One of Two Oregon Running Backs Listed as Questionable
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETTwo Oregon running backs, Dierre Hill Jr. (lower body) and Jordon Davison (lower body), are each listed as questionable as the Ducks prepare to take on Washington, according to the Big Ten availability report. Both players are dealing with apparent lower-body injuries. Hill Jr. and Davison are the team's top two ball carriers, with Hill Jr. leading the way with 589 yards rushing and Davison totaling 439 yards rushing. This week, Oregon takes on a Huskies run defense that has allowed its opponents to gain 134.2 yards rushing per game this season. Davison hasn't played since Halloween. Hill Jr. is RotoBaller's 31st-ranked running back and is projected to score 11.7 fantasy points against Washington.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
DeSean Bishop's Status Uncertain Against Vanderbilt
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 9:54 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop (lower body) is questionable to play for the Volunteers as they go up against Vanderbilt, according to the SEC availability report. Bishop is dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained during this past week's win over LSU. Before exiting the game, he recorded 52 yards rushing on 18 carries. Bishop is RotoBaller's 16th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.6 fantasy points against the Commodores. Vanderbilt has allowed 136.5 yards rushing per game this season, which is among the better marks in the country. Last week, Vanderbilt allowed Florida to rush for 170 yards, but limited the Gators to 3.9 yards per carry.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Malachi Toney Upgraded On Latest Availability Report
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 8:37 PM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is listed as doubtful as the Hurricanes prepare to take on Boston College, according to the ACC availability report. It's an improvement for Toney, who has been out since Halloween with an ankle injury. Toney is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the country, having eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in just eight games this season. Before he was sidelined, he totaled 73 receptions and 13 touchdowns.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Ty Dieffenbach Questionable Against USC
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 8:31 PM ETUCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (hip) is questionable as he and the Bruins prepare to take on USC in Week 13, according to the Big Ten availability report. Dieffenbach is dealing with a hip injury he sustained during a loss to Michigan last week. Earlier this week, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney said there's a "chance" that Dieffenbach will be well enough to suit up against the Trojans. Dieffenbach recorded 188 yards passing on 19 of 30 completions and threw an interception before exiting the game last week against the Wolverines.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Underwood Questionable in Week 13
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ETMichigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (lower body) is questionable as the Wolverines prepare to take on rival Ohio State on Saturday, according to the Big Ten availability report. Underwood is dealing with a lower-body injury, and his status for this weekend's tilt remains uncertain despite Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham declaring him the starter for the second straight week. Underwood took back the reins of the Michigan offense last week against UCLA, completing 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. This week, Underwood and the Wolverines will square off with a Buckeyes pass defense that has allowed just 194 yards passing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Barkate Carries High Upside into Week 13 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 25, 2026, 12:04 PM ETMiami wide receiver Cooper Barkate remains a strong fantasy starting option for Week 13 against Boston College as Malachi Toney (ankle) is expected to miss another game. Barkate has picked up some of the slack of late, going for at least 71 yards in four straight games. The wideout has two touchdown grabs in that span, plus seven or more receptions in three straight contests. Barkate has 52 receptions for 653 yards and six touchdowns on the season overall. He should be the team's top wideout again against Boston College, which allows 27.2 points and 210.5 passing yards per game so far. Barkate is a good starting option in all league types, but a more confident option the deeper a league gets.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Collin Dixon Hoping to End Big Season on High Note
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 25, 2026, 11:58 AM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has produced some good fantasy results this season, and he'll look to post one more big score in Week 13 against Northwestern. He has caught 80 passes for 1,088 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, plus has a 15-yard rush. Dixon has four or more receptions in every single game, and he's scored in all but three contests. The wideout went for 142 yards on eight receptions in Week 12 against Iowa, and scored three touchdowns in the two games before that. Dixon has been a pretty strong fantasy asset all year, and he is a quality starting option for his so-so matchup against Northwestern. Fantasy owners should be starting him in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DaSaahn Brame Offers Streaming Upside After Improved Production
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 25, 2026, 11:53 AM ETTennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame has scored a touchdown in two straight games, so he's become a fantasy streaming option for the team's Week 13 game against Vanderbilt. He had 15 yards and a score on three grabs against Texas A&M in Week 11 before going for 40 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in Week 12 against LSU. The tight end has 24 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns on the season, plus three rushing attempts for four yards and two more scores. At a tough fantasy position to find production, Brame offers a little upside and appeal for the final week of the regular season. He's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Dakorien Moore a Solid Play for Final Regular-Season Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 25, 2026, 11:50 AM ETOregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore will look to end his regular season on a high note when the Ducks face Washington on Saturday. The wideout has 60 receptions for 757 yards and nine touchdowns this season, plus has two rushing attempts for five yards. Moore has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games, and he has five scores total in that span. He has 55 or more receiving yards in five straight games, and at least five receptions in all those contests. Washington will present a pretty solid test for Moore in Week 13, but based on his season-long numbers and what he's done of late, the wideout should be a confident fantasy starting option in a lot of leagues. He'll be easier to start the deeper a league gets.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Eric Morris Agrees to New Deal with Oklahoma State
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 25, 2026, 11:45 AM ETOklahoma State head coach Eric Morris has agreed to a new six-year deal, according to On3's Brett McMurphy. Morris will now be tied to Oklahoma State through the 2032 season, and the $30 million he'll be earning will make him one of the top-paid coaches in the Big 12 Conference. He's led the Cowboys to a 7-4 record in his first year with the program. Morris went 22-16 with North Texas between 2023-25. Oklahoma State is averaging 41.1 points per game, which is the fourth most in the country. The defense is surrendering 29.5 points per contest, which is just 112th, so Oklahoma State will look to improve there in the seasons to come. The Cowboys wrap up the regular season against Kansas on Saturday.--Morgan Rode
Source: Brett McMurphy - On3
Savion Hiter Coming Off Back-to-Back 100-Yard Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 4:26 PM ETMichigan running back Savion Hiter has recorded consecutive games with 100 yards rushing, which are also the first two times this season he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground. During the impressive stretch, he has averaged 5.4 yards per carry and found the end zone. Hiter is RotoBaller's 52nd-ranked running back and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points as the Wolverines get set to take on the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State has allowed its opponents to average 100.3 yards rushing per game this season, but gave up a whopping 176 yards on the ground to Nebraska last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Jackson Remaining Productive
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off a solid performance during the Buckeyes' loss to Nebraska last week. Jackson finished the game with just 12 carries, which he took for 52 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns. It was the third straight week in which Jackson found the end zone, and the second time in three games he scored multiple touchdowns rushing. He is RotoBaller's 22nd-ranked running back and is projected to score 13.7 fantasy points as Ohio State takes on rival Michigan in the regular-season finale. Michigan has allowed its opponents to average just 103.5 yards rushing per game this season, which is among the best marks in the country. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
J'Koby Williams Red-Hot Entering Week 13
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 4:00 PM ETTexas Tech running back J'Koby Williams has performed exceptionally well over the last four games, recording at least 117 yards rushing in each of those matchups. Last week, Williams went for 117 yards rushing and a touchdown while averaging 5.6 yards per carry during a win over Baylor. He is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.7 fantasy points as the Red Raiders take on TCU in the regular-season finale. TCU has limited its opponents to just 112.1 yards rushing per game this season, which is among the better run-stopping units in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jadan Baugh Hasn't Eclipsed 100 Yards in Eight Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 3:53 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh has not eclipsed 100 yards rushing in eight games as he and the Gators prepare to take on Florida State this week. Baugh is coming off a 19-carry, 75-yard performance against Vanderbilt last week, during which he found the end zone but averaged only 3.9 yards per carry. His last 100-yard rushing game came on Sept. 26 during a 52-28 win over Ole Miss. This week, Baugh goes up against a Seminoles run defense that has allowed a whopping 171 yards rushing per game this season. Baugh is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back and is projected to score 13.8 fantasy points against Florida State. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller